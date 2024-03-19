Grab the award-winning Sony WF-C700N earbuds for just £79 during the Amazon Spring sale
Sony’s WF-C700N won our Value Headphones of the Year award in 2023 and can currently be picked up for a bargain price on Amazon
If you’re after a great pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank, this Amazon spring sale deal on the Sony WF-C700N is not to be missed.
The earbuds were crowned Value Headphones of the Year at our Product of the Year Awards: Technology in 2023 and have seen their price slashed to £79 from an average Amazon price of £92. Make sure you take advantage of this offer before it disappears when the spring sale concludes at midnight on Monday 25 March.
Did the Sony WF-C700N get a good review?
- In our full Sony WF-C700N review, we gave the headphones five stars out of five.
- We also gave them an Expert Reviews Recommended badge.
What’s so good about the Sony WF-C700N?
- Their noise cancellation is effective for the money, dampening external sound successfully in environments including the office and the London Underground.
- Sound quality is top-notch; they never became fatiguing to listen to during testing and exhibited impressive control alongside plenty of detail and a hearty bass response.
- They offer a lot of the same functionality as the flagship Sony WF-1000XM5, including support for 360 Reality Audio, Adaptive Sound Control and in-app EQs.
- Adaptive Sound Control can adjust noise cancellation and audio settings automatically based on where you are and what you’re doing.
Are there any disadvantages to the Sony WF-C700N?
- They lack support for Sony’s high-resolution Bluetooth codec, LDAC.
- The depressable controls can’t be customised as freely as some of their rivals.
- Battery life is disappointing at just 15 hours including the charging case.
How has the Sony WF-C700N price changed over time?
- The WF-C700N have only been cheaper than they currently are on Amazon a handful of times, falling to a record low of £67 in early January 2024.
- We reviewed the WF-C700N at their launch price and RRP of £99.
Where can I find more headphones deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
Years of experience researching, testing and reviewing products have helped us develop a keen eye for spotting deals and working out which are worth your time and money. Our article How Expert Reviews finds the best deals for you explains our process in detail and discusses how we benefit from helping you save cash.