Best mattress topper 2021: Transform your old mattress with these toppers

If you don't want to fork out for a totally new mattress, a topper could be just the ticket. The best mattress toppers can help you give your old mattress a new lease of life, or add a little extra comfort to one that's just a bit too firm. As a topper sits on top of your existing mattress under your sheets, it provides an extra layer of padding that can make the difference between insomnia and getting a great night’s sleep.

The problem is that, in a saturated market, choosing which mattress topper you need can be so overwhelming that many people don’t have a clue where to start. How do you work out which type is best for your needs? How much money do you need to spend? How long can you expect your topper to last?

Here you’ll find our pick of the best mattress toppers, as well as a step-by-step buyer's guide to help you pick the right topper for your needs and budget.

How to choose the best mattress topper for you

Why would I need a mattress topper?

It might be that your mattress has seen better days, but you can’t afford a new one. Alternatively, you may want one to protect your existing mattress from damage or just make it last a bit longer. Perhaps you suffer from allergies and your mattress isn’t hypoallergenic. Or you might want a transportable topper that you can put on beds when you’re away from home. Another common reason is that you might want to add another layer of comfort to your existing bed. Or you might want it to feel cooler or warmer. If your existing mattress has a dip in it, though, forget it – the topper will just sink into it. And if your mattress is too soft, a mattress topper will only worsen the problem by making it feel softer.

What kind of filling should I go for?

There’s certainly no shortage to pick from, with the most popular fillings including:

Memory foam: A cheaper alternative to a full-on memory foam mattress, this kind of topper moulds to your body, making it ideal for people with painful joints and those whose sleep gets easily interrupted by bed partners who move about a lot in the night. But they can retain heat and come with a strong chemical smell, which takes a while to disappear.

Wool: Made from all-natural materials instead of synthetics, these are good for allergy sufferers and keep bed bugs and mites at bay. They tend to be soft and extremely durable, lasting years. But they’re pricey and many need to be dry-cleaned rather than washed in the machine, with some exceptions.

Down feather: Generally made from goose or duck feathers, these cloud-like toppers are all about providing a combination of softness and support and they’re also good for keeping you from tossing and turning, something your partner may be grateful for. They last well and are good for all seasons too – keeping you toasty in winter and cooler and dry in summer. Avoid them if you have allergies, though.

Egg crate: These are the cheapest type of toppers on the market, with some costing as little as £20. Most are firm and comfortable, as well as being thin and easy to transport on holidays. But they don’t have the softness and springiness of others, and they don’t tend to last well.

Silk: Silk is great for regulating body temperature and it has a luxurious feel. Dust mites hate silk, so it’s also good for allergy sufferers.

Synthetic: These can vary enormously in terms of firmness and support, although most are quite thick, making them a good option for people with an old mattress. Hollowfibre is known for being supportive, for example, while microfibre tends to be softer and more comfortable. A good quality one should be springy, breathable and hypoallergenic.

What size mattress topper do I need?

It’s important to match the size of your bed. Unlike duvets, you can’t scale up:

Single mattress topper: 90cm x 190cm (3ft x 6ft 3in)

Double mattress topper: 135cm x 190cm (4ft 6in x 6ft 3in)

Kingsize mattress topper: 150cm x 200cm (5ft x 6ft 6in)

Super king mattress topper: 180cm x 200cm (6ft x 6ft 6in)

Emperor mattress topper: 200cm x 200cm (6ft 6in x 6ft 6in)

Anything else I should look out for?

Check how snugly the topper fits onto the bed – you don’t want it to move about, which is a common problem. Make sure the filling is evenly distributed, just as you’d want it to be with a duvet, and consider if you want a deep topper (feather and down, microfibre) or something more shallow (wool, silk).

The best mattress toppers to buy

1. Silentnight Airmax Mattress Topper: The best budget topper

Price: From £42 (fitted sheet included)| Buy now from Amazon



If you want to soften a hard mattress and make your bed more comfortable without breaking the bank, the Silentnight AirMax Mattress Topper is just the ticket. Its dual-layer design sees a healthy helping of polyester filling sandwiched between two individual microfibre toppers, with an overall thickness measuring 5cm.

This generous depth provides ample cushioning but doesn’t ever make you feel like you’re sinking too far into the bed. What's more, mesh walls around the sides of the topper help to improve airflow and ensure you remain cool, even if you happen to share your bed with a human radiator.

