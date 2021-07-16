Hisense 2021 TV model numbers: Quantum Dot Colour, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ in almost every model

Having made a name for itself as the go-to manufacturer for budget 4K smart TVs, Hisense has built upon this reputation year on year, producing cheaper alternatives to the big brand releases and decking them out with increasingly enviable specifications.

And 2021 is no different, as the Chinese company wheels out a dazzling array of fresh options from entry-level 4Ks to Laser TVs. This year also sees Hisense make a return to the realm of OLED with the new A9G model, while all models save for the entry-level options come with quantum dot technology, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Imax Enhanced certification.

All of Hisense’s 2021 models are now officially available in the UK, starting at £250 for the HD resolution A4G right up to £2,499 for the range-topping 75in A9G OLED. And with a couple of sub-£1,000 mid-range models squeezed in for good measure, Hisense’s TV offering for 2021 is its strongest yet.

Hisense TVs 2021: The new technology

As stated, most new models will come equipped with quantum dot panel technology. Quantum dots are tiny crystals that react to light by emitting a specific colour dependent on their size. A layer containing more than 10,000 of these quantum dots lies over the LED backlight in the flagship U9GQ model and, as light passes through the LCD ‘sandwich’, the display is able to produce a more vibrant spectrum of colours and an overall brighter image.

Full-Array Local Dimming (aka FALD), meanwhile, provides superior light control, allowing for a winning combination of improved black uniformity across the screen (due to a large number of individually controlled backlighting zones) and enhanced brightness. With the HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats on board, you’ll be able to get a dynamic, optimised experience from your 4K HDR content, while Dolby Atmos support will bring immersive, cinema-worthy soundscapes to the equation – provided you have the right audio setup, of course.

Movie buffs are taken care of, but what about gamers? Naturally, anyone with a next-gen console will be looking for HDMI 2.1 inputs, 120Hz @ 4K capabilities and VRR support, which the models higher up in Hisense’s 2021 echelons do have. But we’ll cover that model by model. On the user interface side, Hisense’s VIDAA U5.0 smart platform is running the show – a reliable and intuitive system that, new for 2021, now also offers the Deezer global music streaming system.

Hisense TVs 2021: The models

Right at the top of the pack sits the Hisense A9G, the new OLED from Hisense available in 55- and 65-inch options. Here you’ll find a wonderful, high-contrast display with pixel-perfect control, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision support, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos and a 2.1.2 channel speaker system for enhanced audio. In our Hisense A9G review, we found that the strong audio/visual performance makes it more than a match for other flagship OLEDs – and the competitive pricing only adds to the appeal.

The company’s top-level LED offering, the U8G ULED (55- or 65-inches), also comes armed with Quantum Dot Colour tech, FALD and a 2.1.2 channel speaker system. With HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Atmos, no less than four HDMI 2.1 inputs, a 120Hz refresh rate, a Game mode and a Sports mode, it’s a lot of TV for a start price of only £1100.

Going into the sub-£1000 territory, the Hisense A7G (50-inches up to 75 inches) and A6G (available in six screen sizes from 43- to 75-inches) are priced from £599 and £429 respectively, but shed some of the tech to sneak into that lower price bracket. The A7G still possesses quantum dot tech, while the A6G is a standard 4K LCD. You’ll find support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 on both, plus enhanced audio through Dolby Atmos on the A7G and DTS:X on the A6G.

The A4G is the budget model in the 2021 line-up, available in 32-inch (HD) 40-inch (FHD) options. This model ditches practically every bell and whistle of its pricier stablemates – understandable given the wallet-friendly price tag. £249 gets you 32-inches of HD images and DTS Virtual:X audio – if you go for the £329 40-inch model it’ll be FHD instead.

On a final note, Hisense is also adding a range of Laser TVs to its 2021 collection. Coming in 88- and 100-inch screen sizes, these models come with an ultra-short-throw Laser engine, which Hisense says will produce stunning picture detail and colour precision. We don’t know much about these yet so you’ll have to watch this space.

Hisense TVs 2021: Model names explained

Decoding TV model designations can sometimes look like a job for GCHQ, and every manufacturer has its own system, but once you get the gist of how they roll, it actually becomes quite simple. We’ll pick an example from the Hisense 2021 line-up: 55A9GTUK.

Let’s break it down:

55 = screen size, in inches

A = Product line

9 = Product tier. Note: single numbers denote high-end models, whereas double numbers represent the model’s position in the hierarchy, counting downwards.

G = Year, ‘G’ representing 2021

Q = Quantum Dot Colour Technology

TUK = Sale region

And for another example, let’s take the 32A4GTUK. This would be the 32-inch A product line, product tier 4, 2021 model for the UK. Using this logic, you should be able to decode any of Hisense’s 2021 TV model designations.