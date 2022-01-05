PlayStation VR2: Sony announces new virtual reality headset

PlayStation VR2 is here. Sony pulled back the covers on the next generation of PSVR headset today during its CES 2022 keynote presentation, revealing pretty much everything about the new PlayStation-exclusive virtual reality HMD apart from the way it looks. We also got another, more detailed look at the new PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, as well as an unexpected peek at a new VR game based on the Horizon: Zero Dawn and upcoming Horizon: Forbidden West games.

The PS VR2 headset itself is on paper a serious step up from the current PSVR model. The screen uses OLED panel technology (increasingly uncommon in the VR space) and has a resolution of 2,000 x 2,040 per eye for a 4,000 x 2,040 total. The panel refreshes adaptively at 90Hz or 120Hz, presumably depending on what you're running.

We don't know much about the type of lenses being used, but we do know that PS VR2 offers a 110-degree field of view and supports manual adjustment of the distance between the two lenses – to account for different interpupillary distances.

Like many modern VR headsets, the PlayStation VR2 headset is bristling with cameras. There are four in total, all used to track your position and that of the PS VR2 Sense controllers without the need for a PlayStation Eye camera or base stations. It also has a large number of built-in sensors – a three-axis gyroscope for tracking your movements around a single point, plus a three-axis accelerometer for tracking your movements around the room you're playing in. It even has an infra-red proximity sensor, perhaps for the controllers.

That's not all. Like the Oculus Quest 2 and HTC Vive Pro 2, the PlayStation VR2 also tracks your eye movement within the HMD, which allows it to leverage foveated rendering technology to reduce image quality in your peripheral vision (and thereby reduce the strain on your PS5's processors). Then there's the built-in rumble motor, which serves a dual purpose: both to increase immersion and – reputedly – mitigate the effects of motion sickness a tad.

PS VR2 is a wired VR headset, but it uses a single USB-C cable and requires no external units. It has a built-in microphone and a headphone jack for audio duties, although seemingly no built-in speakers.

The PS VR2 Sense controllers, meanwhile, have the same set of movement sensors as the headset, plus a familiar array of PlayStation buttons and the same adaptive rear triggers as the DualSense PS5 controller. The specs sheet also mentions capacitive touch, although we're currently unsure what that refers to.

There's no word yet on a release date or price, and we've yet to catch sight of the headset itself in the flesh. We'll keep you updated as we find out more.