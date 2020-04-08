What's new on Disney Plus in December 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows available to stream this month

There’s no month quite like December when it comes to streaming: you’ve got hot cocoa in hand, cheerful lighting around the TV and a plethora of great content, Christmassy or otherwise, to work your way through as the weather outside worsens. Doing the season proud, Disney Plus is offering up some of the great new films, TV series, specials and box sets for your viewing pleasure this month.

So, you needn’t worry about wrestling the remote off a family member this festive season, as a crowd-pleasing mix of new drama, comedy, adventure and superhero fare is hitting Disney’s streaming service just in time for the holidays. This includes Oscars hopeful The Banshees of Inisherin, star-packed historical caper Amsterdam and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

And that’s just a taste of what’s new on Disney Plus this month, read on for a more detailed rundown of the movies and shows debuting this December.

What’s new on Disney Plus in December 2022:

The Banshees of Inisherin – 21 December



Set on a fictional island off the coast of Ireland, with the Irish Civil War of 1923 serving as a historical backdrop, the Banshees of Inisherin follows two men, Pádraic Súilleabháin and Colm Doherty, charting the dissolution of their friendship. One day, seemingly out of the blue, Colm refuses to speak to Padraic, threatening to remove his fingers one by one should he contact him again. This threat initiates a tragicomical cycle of revenge and recrimination that will push both men to their final tipping point.

In terms of cast and crew, The Banshees of Inisherin marks the much-anticipated reunion of director Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards, Seven Psychopaths) and lead actors Colin Farrell (The Batman, The Lobster) and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, The Guard), who last worked together on cult-hit black comedy In Bruges. Other notable faces in the film include breakout star Barry Keoghan (Eternals, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) and well-known stage and TV actress Kerry Condon (Rome, Better Call Saul).

Amsterdam – 7 December



Set in New York, 1933, Amsterdam follows three friends – a nurse, a doctor and a lawyer who all became acquainted on the battlefield during World War I – as they attempt to untangle a web of deceit and conspiracy that concerns the US army, Presidency and a shadowy group known only as The Council of Five. Based on the real life Business Plot, an alleged attempt to overthrow President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Amsterdam injects this real life event with vivid production design, a range of colourful characters and a touch of humour.

Directed by David O. Russell, known for hits like American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook and The Fighter, Amsterdam bears the director’s trademark large, ensemble cast, assembling one of the most star-studded group of players in recent memory. Appearing in the film are (take a deep breath), Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro. Phew!

National Treasure: The Edge of History – 14 December



Continuing the well-liked franchise with a fresh, young group of adventurers, National Treasure: Edge of History follows twenty year old Dreamer Jess Valuenzela and her friends. Adept at puzzles and keenly interested in history, Jess seeks to learn more about her family’s origins and secrets, and embarks on a continent-spanning road trip in an attempt to find a mysterious treasure that may shed some light on her father’s past. Also hot on the trail of this mysterious pan-American treasure is black market antiquities dealer Billie Pearce, who will stop at nothing to outdo Jess and secure the treasure for herself.

The series is created by husband and wife duo Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, co-writers of the original two National Treasure movies. The show’s main cadre of adventurers is portrayed by a group of up-and-coming young talents, Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed and Jake Austin Walker, starring alongside established actors like Justin Bartha (The Hangover Trilogy) returning as Riley Poole, Harvey Keitel (Taxi Driver, Bad Lieutenant) back as FBI Agent Peter Sadusky, and Catherine Zeta-Jones (The Legend of Zorro, Ocean’s Twelve). Stream the first two episodes of the 10-part series on 14 December, then weekly thereafter.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Now Streaming



It’s Christmas time in the Marvelverse, and this year everyone’s favourite spacefaring superheroes are getting in on the action. Upon learning that their leader, Peter Quill, has had a bad run of Christmas luck over the years, Guardians Drax and Mantis decide to turn his fortunes around by getting him the perfect gift. Heading to earth, the gang try to track down Quill’s childhood hero, actor Kevin Bacon, with hilarious consequences.

Already garnering praise for its wit, direction and strong performances, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special looks to be one of the family viewing hits of the festive season. The special stars the classic Guardians line-up of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, as well as Kevin Bacon as his fictionalised self and rock band The Old 97’s.

Also new on Disney Plus this month:

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays – 2 December

Only Chance - 2 December

Weekend Family: Christmas Special – 9 December

Mickey Saves Christmas – 9 December

