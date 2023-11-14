This Xbox Series X pre-Black Friday bundle is EXTRAORDINARY
In the lead-up to Black Friday, you can get the Xbox Series X with the new Call of Duty game for far, far less
A fantastic pre-Black Friday deal is currently available on Amazon for the Xbox Series X, bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Priced at just £410, this offer represents a solid £140 saving, making it an even more attractive deal than purchasing the console alone.
Our Xbox Series X review gave it five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, signifying its exceptional quality and performance. As the most powerful console to date, the Xbox Series X boasts several impressive features. It supports 4K gaming at stable frame rates and includes ray-tracing, bringing a new level of realism to console gaming. The console also features blisteringly fast load times and a seamless ‘Quick Resume’ function, enhancing the overall gaming experience.
In terms of hardware, the Xbox Series X is powered by a custom-designed 3.8GHz AMD Zen 2 CPU, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU, offering a graphics processing power of 12 teraFLOPS. This is a significant improvement over its predecessor, the Xbox One X, which had six teraFLOPS. Additionally, the Xbox Series X has moved from a mechanical hard disk to a speedy 1TB NVMe SSD, drastically improving loading times.
The design of the Xbox Series X is described as a big, black, rectangular monolith, being the second-largest Microsoft console to date. It’s designed to sit upright to expel hot air via the top-mounted fan. This design choice, while not as flashy as its competitor, the PS5, shifts attention onto the console’s specifications, which are its primary selling point.
Why just buy the Xbox Series X when you could get the Xbox Series X with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for £40 less? Grab the bundle in this Black Friday deal and save yourself £40 while also taking home a bit of COD.