What's new on Disney Plus in February 2023: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows available to stream this month

February can be a tough month: it’s still dark and dreary, Christmas is firmly in the rear-view mirror and summer is still a ways off. So, what better to do than curl up on the couch and see what’s new on Disney Plus this month. WIth its now customary balance of quality and variety, Disney Plus is debuting another excellent batch of movies and TV shows this February.

The biggest news is that the latest Marvel smash-hit, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will be available to stream on Disney Plus from the start of the month. Of course, if superheroes aren’t your thing, there’s still plenty to get excited about, with witty drama miniseries Fleishman is in Trouble, supernatural teen comedy Darby and the Dead and a new season of animated children’s series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, all arriving on Disney Plus this February.

Alongside these debuts, you can also count on new episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History, Bob's Burgers, NCIS, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and more. For more information about the TV series and movies landing on Disney Plus this February, read on.

What’s new on Disney Plus in February 2023:



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 1 February

Following on from, and paying tribute to, the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens with the death of T’Challa, the Black Panther and the King of Wakanda. In the wake of T’Challa’s death, the scramble for access to new deposits of vibranium brings Wakanda, the American CIA and the underwater kingdom of Talokan, led by Namor, into conflict. As this conflict worsens, T’Challa’s sister Shuri must decide if she should leave Wakanda’s past behind or take up the mantle of Black Panther herself.

As with the first movie, this sequel is directed by the talented Ryan Coogler (Creed, Fruitvale Station), with returning cast members including Letitia Wright (Top Boy, Small Axe), Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave, Us), Angela Bassett (Malcolm X, Notorious), Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead), Winston Duke (Us) and Martin Freeman (Sherlock). Fresh faces to be seen in this sequel include Julia-Louis Dreyfuss (Seinfeld, Veep), Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, I May Destroy You) and Dominique Thorne (Judas & The Black Messiah, If Beale Street Could Talk).



Fleishman is in Trouble – 22 February

Based on the 2019 novel of the same name, Fleishman is in Trouble is a bitingly satirical drama that follows Manhattan doctor Toby Fleishman as he tries to enter an app-based dating world at 41, following his recent divorce. Just as life seems to be opening back up to Toby, his ex-wife Rachel leaves town without a trace, landing his daughters, eleven and nine years old, on Toby’s doorstep. Rachel’s disappearance, the return of old friends Libby and Seth, a looming promotion at the hospital, full-time parenting, New York dating – Fleishman must try to balance all these new elements in his life, while also trying to diagnose what happened to his marriage, and his ex-wife, after fifteen years together.

Adapted for TV by the novel’s author, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, the show’s direction is handled by duos Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (known for their work on HBO’s Succession), plus Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris: the directors behind films like Little Miss Sunshine, Ruby Sparks and Battle of the Sexes. Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, Justice League) stars in the lead role, with Lizzy Caplan (Freaks and Geeks, Mean Girls), Claire Danes (Homeland, Stardust) and Adam Brody (Ready or Not, The Kid Detective) filling out the supporting cast.



Darby and the Dead – 1 February

A teen comedy take on M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense, Darby and the Dead follows high school student Darby Harper, who gained the ability to communicate with the dead after a childhood near-drowning incident. Distant from her classmates due to her abilities, Darby passes her time helping “Deados” complete their final wishes before moving on to the afterlife. Darby is in for her biggest challenge yet when her former-friend-turned-bully Capri passes, and enlists Darby’s help to plan her an all-out 17th birthday party as her final wish.

Darby and the Dead is directed by Silas Howard, known mainly for his TV work, where he has directed episodes of A League of Their Own, Dickinson, Transparent, Pose and more. The film stars a host of talented actors from youth-oriented movies and TV, including Riele Downs (Henry Danger), Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana), Chosen Jacobs (IT Chapters One & Two) and Asher Angel (Shazam!), alongside seasoned actors Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Jurassic Park), Tony Danza (Who’s the Boss?) and Derek Luke (Friday Night Lights [2004], 13 Reasons Why).

Also new on Disney Plus this month:

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S2 – 1 February

Love, Simon – 10 February

Dug Days: Carl’s Date – 10 February

j-hope IN THE BOX – 17 February

Call it Love – 22 February

