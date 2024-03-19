Grab the award-winning Sony WF-C700N earbuds for just £79 during the Amazon Spring sale

If you’re after a great pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank, this Amazon spring sale deal on the Sony WF-C700N is not to be missed.

The earbuds were crowned Value Headphones of the Year at our Product of the Year Awards: Technology in 2023 and have seen their price slashed to £79 from an average Amazon price of £92. Make sure you take advantage of this offer before it disappears when the spring sale concludes at midnight on Monday 25 March.

Did the Sony WF-C700N get a good review?