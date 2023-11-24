This is our new FAVOURITE Nintendo Switch deal this Black Friday

Despite being priced higher than some of its competitors, the Switch justifies its cost with a unique gaming experience that’s distinct from other home consoles or handheld devices. It stands apart in the gaming landscape by transforming every console game into a portable experience, offering players a different way to consume and engage with games​​.

The console’s design is robust and user-friendly, built to withstand the rigours of both home and portable use. Its main body includes a 6.2in screen and versatile Joy-Con controllers, which enhance the gaming experience whether in TV or handheld mode​​.

Powered by Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip, the Switch delivers impressive performance both as a handheld device and when docked to a TV. This flexibility is a key selling point of the console, allowing seamless transition between different gaming environments​​.

While the Switch’s built-in storage is limited and its battery life in handheld mode is relatively short, these minor drawbacks are offset by its overall functionality and the unique gaming experiences it offers​​.