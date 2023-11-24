Get an EXPLOSIVE discount on one of the best card games this Black Friday
Exploding Kittens, our favourite card-based game for adults, is now just £11 for Black Friday
This Black Friday, Amazon is offering a sensational deal on the popular card game Exploding Kittens, now available at the reduced price of £11, down from its regular £17. One of our favourite card-based games for adults, Exploding Kittens combines strategy, humour, and a bit of unpredictability, making it a must-have for game nights.
Exploding Kittens is a Russian roulette-style card game that brings together suspense and laughter. The game revolves around players drawing cards until an unfortunate soul picks up an exploding kitten card. If you’re caught without a defuse card, such as laser pointers or catnip sandwiches, you’re out of the game. However, the game isn’t just about luck; it requires a strategic mind. Players can play action cards that allow them to secretly move the exploding kitten card, peek at the deck, or make life rather difficult for other players.
The game’s immense success and popularity are highlighted by its record as the most-funded game in Kickstarter history. Its simple yet engaging gameplay, combined with its playful and sometimes irreverent theme, has captured the hearts of adult gamers worldwide. For those seeking a more daring gaming experience, there’s even a NSFW (Not Safe for Work) version of Exploding Kittens, adding an extra edge to the already thrilling game.
Exploding Kittens is an ideal game for various social settings, whether it’s a party, a casual gathering with friends, or just a fun family night. Its compact size ensures it’s conveniently portable, so you can easily take the entertainment with you wherever you go.
With this Black Friday deal, you’ve got the perfect opportunity to add Exploding Kittens to your games cupboard. For a mere £11, and whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to its unique blend of strategy and humour, it’s the purr-fect pick.