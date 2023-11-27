Get a BONKERS Black Friday deal on this Nintendo Switch and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bundle
If you're very quick, you can bag the the Nintendo Switch with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just £269 this Black Friday
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Very has an offer that’s hard to pass up for gaming enthusiasts. The Nintendo Switch Neon console, usually priced around £310, is now available for just £269. This fantastic Black Friday deal includes a copy of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, making buying the bundle cheaper than buying the console alone.
Upon its release, our Nintendo Switch review gave it a four-star rating and Recommended award. Initially, there were concerns about its game lineup justifying its price, but it has since proven to be a valuable gaming console.
The Nintendo Switch is effectively two consoles in one. It provides a traditional TV-based console experience and transitions into a high-powered handheld console when removed from its dock. This versatility combines Nintendo’s strengths in handheld gaming hardware and engaging first-party games.
The console features a 6.2in screen, with essential ports and controls conveniently located. The innovative detachable controllers, called Joy-Cons, offer a versatile and portable multiplayer experience.
On the hardware front, the Switch is powered by Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip, delivering smooth gameplay on both its touchscreen and when connected to a TV. However, one downside is its limited 32GB storage and a battery life of four to six hours for undocked play, however storage can be expanded via microSD.
What truly sets the Switch apart is its seamless transition between living room and mobile gameplay. It’s lightweight and durable, designed for on-the-go gaming without compromising performance or ease of use.
The Joy-Cons are noted for their precise motion sensing capabilities and innovative HD Rumble feature, offering an immersive gaming experience.
With this Black Friday deal at Very, the Nintendo Switch is well worth taking home. Being both a combination of the GameBoy and Wii, you can take it with you wherever you go and use it for gaming on the big screen. We’ve also got a live Cyber Monday Switch deals roundup so you can keep up-to-date with the latest deals on the market.