As well as being a delight to sleep on, the AirMax is machine washable at 40˚C, easy to fit thanks to the elasticated straps on its four corners and can be used with an electric blanket without adversely affecting your comfort. With a super king available for under £50, the AirMax offers unbeatable value for money.

Key specs – Filling: Polyester; Thickness: 5cm; Machine washable? Yes; Sizes: Single through to super king; Warranty: 2 years

2. Panda The Topper: The best-value memory foam topper

Price: From £105 | Buy now from Panda



Panda’s memory-foam topper is one of the best memory-foam toppers we’ve tested, which is mightily impressive when you consider it costs just £150 in king-size. It’s made from what Panda calls “temperature-regulating hydro foam”, which we definitely found cooler – and a touch firmer – than cheaper rivals such as the Silentnight Impress.

Indeed, at 50mm thick, the Panda topper contains enough memory foam to add a healthy dose of comfort without compromising on support in any meaningful way. It comes with a washable hypoallergenic bamboo cover and has handy elastic straps and an anti-slip layer to ensure the topper stays securely in place.

It’s worth noting that, like most foam toppers, the Panda topper can soften up as it gets warmer, so don’t expect it to cure a dip in your mattress. If you buy from Panda (including via Amazon) the topper comes with a 30-night money-back guarantee and the company will come and collect it for free if you don’t like it.

Key specs – Filling: Memory foam with polyester cover; Machine washable? Cover only; Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single through to super king; Warranty: Ten-year guarantee

Also consider: Silentnight Impress 5cm topper

Since we first featured it as our best budget option, the Silentnight Impress has risen in price. While it used to cost just £100 in a king size, it now starts at £100 (single) and rises to £140 for a king. Considering it’s now only £20 cheaper than the Panda in double and king sizes, we’d ultimately recommend opting for the latter. That said, it does a decent job of providing a layer of comfort on top of a tired mattress. And if your priority is finding the cheapest prices, the Impress is still the most affordable memory foam topper we’ve come across.

Buy now from Silentnight

3. Dormeo Octasmart Essentials: Best affordable topper with a money-back guarantee

Price: From £99 l Buy now from Dormeo



Deciding on a mattress topper and then being dissatisfied when you first sleep on it isn’t ideal, especially if there isn’t a returns process. The good news is that Dormeo’s Octasmart Essentials topper is backed by a 60-night money-back guarantee, which helps eliminate any worry when buying. Not only that, but it comes with free delivery, a free pillow (worth £30) and a choice of firmness.

Whether you opt for the memory foam (plush) or Aerocell (firm) filling, the hypoallergenic Dormeo Octasmart Essentials is a comfortable, breathable topper that doesn’t cost the earth. It’s worth noting, however, that it lacks corner straps, so it might slide about during the night if you’re a particularly fidgety sleeper, and it isn’t machine washable, either.

Regardless, if you’re looking for an affordable topper with a lengthy trial period and an eight-year guarantee, then the Dormeo Octasmart Essentials is a smart choice.

Key specs – Filling: Memory foam (Plush) or Aerocell foam (Firm); Machine washable? No; Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single through to super king; Warranty: Eight-year guarantee, 60-night trial

Buy now from Dormeo

4. Soak & Sleep Soft as Down Silk Topper: A great mattress topper for people who get hot at night

Price: From £120 | Buy now from Soak & Sleep



Best known for its cooling properties, silk wicks away moisture to help regulate your body temperature all through the night. We like the fact that this topper also has an added bottom chamber that’s filled with a generous layer of gently supportive microfibre – the upshot of which is that it’s much comfier than many of the thinner pure silk toppers available. The elastic straps keep it firmly in place, too. And as you are much less likely to perspire when sleeping on silk, the silk filling remains free from dust mites – great for allergy sufferers, who will also be pleased to learn that silk is naturally hypoallergenic.

Key specs – Filling: Microfibre and silk with cotton casing; Thickness: 7cm thick; Sizes: Single through to super king; Machine washable? No, professional clean only; Warranty: 365-day return period

5. John Lewis Soft Touch Mattress Topper: An excellent washable mattress topper

Price: From £75 | Buy now from John Lewis



Here’s another thick topper that offers the kind of comfort you get in five-star hotels, yet won’t break the bank and isn’t prone to sagging. Other plus points include the fact that you bung it in the washing machine at 60˚C (and even the tumble drier on low heat) as much as you like, and it comes out as good as new.

