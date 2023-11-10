Expert Reviews

Black Friday PS5 deals 2023 – LIVE

Deals
Join us for up-to-the-minute coverage of the best Black Friday PS5 deals we can find

As Black Friday draws near, it’s becoming clear that this is the year for PlayStation 5 deals. The once-elusive next-gen console has overcome its initial stock challenges, setting the stage for a robust Black Friday with PlayStation 5 offers that are likely to capture a lot of attention.

Already, the lead-up to Black Friday has revealed some notable PS5 discounts. However, if you’re looking to secure the next-gen console at a reduced price this November, you’ll need to move swiftly. Inventory is moving quickly through online retailers such as AO.com, Very, and Amazon, and we’re expecting the pace to intensify as Black Friday itself approaches.

For those interested in staying updated, don’t forget to bookmark this page. We’ll be posting regularly as we track and highlight the most compelling PS5 Black Friday deals available.

The best Black Friday PS5 deals – LIVE

15:23 | 11 Nov

An ACTUAL saving on the PS5? Already?

If you’re VERY quick, you can pick up a new PS5 (with disc drive) AND Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for £400. Given that it’d cost you £540 to buy both separately, this is a pretty sensational saving – and it’ll no doubt fly off the shelves, so act fast!

View deal at Argos

14.55 | 11 Nov

Welcome to our Black Friday PS5 deals live blog!

We’re on the hunt for those precious PS5 deals, so don’t go anywhere. Well, unless you want even MORE Black Friday deals, in which case you should check out our Black Friday deals hub and our Black Friday live blog (which might be even more of a riot than this one).

