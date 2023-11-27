Expert Reviews

Get a BONKERS Black Friday deal on this Nintendo Switch and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bundle

Deals
If you're very quick, you can bag the the Nintendo Switch with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just £269 this Black Friday

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Very has an offer that’s hard to pass up for gaming enthusiasts. The Nintendo Switch Neon console, usually priced around £310, is now available for just £269. This fantastic Black Friday deal includes a copy of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, making buying the bundle cheaper than buying the console alone.

Upon its release, our Nintendo Switch review gave it a four-star rating and Recommended award. Initially, there were concerns about its game lineup justifying its price, but it has since proven to be a valuable gaming console​​.

The Nintendo Switch is effectively two consoles in one. It provides a traditional TV-based console experience and transitions into a high-powered handheld console when removed from its dock. This versatility combines Nintendo’s strengths in handheld gaming hardware and engaging first-party games​​.

The console features a 6.2in screen, with essential ports and controls conveniently located. The innovative detachable controllers, called Joy-Cons, offer a versatile and portable multiplayer experience​​.

On the hardware front, the Switch is powered by Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip, delivering smooth gameplay on both its touchscreen and when connected to a TV. However, one downside is its limited 32GB storage and a battery life of four to six hours for undocked play, however storage can be expanded via microSD​​.

What truly sets the Switch apart is its seamless transition between living room and mobile gameplay. It’s lightweight and durable, designed for on-the-go gaming without compromising performance or ease of use​​.

The Joy-Cons are noted for their precise motion sensing capabilities and innovative HD Rumble feature, offering an immersive gaming experience​​.

With this Black Friday deal at Very, the Nintendo Switch is well worth taking home. Being both a combination of the GameBoy and Wii, you can take it with you wherever you go and use it for gaming on the big screen. We’ve also got a live Cyber Monday Switch deals roundup so you can keep up-to-date with the latest deals on the market.

