Already, the lead-up to Black Friday has revealed some notable PS5 discounts. However, if you’re looking to secure the next-gen console at a reduced price this November, you’ll need to move swiftly. Inventory is moving quickly through online retailers such as AO.com, Very, and Amazon, and we’re expecting the pace to intensify as Black Friday itself approaches.

For those interested in staying updated, don’t forget to bookmark this page. We’ll be posting regularly as we track and highlight the most compelling PS5 Black Friday deals available.

The best Black Friday PS5 deals – LIVE