Although it’s made from 100% polyester, it’s actually made up of two layers – the top one being extra soft, while the core provides the firmness. So there’s no need to worry about the kind of sponginess that can leave you feeling suffocated and we found it’s particularly good if you’re prone to aches and pains. The elastic straps keep it secure on the bed and it’s nice and warm (a good job as you can’t use an electric blanket with it), although that can be a downside if you get clammy at night.

Key specs – Filling: 100% polyester; Thickness: 6cm; Machine washable? Yes; Sizes: Single, double; Warranty: 2 years

Buy now from John Lewis

6. Dormeo Octamart Deluxe Topper: An innovative and breathable foam topper

Price: From £460 | Buy now from Dormeo



The Dormeo Octasmart Deluxe stands out in our roundup because of its unique design: at the core of the 7cm topper is a layer of memory foam “springs”, which provide pressure relief across your body, while also making the Deluxe eight times more breathable than traditional foam toppers, according to the brand.

Making up the rest of the topper is a base foundation of ‘Ecocell’ foam and an upper layer of open cell memory foam for comfort. And although it starts at £460 for a single (the most expensive mattress topper in our roundup), you get a 60-night trial to test it out at the end of which, if you don’t like it, you can return it for a refund. It also comes with a free Dormeo Octasmart Pillow.

Key features - Thickness: 7cm; Filling: Memory foam; Sizes: Single - super king; Warranty: 8-year warranty

Buy now from Dormeo

7. Eve mattress topper: The best mattress topper for an old mattress

Price: From £199 | Buy now from Eve



The Eve mattress topper does everything you could ask of a mattress topper: it simultaneously adds comfort while maintaining excellent levels of support. It's a great choice if you like a firm mattress but don't like being able to feel every spring underneath you, or if your mattress is extremely firm and you want to soften it a little.

The topper comes with elasticated straps that secure it to your mattress and these can also be used to keep it rolled up (pictured above), which is handy if you need to store the topper or travel with it. Unlike most of its rivals, the Eve topper also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and it's covered by a three-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Read our full review of the Eve topper

Key specs – Filling: Foam (20mm open-cell foam, 30mm resilient base foam); Thickness: 5cm; Machine washable? Yes, top cover only; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: 3 years

Buy now from Eve

8. Dormeo Octaspring Body Zone Mattress Topper: A fantastic, breathable foam mattress topper

Price: From £360 | Buy now from Dormeo



This topper is huge and heavy, even when vacuum-packed and rolled in its carry case. As such, we weren’t thrilled when the plastic casing split all the way down one side as soon as we attempted to pick up the handle. But the contents didn’t disappoint.

Indeed, this topper offers excellent support and top-notch memory foam to really comfort and cradle the body. And that’s not even the best bit. Unlike traditional memory foam, which gets hot, there’s a constant airflow caused by body movements pushing warm humid air out of the specially designed sides and drawing fresh air back in. If you like memory foam, but find it gets humid, this could well be a godsend for getting a good night’s sleep.

The Octaspring topper differs from Dormeo’s Octasmart topper above by having five different zones rather than three and only two layers. Like its stablemate, though, it comes with a 60-night trial.

Key specs - Thickness: 7cm; Filling: Foam springs and top of memory foam; Sizes: Available in single through to super king; Warranty: 5 years

9. The Wool Room Deluxe Wool Topper: Best for allergy sufferers

Price: From £165 | Buy now from Wool Room



A great one for sufferers of allergies, asthma or eczema, this 3cm-deep all-natural topper is resistant to house dust mites and fungus and even carries the Allergy UK's Seal of Approval – no mean feat. It’s also noticeably cool and is effective at regulating your temperature at night, making it a godsend for women of a certain age or anyone who’s prone to getting hot and sweaty when they enter the land of nod. As for comfort levels, the 100% top-notch British wool means it feels sumptuous without being overly soft and the wide elastic straps fit snugly onto the mattress. It washes in the machine like a dream and travels well too, fitting in a small bag, which means you can take it on holiday if you wish. They do a great selection of pillows and duvets too.

Key specs - Thickness: 3-4cm; Filling: 100% platinum-certified, washable British wool; Machine washable?: Yes; Sizes: Available in single through to super king (plus bespoke sizes upon request); Warranty: 1 year