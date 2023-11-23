This Black Friday deal on the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation 5 game is MAGIC
This is a dazzling deal for Harry Potter fans: Hogwarts Legacy on the PS5 for just £29
This Black Friday, magic awaits at Argos, where Hogwarts Legacy for the PlayStation 5 is enchantingly priced at just £29, outshining Amazon’s current all-time low by £5. In this immersive, open-world action RPG, you’re whisked into the much-loved universe first introduced in the Harry Potter books, but with a twist – it’s the 1800s, and your character holds the key to a perilous ancient secret.
As a late arrival to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, your journey is anything but ordinary: you’re not just another student, you possess the rare ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. This power brings with it a crucial decision – will you use it to uphold the good of the wizarding world, or will darker temptations sway your path?
In Hogwarts Legacy, the rich, magical world is yours to explore. Traverse locations both familiar and new, from the hallowed halls of Hogwarts to the mysterious Forbidden Forest. Along the way, you’ll encounter and learn about fantastic beasts, engage in the art of potion-making, and hone your skills in spellcasting. The game allows a deep level of customisation, letting you mould your character’s abilities and talents to fit your preferred style of magic.
The experience of living at Hogwarts is brought to life in vivid detail. Forging alliances, facing off against dark wizards, and shaping the destiny of the wizarding world – every choice you make weaves into the fabric of your unique story, impacting not just your fate but that of the entire magical community.
This Black Friday deal at Argos for Hogwarts Legacy on the PlayStation 5 is not just an opportunity to buy a game – it’s an invitation to embark on an extraordinary adventure where your actions define your legacy. It’s an ideal pick for fans of the Harry Potter universe and gamers looking for a rich, narrative-driven experience and, at only £29, stepping into this spellbinding world has never been more accessible.