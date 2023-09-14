Best mattress deals 2023: Top savings from our favourite brands this September
Bag a bargain for your bed with our rundown of the best mattress deals this September
With a score of offers from top brands like Emma, Simba, Nectar and more, there is never a bad time to think about taking advantage of one of the best mattress deals and upgrading your sleeping situation.
The mattress market has completely transformed in the past few years. All the usual department stores and retailers have found themselves supplanted by a number of online-only, “bed-in-a-box” brands who offer some of the best mattresses about… and deliver straight to your door. These newer companies, always keen to lure in new customers, also often run various deals, discounts and site-wide sales.
If you’re looking for a comfier sleep each night, but you don’t want to lose any by fretting that you’re overspending, we’ve put together a list of the best pocket-sprung, memory foam and hybrid mattress deals out there. If you’re unsure which type is right for you, we suggest you read our mattress buying guide, which lays out the key differences between them, and what type of sleeper they’re suitable for.
While you’re likely to find the biggest savings during peak sales periods such as Black Friday, Christmas and Boxing Day, it’s a rare moment when all the major mattress brands – especially those bed-in-a-box newcomers – aren’t offering some kind of sale. If there’s anything that will make you sleep even easier at night, it’s the satisfaction of nabbing a substantial saving on a quality mattress. With that said, read on for our pick of the best mattress deals you can get right now.
The best mattress deals: At a glance
The best mattress deals and discounts this September
1. Simba: Save 40% on the Hybrid Pro mattress
As part of its magnificent sale, Simba is offering discounts of up to 55% across a range of products, including 40% off its Hybrid, Hybrid Pro and Hybrid Luxe mattresses. We gave all three of these excellent mattresses five stars in our original reviews, but the Hybrid Pro has long been our favourite, boasting two layers of stabilising micro-springs as well as a cooling, comfortable wool layer. The king-size version of this mattress, for instance, is down from £1,759 to just £1,055. Plus, Simba is currently throwing in a free mattress protector to help you keep your new purchase in mint condition.
You can also save up to 43% on bed bases and on Simba’s range of mattress bundles. The Hybrid Pro Sleep bundle (king size) with two pillows, a duvet and a mattress protector is now reduced to £1,359 instead of the previous price of £2,375.
2. Nectar: Save 62% on a Nectar Premier Mattress
Eve and Simba may have since joined the one-year trial club, but Nectar has long been the place to go if you want 365 days to decide if the mattress is right for you. We didn’t even need the full year to make our minds up, as we found Nectar’s Premier Mattress to be supportive from the off.
If the extended trial period isn’t enticement enough, Nectar’s current sale also offers discounts of 62% on select mattresses. Previously, the king-size version of the Nectar Hybrid would cost you £1,849, but currently you can grab one for only £702, in an offer exclusive to Expert Reviews readers. As an added bonus you can currently get free delivery of your purchase.
3. Otty: Save up to 50% on hybrid mattresses
Otty is currently giving customers up to 50% off its range of hybrid mattresses as part of its mega sale.
The Otty Original Hybrid is currently up to 45% cheaper (down from £1,200 to £660 in a king-size), while the Pure Hybrid with Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress is 45% cheaper than normal (reduced from £1,300 to £715 in a king-size). A huge discount can also be had on the Aura (previously called the Essential), with a king-size down from £850 to just £425.
4. Ergoflex: Save up to 50% on the 5G Memory Foam mattress
Supportive and comfortable, like many mattresses on this list, the Ergoflex 5G excels in a few areas in particular. Firstly, its movement isolation is some of the best we’ve seen, making it perfect for those with partners who tend to toss and turn. Secondly, its mouldable memory foam is very well-suited to back sleepers, offering a comfortable base for them to settle into. Previously going for a full price of £1,055, a king-size Ergoflex 5G is just £581 – representing a massive £474 saving. Just enter code PILLOW50 at checkout to snag this deal.
5. Mattress Online: Save up to 45% on the Dunlopillo Royal Sovereign
A mattress truly on the luxury end of the scale, the Dunlopillo Royal Sovereign is the perfect mattress for those who sleep primarily on their backs, thanks to its all-latex core. Many prefer an all-latex core to either foam or springs, as latex doesn’t need to be warmed by body heat to become effective like other materials, and rebounds and recovers instantly, reacting quickly as you move about on the mattress.
As part of Mattress Online’s sale, select sizes of this mattress have seen generous reductions. The king size has dropped 35%, from £3,215 to £2,070, saving you over £1,000 on your new mattess.