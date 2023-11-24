Get an EXPLOSIVE discount on one of the best card games this Black Friday

This Black Friday, Amazon is offering a sensational deal on the popular card game Exploding Kittens, now available at the reduced price of £11, down from its regular £17. One of our favourite card-based games for adults, Exploding Kittens combines strategy, humour, and a bit of unpredictability, making it a must-have for game nights.

Exploding Kittens is a Russian roulette-style card game that brings together suspense and laughter. The game revolves around players drawing cards until an unfortunate soul picks up an exploding kitten card. If you’re caught without a defuse card, such as laser pointers or catnip sandwiches, you’re out of the game. However, the game isn’t just about luck; it requires a strategic mind. Players can play action cards that allow them to secretly move the exploding kitten card, peek at the deck, or make life rather difficult for other players.

