Emma NextGen Premium mattress review: Now with a less-than-premium price tag for Black Friday

Emma NextGen Premium mattress review: What you need to know

The NextGen Premium is the latest of Emma’s hybrid mattresses, which combines memory foam and springs to offer the best of both worlds. The springs allow air to circulate and help the mattress to absorb movement, creating a more luxurious and supportive experience than foam alone. They also help to ensure that the mattress won’t sag or lose firmness over the years.

The NextGen Premium has a higher spring-to-foam ratio than its predecessors, and the springs themselves are bigger. The Emma Hybrid has a layer of micro pocket springs, and its successor, the Premium (previously called the Original Hybrid), uses full-sized springs, but the NextGen Premium has ‘extra tall’ 18.5cm springs that make it feel properly structured and supportive. The mattress itself is no taller than usual though and, with an overall height of 24cm, works fine with most fitted sheets.