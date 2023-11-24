This Game Black Friday PS5 deal might be your LAST CHANCE to buy
Black Friday PS5 deals are all but dead, but Game still has the console in stock and on offer
This might well be the last remaining PS6 deal of Black Friday. Game is offering the PS5 for just £390, a significant drop from its usual £480. That’s a bargain for a console that’s snagged a full five stars and the Best Buy award from Expert Reviews
Now, let’s dive into what makes the PS5 such a catch. As we cover in our full PS5 review, it’s a massive leap from the PS4, with specs that’ll blow your socks off: we’re talking an 825GB NVMe SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD-based CPU and GPU combo that can run games in 4K at up to 120fps. That means smoother gameplay and graphics that’ll have your jaw on the floor.
The design? Well, it’s big. The PS5 is probably one of the largest consoles ever, but it’s got style with its white finish and sweeping curves. Plus, it’s packed with ports, including USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1, so you’re all set for the ultimate gaming setup.
But here’s the real game-changer: the DualSense controller. This isn’t just any controller; it’s got a built-in mic, advanced rumble tech, and adaptive triggers that really bring your games to life. And with USB Type-C charging, you’re ready to game for longer without those annoying mid-game power cuts.
Performance-wise, the PS5 is a beast. We’re talking fast loading, ray tracing for lifelike lighting, and support for the latest TV tech like ALLM and VRR. Sure, it might not outgun the Xbox Series X in raw power, but for most gamers, it’s more than enough to get that epic gaming experience.
Plus, if you’re upgrading from a PS4, you’ll love the backwards compatibility. All your favourite PS4 games will run smoother and look better on the PS5. And with new titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, you’re in for a treat.
In short, the PS5 at this Black Friday price is a no-brainer. It’s Sony’s best console yet, offering speed, innovation, and a kickass game library. If you’ve been eyeing a PS5, now’s your chance to grab one before this deal runs out.