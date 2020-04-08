What's new on Disney Plus in March 2023: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows available to stream this month

While there’s a host of great movies, TV series and documentaries arriving on Disney Plus this March, the headlining act is undoubtedly the latest season of The Mandalorian, with Star Wars fans hotly anticipating the return of the tentpole series and its heroes Mando and Grogu (that’s Baby Yoda for the casual fans out there). Also much anticipated is the return of hit comedy Abbott Elementary and the streaming debut of Oscar-nominated drama Empire of Light, both of which will be available from the first of the month.

If none of the above tickles your fancy, don’t worry: there’s plenty of other great content hitting the service this month, including a new season of Doogie Kamealoha M.D, mountain climbing documentary Finding Michael, the limited series remake of technicolour classic Black Narcissus and the first three seasons of Arrested Development, hot off its departure from Netflix. Scroll down for our full breakdown of all the fresh content available on Disney Plus this March.

What’s new on Disney Plus in March 2023:

The Mandalorian Season 3 – 1 March



Spoilers ahead for those who aren’t up to date: the finale of The Mandalorian’s second season saw the behelmeted bounty hunter bid a tearful goodbye to his companion Grogu, leaving him in the care of Luke Skywalker to begin his Jedi training. However, towards the end of The Book of Boba Fett (in an arc that many might have missed), the pair were subsequently reunited after Grogu chose to leave his training to come to his friend’s aid in battle. With Grogu back by his side and the Darksaber in hand, the third season promises a thrilling return to his home planet Mandalore for our hero.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones) in the title role, with confirmed returning cast members for season three also including Carl Weathers (Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) and Amy Sedaris (Bojack Horseman), with Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs) joining the cast in as of yet undisclosed roles. New episodes of The Mandlorian will be released weekly from 1 March.

Abbott Elementary - Season 2 – 1 March



Abbott Elementary follows a group of passionate school teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia high school as they attempt work around a mismanaged system and a tone-deaf principal. Immediately earning favourable comparisons to beloved workplace-based mockumentary style sitcoms like Parks and Rec and The Office, Abbott Elementary was labelled a breakout success upon its debut in 2021. Having followed this up with a similarly well-reviewed second season, the show looks to be well on its way to classic sitcom status.

Abbott Elementary is brainchild of creator, writer and cast member Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and also stars Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris), Janelle James (Central Park), Lisa Ann Walter (The Parent Trap), Chris Perfetti (Looking) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Sister Act 2). The first ten episodes will be available from 1 March.

Empire of Light – 1 March



Set in the English coastal town of Margate in the early 1980s, Empire of Light follows two employees of the Empire Cinema, a rundown establishment that’s long past its glory days. Hilary, the cinema’s manager, struggles with bipolar disorder, while new employee Stephen, faces daily racial discrimination. United by their struggles, as well as their shared love of cinema, Stephen and Hilary form a deep and tender bond.

Empire of Light is the latest effort from director Sam Mendes (Jarhead, Skyfall) and his fifth collaboration with cinematographer Roger Deakins. Having previously taken home an Oscar for best cinematography for war drama 1917, Empire of Light has earned the esteemed DP another nod this year. Also in awards contention is lead actress Olivia Colman (The Favourite), who stars alongside Micheal Ward (The Old Guard), Toby Jones (Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy) and Colin Firth.

Also new on Disney Plus this month:

Black Narcissus (2020) – 1 March

Marvel’s Moongirl and Devil Dinosaur – 1 March

Finding Michael – 3 March

Unprisoned – 10 March

Boston Strangler – 17 March

Arrested Development S1-3 – 22 March

Up Here – 24 March

Kindred – 29 March

Doogie Kamealoha M.D. S2 – 31 March

