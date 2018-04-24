Best foot spa 2021: Pamper your feet with the finest foot spas you can buy
Fancy a spa experience at home? Give your feet a treat with our pick of the best foot spas available right now
If you want some spa-like pampering in your own home, there’s only one thing for it: you’re going to need one of the best foot spas on the market today
What could be better after a long day than popping your tootsies into hot, bubbling water, while jets and rollers help massage and relax your feet? Gone are the days that such experiences were confined to a trip to a beauty salon – you can now pick up a foot spa for home use at a fraction of the cost of regular treatments.
The only downside is that some are pretty poor. In fact, we tested models that were frankly no better than using a bucket, while others actually inflicted pain in their attempt to manipulate key pressure points on the feet. We also came across foot spas that worked for a while, but then simply gave up the ghost. However, the right model will care for your feet as well as any top pedicure and will play a part in your overall wellbeing for many years to come.
How to buy the best foot spa for you
What features should I consider?
Heating unit: This helps to stop the water turning cold, which is ideal for long soaks. However, do check the maximum temperature and the length of time for which it keeps the water warm. Some foot spas even heat the water to the required temperature in the first place – for this, you’ll need a spa with an actual water heater.
Base nodes: These small bumps on the floor of the foot spa act as acupressure massage nodes. Do your research, though: we found some were too pointy, while others were positioned badly, which can be painful.
Bubbles and jets: Arguably the best bit of a foot spa, these are a standard feature on most foot spas – although double-check for their inclusion in budget models.
Massage rollers: Located on the base of the unit, these are the most common type of massagers and these can be manual or automatic. Usually, you’ll find one, two, three or four rollers per foot (or per spa with cheaper models). In some higher-end spas, they spin or have even more advanced features.
Variable settings: Cheaper-end spas just switch on and off, while more advanced machines have adjustable settings for bubbles, heat and vibration.
Splash guard: Bubbles and jets mean potential water spillage. To counter against this, some spas have a built-in guard, while others have a removable option.
Attachments: Pumice stone, nail brush and roller massage are the most common attachments available alongside the spa itself. Ensure you don’t end up paying for attachments that you won’t ever use, though.
Ease of use: Look for waterproof controls, which ideally can be operated by toe-touch or remote control. This will stop you having to bend down and ruining your relaxation.
Noise: Some foot spas’ motors can be noisy, which may or may not bother you.
Size: Make sure your foot spa can accommodate the size of your feet – certain models are surprisingly small. Also consider the height as some people only like their feet covered, while others prefer their ankles also immersed in water.
Portability: Most spas are lightweight, but soon become heavy when filled with water. Look for models that have a handle and ideally a built-in drain, too.
Warranty: One of the biggest issues we’ve found with foot spas is that they can suddenly stop working after a few months. Good ones should come with at least a year’s warranty.
The best foot spas to buy in 2021
1. Beurer FB 50: The best luxury foot spa
Price: £130 | Buy now from Amazon
This is the daddy of all foot spas. It looks great, is easy to set up and use, is big enough for large feet, has a nice clear display, and has just about every feature you could think of. Impressively, it heats up the water, which is then kept warm. The massage rollers go a long way to relieving tension at the end of a long day – but note that you can remove them, if you don’t like them – and also included are a massager, brush and pumice stone. This foot spa will even do dry massage and it’s surprisingly quiet in operation.
It’s a shame that it isn’t particularly portable as I’d take it with me everywhere! It would be nice if it was a little deeper for the price, too. Overall, however, this is an excellent machine that delivers as close to the full spa experience as you can get.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration and bubbles; Heater: Yes; Display: Yes; Timer: Yes; Number of pedicure attachments: 3; Warranty: 3 years
Beurer FB50 Foot Spa With Water Heater. Footbath With Infrared Light And Magnetic Therapy. 3 Pedicure Attachments. 5-Level Water Heater. Vibration, Bubble And Reflexology Massage Functions
2. Beurer FB 35: The best foot spa for an aromatherapy experience
Price: £54 | Buy now from Amazon
Another corker from this top foot spa brand, the FB 35 stands out for its aroma container with a built-in filter, allowing you to bathe your feet in your preferred bath salts or crystals. Prepare to feel soothed and serene – aromatherapy is known for helping to relieve inflammation too. Relaxation is further enhanced with the inclusion of three massage functions: vibration massage (helps stimulate circulation), bubble massage (for relaxing) and foot reflex zone massage (to massage the soles of your feet with removable roller attachments).
We also like the foot callus-removal attachment, water temperature control, infrared light treatment and carry handle. The FB 35 is easy to use – although it might take a while to familiarise yourself with the attachments. It’s surprisingly affordable too, but note that it isn’t the quietest.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration and bubbles; Heater or keep warm: Heater; Display: Yes; Timer: No; Number of pedicure attachments: 3; Warranty: 3 years
Beurer FB35 Foot Spa with Aromatherapy | Footbath with Bubble and Vibration Massage | Stimulating Infrared Light Therapy Function | Detachable Reflexology Rollers | 3 Pedicure attachments
3. Sensio Foot Spa Massager: The best budget foot spa
Price: £29 | Buy now from Amazon
Treating your achy feet needn't break the bank when the Sensio Foot Spa Massager costs such a modest amount. It might not come with the bells and whistles found on pricier models, but if it's a simple pamper you're after, Sensio's offering is just the ticket.
