Best foot massager 2022: give your feet some love with these at-home massagers, from £23
Relax and refresh tired feet with our pick of the best foot massagers to use at home
Our poor feet put up with a lot, from being squeezed into constraining footwear, to bearing the weight of our bodies, day in, day out. It’s not hard to see how most feet would benefit from a little more love and care. If your tootsies are feeling tired and weary after a long day, a relaxing foot massage is one of the best ways to pep them up.
A pedicure or specialist massage is a lovely luxurious way to treat your feet, but if you don’t have the time or money for repeat spa visits, an at-home foot massager can give them an invigorating pick-me-up in the comfort of your own home. We’ve tested the latest models that stroke and squeeze your feet, release tense muscles and improve circulation, all with the aim of giving you an overall sense of relaxation and wellbeing. Read on for our guide to choosing the best foot massager for you and, below that, check out our favourite massagers to suit all budgets.
How to choose the best foot massager for you
All foot massagers simulate the experience of a manual massage, by squeezing and gently manipulating the feet as a hand massager would. This can be achieved quite simply by passing a roller over the feet, but more sophisticated massagers may use a heating unit to warm the muscles and make them more pliable, vibrations to loosen and relax the muscles, air compression to squeeze and massage the ankles, or rotating massage heads to stimulate acupressure points on the feet.
Massagers that include several of these features will offer a more comprehensive massage, and you may also wish to look for adjustable heat and pressure settings so that you can customise the intensity of your massage. A more powerful motor will usually produce more noticeable pressure but may also be heavier to move around and noisier in operation. We’ve noted below how quiet and portable each massager is.
When should I not use a home foot massager?
There are a few people for whom foot massagers are not advised. First, don’t use a massager on an injured foot, as heat and massage can exacerbate bruising and swelling. Allow any bruised or broken skin to heal before using the massager. Women in the later stages of pregnancy should seek medical advice before using a foot massager as certain parts of the feet are known as trigger points for uterine contractions. People with high blood pressure should avoid excessive heat and compression massagers that constrict the leg muscles. If you’re unsure, check with your GP before using a massager, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions.
Best foot massagers to buy in 2022
1. HoMedics Dual Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat: Best budget shiatsu foot massager
Price: £70 | Buy now from Argos
The traditional Japanese massage therapy known as shiatsu, which applies pressure to certain points on the body to release tension, is great for relieving tired and aching feet. The Dual Shiatsu Foot Massager from HoMedics uses a combination of shiatsu acupressure and warming heat to deliver a relaxing massage that penetrates deeply, even in places that are hard to reach with the hands alone. There are 12 rotating massage nodes, arranged in four groups of three to spread evenly over both feet, and the massager can be used with or without heat.
A handy Toe-Touch control means you don’t need to bend down to activate the controls, so you can sit back and relax while the massager does its work. There’s no separate control for massage speed or intensity, so to vary the massage pressure you’ll need to change the position of your feet on the pads. The HoMedics foot massager shuts off automatically after 15 minutes. It’s a relatively simple product, but excellent for relaxing after a busy day on your feet.
Key specs – Power: 30W; Weight: 2.36kg; Massage settings: 1; Heat settings: 1
2. Snailax Foot Warmer: Best budget vibrating foot massager
Price: £51 | Buy now from Amazon
The Snailax Foot Warmer uses a combination of vibration and heat to warm and relax the feet. It’s a relatively simple foot massager, with no pressure point massage; there’s a choice of two heat levels and five vibration modes, and both heat and vibration can be selected independently so you have a choice of one or both. The heating pad warms up quickly and the vibrating sensation is pleasant and not too intense. Very sore or tired feet may prefer the shiatsu massager from the same manufacturer.
The Snailax vibrating massager sits inside a cosy, padded plush sleeve that zips off easily for machine washing. With the sleeve removed, the pad can be used as a heated back or neck cushion. It’s not the most powerful massager on our list, but is a great budget choice to keep feet cosy in winter with a gentle massage function.
Key specs – Power: 36W; Weight: 1kg; Massage settings: 1 (vibration only can be set to five patterns); Heat settings: 2
Snailax Foot Warmer with Massage, Vibration and Heating Cushion for Cozy Feet with 5 Modes Massage and 2 Heating Therapy, Heated Electric Massage Cushion for Foot, Back and Full Body for Women Men
3. Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager with heat: Best for tired feet
Price: £120 | Buy now from Amazon
If you’re looking for a more comprehensive foot treatment, the Foot Massager from Renpho combines shiatsu foot massage, soothing heat therapy and air compression to simulate a manual massage by squeezing and releasing the feet. The air compression and shiatsu massage each have three intensity settings that can be set independently, with or without heat. This foot massager looks sleek and attractive, with buttons for the various settings arranged on a neat panel along the top of the unit, making them easy to see and select. There’s also a remote control, so you can easily adjust settings once the massage programme has started without needing to lean forward.
The Renpho massager can be set to switch off after either 15 or 30 minutes, so all you have to do is insert your feet, sit back and relax. It’s a little more expensive than some of the more basic models on our list, but it offers an experience much closer to a real spa massage. It’s a great choice for busy feet.
Key specs – Power: 50W; Weight: 3.85kg; Massage settings: 3 shiatsu + 3 compression; Heat settings: 1
RENPHO Foot Massager Machine with Heat, Shiatsu Massager Deep Kneading Therapy, Air Compression, Relieve Foot Pain from Plantar Fasciitis, Improve Blood Circulation - Panel Control (Black)
4. Moji Mini Pro foot massager: Best portable massager
Price: £26 | Buy now from Amazon
The Moji Mini Pro foot massager is a super-portable handheld roller massager, which is small and lightweight enough to slip into a gym bag or even a handbag, and perfect for use after sports if exercise makes the soles of your feet tense up. The massager works without electricity, so you don’t need to be near a socket or carry batteries to use it. Simply hold the Mini Pro in the palm of the hand, using the integral hand strap for support, and roll the seven metal balls over the feet to improve circulation and release tightness in the muscle tissue. The Mini Pro can even be chilled in the freezer for a revitalising post-exercise massage.
For a seated foot massage at your desk, try the larger Foot Pro massager from the same manufacturer.
Key specs – Power: n/a; Weight: 0.2kg; Massage settings: n/a; Heat settings: n/a
Moji Mini PRO Massager
5. TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller: Best wooden roller
Price: £23 | Buy now from Amazon
For a simple but very effective roller massage, the Dual Foot Massager Roller from TheraFlow is an excellent and attractive choice. The design is simplicity itself, consisting of ten textured wooden rollers, five for each foot, set in a wooden frame. To use it, simply roll your feet back and forth over the rollers at the speed and pressure that feels good for you. Because the rollers don’t require electricity or make any noise, you can use them anywhere: under a desk at work, for example, or even out in the garden. Inexpensive and easy to use, the TheraFlow foot roller is particularly good for tension and pain around the sole and arch of the foot, caused by standing for long periods or conditions such as plantar fasciitis.
Key specs – Power: n/a; Weight: 0.68kg; Massage settings: n/a; Heat settings: n/a