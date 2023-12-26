The BEST Xbox Series X deal returns this Boxing Day

When it arrived, the Series X became Microsoft’s second-largest console. So if you’re considering adding this to your gaming den, you’ll have to do some tidying or even do something as drastic as selling something from your “it’ll be worth something one day” console hoard.

In terms of connectivity, there’s a fair bit on offer here. You’ve got a 4K Blu-ray drive, as well as a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port (5Gbits/sec) and a circular Xbox power button on the front. On the rear, you’ll find two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a power connector, HDMI 2.1 port, Gigabit Ethernet and a storage expansion port. According to our reviewer, Nathan Spendelow, “console gaming really doesn’t get any better than this”.