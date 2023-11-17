Welcome to our live coverage of Black Friday deals, focusing specifically on the exciting Nintendo Switch deals expected to capture a lot of attention. The spotlight is on three Nintendo Switch models – the standard Switch, the Switch Lite for on-the-go gaming, and the Switch OLED with its superior display. We’re looking forward to a range of top games being offered in irresistible bundles.

There are already some enticing Nintendo Switch deals emerging. It’s important to move quickly, as the Switch’s widespread popularity means stock is likely to run out rapidly at stores such as AO.com, Currys, and Amazon.

Our goal is to be your primary destination for the top Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday. If you don’t find a deal that appeals to you right now, be sure to bookmark this page and return to it. We will be continuously updating with the freshest and most appealing deals as they become available.

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – LIVE