Get a BONKERS Black Friday deal on this Nintendo Switch and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bundle

The Nintendo Switch is effectively two consoles in one. It provides a traditional TV-based console experience and transitions into a high-powered handheld console when removed from its dock. This versatility combines Nintendo’s strengths in handheld gaming hardware and engaging first-party games​​.

The console features a 6.2in screen, with essential ports and controls conveniently located. The innovative detachable controllers, called Joy-Cons, offer a versatile and portable multiplayer experience​​.

On the hardware front, the Switch is powered by Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip, delivering smooth gameplay on both its touchscreen and when connected to a TV. However, one downside is its limited 32GB storage and a battery life of four to six hours for undocked play, however storage can be expanded via microSD​​.

What truly sets the Switch apart is its seamless transition between living room and mobile gameplay. It’s lightweight and durable, designed for on-the-go gaming without compromising performance or ease of use​​.

The Joy-Cons are noted for their precise motion sensing capabilities and innovative HD Rumble feature, offering an immersive gaming experience​​.