Black Friday PS5 deals – LIVE
We keep you up-to-date on the best Black Friday PS5 deals so far
As Black Friday gets closer, it’s pretty obvious that PlayStation 5 deals are the big thing this year. The next-gen console, which was tough to get your hands on at first, has now got enough stock to make a splash this Black Friday. Expect some eye-catching PlayStation 5 deals that are sure to grab a lot of attention.
We’ve already seen a few good PS5 discounts as we count down to Black Friday. But if you’re looking to snag one of these next-gen consoles without breaking the bank this November, you’ve got to move fast. They’re flying off the shelves at online stores like AO.com, Very, and Amazon, and things are only going to heat up as Black Friday gets closer.
If you want to stay in the loop, make sure to bookmark this page. We’ll be updating regularly with the best PS5 Black Friday deals we find.
11:56 | 15 Nov
Sigh… never mind
False alarm: it looks like EE has removed the Pulse 3D headset from the bundle, which means you’re paying £540 for the lot – which is the same price you’d pay if you bought both items separately. I’ll update the page if the original bundle comes back.
11:50 | 15 Nov
A good PS5 bundle that’s still in stock
Here’s something you can actually buy: pick up the standard PS5 with Spider-Man 2 and a Sony Pulse 3D headset – which we recommend in our full review – for £560. It’d cost you £615 to pick these three items up individually, so that’s a hefty £55 discount.
10:42 | 15 Nov
Here’s where to look for that AMAZING (and flighty) PS5 bundle deal
We’ve all been taken for a ride this morning by fluctuating Amazon stock, so I thought I’d drop a few links here so you know where else to look out for the PS5 + Modern Warfare 3 bundle. So far, I’ve spotted it at:
- Argos – £400 | Check stock
- John Lewis – £410 | Check stock
- Very – £400 | Check stock
- PlayStation – £410 | Check stock
- AO.com – £410 | Check stock
- Game – £410 | Check stock
09:14 | 15 Nov
The Amazon PS5 deal is… back again?
This is just getting confusing. The Amazon PS5 deal appears to be back in stock, after flying off the shelves minutes ago. I’m going to leave this link here, then go and lie down for a while…
09:02 | 15 Nov
… and it’s gone again
Stand down: it looks like the Amazon PS5 deal has already gone. That took a grand total of two minutes. If you want to check for yourself, the link is below – we’ll be keeping a close eye on it this week!
09:00 | 15 Nov
The Amazon PS5 deal is back!
THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Pick up the standard PS5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for £410, down from £540 (if bought separately). Seriously, do it – stock will not last!
08:49 | 15 Nov
Welcome back to our Black Friday PS5 live blog!
It’s time for me to resume my hunt for those increasingly elusive PlayStation 5 deals. So far, we’ve had one particularly strong bundle deal that combines a standard PS5 and the latest Call of Duty for either £400 or £410, depending on whether you can find it at Argos, Very, John Lewis, AO.com (£400) or Amazon (£410). Unfortunately – but not unpredictably – that bundle is now well and truly out of stock.
While you’re waiting for me to bring you the latest PS5 deals, check out our main Black Friday deals hub and our Black Friday live blog – there’s a lot more action going on over there!