This Xbox Series X pre-Black Friday bundle is EXTRAORDINARY

In terms of hardware, the Xbox Series X is powered by a custom-designed 3.8GHz AMD Zen 2 CPU, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU, offering a graphics processing power of 12 teraFLOPS. This is a significant improvement over its predecessor, the Xbox One X, which had six teraFLOPS. Additionally, the Xbox Series X has moved from a mechanical hard disk to a speedy 1TB NVMe SSD, drastically improving loading times​​.

The design of the Xbox Series X is described as a big, black, rectangular monolith, being the second-largest Microsoft console to date. It’s designed to sit upright to expel hot air via the top-mounted fan. This design choice, while not as flashy as its competitor, the PS5, shifts attention onto the console’s specifications, which are its primary selling point.