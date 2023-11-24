This Game Black Friday PS5 deal might be your LAST CHANCE to buy

This might well be the last remaining PS6 deal of Black Friday. Game is offering the PS5 for just £390, a significant drop from its usual £480. That’s a bargain for a console that’s snagged a full five stars and the Best Buy award from Expert Reviews

Now, let’s dive into what makes the PS5 such a catch. As we cover in our full PS5 review, it’s a massive leap from the PS4, with specs that’ll blow your socks off: we’re talking an 825GB NVMe SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD-based CPU and GPU combo that can run games in 4K at up to 120fps. That means smoother gameplay and graphics that’ll have your jaw on the floor​​.

The design? Well, it’s big. The PS5 is probably one of the largest consoles ever, but it’s got style with its white finish and sweeping curves. Plus, it’s packed with ports, including USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1, so you’re all set for the ultimate gaming setup​​.