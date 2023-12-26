The BEST Xbox Series X deal returns this Boxing Day
If you think you’ve seen this Xbox Series X deal before, it’s because you have
If you missed out on grabbing the Xbox Series X in the Black Friday sales, you’ve got another chance this Christmas. If you’re keen to replace your existing gaming console with one of the best around, then you can currently do it for a new low price of just £359. While this discount might have appeared before, however, there’s no guarantee this deal price will carry over to 2024. So you might want to act fast.
We praised the Xbox Series X in our original review, awarding it a maximum five stars and our Best Buy award. It definitely earned it, too: with its high-end 3.8GHz AMD Zen 2 CPU, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU meaning you can game at a flawless 60fps at 4K resolution, and perhaps even at 120fps if your TV supports it. It also pumps out a huge twelve teraFLOPS, compared to the meagre four teraFLOPS of the Xbox Series S, which it launched alongside.
When it arrived, the Series X became Microsoft’s second-largest console. So if you’re considering adding this to your gaming den, you’ll have to do some tidying or even do something as drastic as selling something from your “it’ll be worth something one day” console hoard.
In terms of connectivity, there’s a fair bit on offer here. You’ve got a 4K Blu-ray drive, as well as a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port (5Gbits/sec) and a circular Xbox power button on the front. On the rear, you’ll find two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a power connector, HDMI 2.1 port, Gigabit Ethernet and a storage expansion port. According to our reviewer, Nathan Spendelow, “console gaming really doesn’t get any better than this”.
With that all being said, you should head on over to Amazon and purchase the Xbox Series X in its last deal of 2023. If you haven’t spent enough already this Christmas, then grab the Series X while it’s down to only £359.