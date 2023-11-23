This PS5 and Sony OLED TV Black Friday bundle deal is EXCEPTIONAL value

For those keen on the latest technology, the Sony Bravia A84L presents a remarkable option, especially when bundled with a PS5 for a combined price of £1,588. This bundle essentially offers the PS5 for less than £200, considering the standalone price of the A84L is £1,399. The PS5, already an acclaimed gaming console, has earned five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award.

The Sony Bravia A80L series, including the A84L, offers excellent build quality with a minimalist design finished in Titanium Black. The A84L in particular is a mid-range OLED TV known for its premium performance at an affordable price. It impresses with its peerless picture processing, SDR and HDR image quality, 4K/UHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Cognitive XR processor provides impressive upscaling and image processing capabilities, and the TV excels in motion handling, ensuring smooth movement without artefacts​​. Additionally, Sony’s XR Triluminos Pro technology allows it to cover a wide colour gamut, contributing to breathtaking visuals​​.