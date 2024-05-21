MeacoFan Sefte 10in Table Air Circulator review: A superpowered, near-silent desk fan

The Meaco Sefte 10in Table Air Circulator replaces Meaco’s 1056 desk fan; a fan that, while it was available, was easily one of the best fans around. Its successor, part of Meaco’s new Sefte range, promises more of the same, but with even more cooling power. If you want a similar fan in the taller, pedestal format, take a look at the Sefte 10in Pedestal Air Circulator.

In case you’re wondering, Sefte is an Old English word meaning ‘quiet, gentle and undisturbed.’ The Sefte 10in Table Air Circulator can definitely dish out quiet and gentle cooling, but it can also summon up a mighty blast of air if you need it to, thanks to new DC motors and new blade and case designs. I’ve spent the last week putting this new model through its paces, to find out if it holds up to the standards of the outgoing model, and whether it should be high on your shortlist if you’re looking for a bedside table, desk or coffee table cooler.