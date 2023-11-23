This Black Friday deal on the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation 5 game is MAGIC

In Hogwarts Legacy, the rich, magical world is yours to explore. Traverse locations both familiar and new, from the hallowed halls of Hogwarts to the mysterious Forbidden Forest. Along the way, you’ll encounter and learn about fantastic beasts, engage in the art of potion-making, and hone your skills in spellcasting. The game allows a deep level of customisation, letting you mould your character’s abilities and talents to fit your preferred style of magic.

The experience of living at Hogwarts is brought to life in vivid detail. Forging alliances, facing off against dark wizards, and shaping the destiny of the wizarding world – every choice you make weaves into the fabric of your unique story, impacting not just your fate but that of the entire magical community.