Fill the bath with warm water and the foot massager immediately sets about loosening tight and overworked muscles for a top-notch spa experience. The removable rollers offer a firm massage – although they're not the strongest of the bunch – and the pedicure kit is a generous addition that's perfect if you're looking to pamper your toes too.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration and bubbles; Heater: No; Display: No; Timer: No; Number of pedicure attachments: Six; Warranty: 2 years
Sensio Foot Spa Massager Pedicure Bath – Nine accessories - Pamper Your Feet with Heat, Bubbles and Massaging Tools – All In One Home Salon – Therapeutic Massage Tub Pedicure Set
4. Beurer MP70 Paraffin Wax Bath: The best foot spa alternative
Price: £77 | Buy now from Amazon
This is a bit of a wildcard, again from Beurer, because it's a paraffin wax bath. But if you're looking to get supple skin on your feet – as well as your elbows and hands – this machine does a similar job to classic foot spas.
After melting the orange-scented wax in the bath, you put your feet in (once it's cooled to a safe temperature) a number of times to create a coating of wax around each foot. You then wrap sheets of plastic film around your feet, leave for 20 minutes and then peel the wax off to reveal baby-soft skin.
The heat is also said to be good for relieving the pain of arthritis and injuries.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration and bubbles; Heater: Yes; Display: Yes; Timer: No; Number of pedicure attachments: None; Warranty: 2 years
Beurer MP70 Paraffin Wax Bath | For supple skin on your hands, feet and elbows | Promotes deeper absorption of moisture and nutrients| Includes 2 x 450g of scented paraffin wax + plastic foils, 589.32
5. Revlon PediPrep Foot Spa: The best foot spa for pedicures
Price: £29 | Buy now from Amazon
As a foot spa, this model from Revlon is fairly straightforward. Simply fill it with warm water, and let the bubbles do their work. The massage pressure is, by all accounts, decent enough for the price, but not the best available. There’s also the fact that there’s no heater, so you’ll need to top the water up if you want a longer foot bath.
What makes this one stand out from the rest, however, is just how many pedicure accessories you get for your money. As well as the detachable pumice stone and massage roller, this kit includes a brush, a nail cleaner, two cuticle pushers, a pair of cuticle scissors, two toe separators, an emery board and a storage pouch to keep it all in one place.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration and bubbles; Heater: No; Display: No; Timer: No; Number of pedicure attachments: 2; Warranty: 1 year
6. InvoSpa Shiatsu Foot Massager: The best dry foot spa
Price: £100 | Buy now from Amazon
When you think of the perfect foot spa you may not immediately picture something like the InvoSpa Shiatsu Massager, if only because it uses a different method to others on this list. Rather than using water to treat your tootsies, it uses infrared to help circulation, muscle tension and even chronic problems like nerve pain.
This is perfect if you don't want to mess around with water, and there are three different levels of air pressure so you can find the perfect setting for maximum pampering. When you're done, the feet pockets are washable.
Key specs – Massage type: Infrared, air compression and shiatsu kneading; Heater: Yes; Display: Yes; Timer: Yes; Number of pedicure attachments: None; Warranty: Not specified
Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with Heat - Electric Deep Kneading Massage Air Compression - Circulation, Feet Legs, Plantar Fasciitis Neuropathy Chronic Nerve Pain Therapy Spa Gift
7. HoMedics Foldaway Luxury Foot Spa FB-350-GB: The best foldaway foot spa
Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon
If storage space is an issue, or you want to travel with your foot spa, this foldaway machine is a great buy. There’s no compromise on size since it’s actually quite large, but it can fold flat when not in use. The bumpy bottom (which HoMedics refers to as “Acu-nodes”) is good for soothing tired feet, especially when used with the vibration massage, which focuses on the acupressure points of your feet.
The foot spa is easy to set up, although you’ll have to heat the water to the right temperature first. The water stays warm for long periods and pours out easily afterwards, thanks to a handy spout. Weaknesses include the noise levels and the short cable, but neither are deal-breakers. Two pumice stones are included – a coarse one to exfoliate and a fine one to polish.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration and bubbles; Heater or keep warm: Keep warm; Display: Yes; Timer: Yes; Number of pedicure attachments: 2; Warranty: 2 years
HoMedics Foldaway Luxury Foot Spa + Massager, with Heater / Keep Warm Function, Soothing Vibration Massage, Clever Collapsible and Compact Design, Use with Your Favourite Bath Salts and Essential Oils
HoMedics Compact Pro Spa Collapsible Footbath with Heat | Vibration Massage, ACU-Node Surface, Heat Maintenance | Improves Circulation, Soothe Tired Muscles, Collapsible Tub for Easy Storage
8. Rio Deluxe Foot Spa and Massager: The best foot spa for arthritis
Price: £40 | Buy now from Argos
This is ready to go as soon as you get it out of the box, so no need to faff about with complicated instructions – although be warned it is on the heavy side. It’s instantly relaxing, with the reflexology foot rollers doing their job on the key pressure points when you move your feet up and down, while the vibrations and hydrotherapy jet massage are the icing on the cake, especially for sore, tired feet and feet that are affected by arthritis.
We found the water stayed warm and the settings – for massage only, heat only, heat and massage, and heat and bubbles – mean you can play about until you find the most comforting option to suit your needs. While it claims to fit up to size 13 feet, bear in mind that you probably won’t have enough space to make the most of the rollers if your feet are that big.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration and bubbles; Heater: Yes; Display: Yes; Timer: No; Number of pedicure attachments: None; Warranty: 2 years