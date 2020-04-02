Best weighted blankets: Ease anxiety and aid sleep

Society has a sleep problem, and many of us find it hard to nod off at night. Some of us also find it difficult to relax during the day. Whether it’s caused by a hectic life schedule, work stress, or too much screen time, it can be hard to switch off when you need to. You may be surprised to hear, then, that a heavy, weighted blanket may help ease these struggles.

You may have also heard that weighted blankets are a good choice for those with autism; some experts believe they can provide a sensory experience beneficial for regulating emotional responses and behaviour. This is the same science that leads people to believe that weighted blankets can ease milder anxiety disorders at home.

It’s important to note that many of the medical claims made by manufacturers of weighted – or ‘gravity’ – blankets should not be taken as fact, and rather treated the same as we would the claims made by things such as supplements and essential oils.

Yet, with all of us suddenly finding ourselves with oodles more time at home for the foreseeable future, now could be the perfect time to finally invest in a weighted blanket. Whether you use it to ease anxiety while sitting on the sofa for an evening or to aid rest during the night, it could be one of the smartest purchases you make.

How to choose the best weighted blanket for you

Are weighted blankets safe?

For most people, weighted blankets are completely safe to use, but there are a few groups who should be more cautious. For example, if you are pregnant or suffer from respiratory or circulatory problems (such as asthma or type 2 diabetes) you should always consult with a doctor before purchasing. The same goes for children as they can potentially become trapped underneath a weighted blanket.

How heavy should weighted blankets be?

For the safety reasons mentioned above, you should always choose a weighted blanket that weighs no more than 5-10% of the user’s body weight. This is especially important for those who may not be able to lift a heavy blanket unaided. Products on this list range from anywhere between 100g and 11.3kg, so there’s a huge variety out there to choose from. If you plan on sharing the blanket between different members of your household, make sure it will be safe for all of them.

Can children use weighted blankets?

There are many specially made weighted blankets designed for children aged 3+, and it’s important that you consider elements such as size and weight when you’re buying. We’d also advise to always consult a doctor before allowing a child to use a weighted blanket, and supervise at all times.

For example, the average weight of a 5-year-old is 17.9kg, so a weighted blanket should be no heavier than 1.8kg.

You should never exceed 5-10% of the user’s body weight, which for children is obviously significantly lighter than for adults. While standard weighted blankets are unlikely to be harmful to teenagers and above, it’s essential to choose something like the Anjee Kids blanket (listed below) or an alternative to ensure that younger children can easily lift the blanket off themselves without needing help.

Will I get too hot with a weighted blanket?

You might think having a heavy blanket on top of you would make you too hot, but this isn’t necessarily always the case. Some weighted blankets will be warm, but this will largely depend on what they’re made from. Thick flannel or fleece blankets are good for the winter months, for instance, whereas other weighted blankets are made from cooler more breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen. Most of the blankets on our list are made from cotton, arguably one of the best fabrics to keep you cool in summer, so those prone to overheating in bed shouldn’t worry.

The best weighted blankets to buy

1. John Lewis Specialist Synthetic Weighted Blanket: Best all-round weighted blanket

Price: from £80



If you’re looking to experiment with weighted blankets and want a wide range of options to choose from, then this one from John Lewis is ideal. There are four different weight options available, which range from 4.5kg all the way up to 11.5kg, so whether you’re looking for something for yourself or another member of your family, there should be something suitable. The blanket cover is 100% cotton and filled with glass beads to give it its weight, so it’s perfect for snuggling into whether you’re on your sofa or in your bed.

Key features - Size: 38 x 50cm/65 x 50cm; Weight: 4.5-11.5kg (some weights may be unavailable); Material: Cotton; Suitable for kids: 4.5kg suitable for 13+ (on average, for reference only)



2. Wanlin Weighted Blanket: Best budget weighted blanket

Price: £35



Don’t want to spend a fortune on a weighted blanket that might not work for you? While a lot of options can set you back around £80, this Wanlin blanket from Wayfair is just £29. Available in two sizes - the larger of which will cost you £50 - it weighs 4kg or 8kg depending on which you choose, and there are loops that allow you to attach a cover of your choice. The size you choose depends on how you intend to use your blanket – the smaller blanket should do nicely for sofa time, while the larger one could be better for bedtime.

Key specs - Size: 125 x 150cm/150 x 200cm; Weight: 4kg/8kg; Material: Cotton; Suitable for kids: 4kg suitable for 12+ (on average, for reference only)



3. Silentnight Wellbeing Weighted Blanket: Best for first-time buyers

Price: £70



If you’re looking to buy your first weighted blanket you really can’t go too far wrong with the Silentnight Wellbeing. Weighing 6.8kg, I found it was just snug enough without ever feeling too claustrophobic, as can be the case with heavier weighted blankets. The rule of thumb is to pick a blanket that weighs around 10% of your body weight, though, so your experience may differ.

Thanks to its width – it's around 10cm wider than a typical single duvet – you can use it either on a single bed or spread across a double or king. And despite the fact it keeps cool air from getting under the duvet, I didn’t find it too stuffy. With a relatively low asking price of £70, it’s a great option for those who want to see what all the fuss is about without breaking the bank. Unlike some models, it’s also machine washable.

Key features - Size: 150 x 200cm; Weight: 6.8kg; Material: Microfibre with polyester/glass bead filling; Suitable for kids: No

4. AGP XL Weighted Blanket: Best extra-large weighted blanket

Price: £60



While standard weighted blankets are great for a lot of things, sometimes you just want to completely wrap yourself up in something soft and cuddly. This blanket from AGP fits the bill, measuring 152cm x 203cm, and one side is coated in a peach skin fabric for a soft, luxurious feel. Filled with eco-friendly quartz micro-spheres, it’s recommended for people with sleep disorders, anxiety, ADHD and other conditions. While it is also available in a smaller size and weight, we’d only recommend it for use by adults.

Key specs - Size: 152 x 203cm; Weight: 9.1kg; Suitable for kids: No

5. Hygge Weighted Lap Pad Blanket: Best weighted blanket alternative

Price: from £30



If safety is a big concern for you, then you can avoid many of the potential risks of using weighted blankets with a weighted lap pad like this one from Hygge. Available in a range of sizes and weights, the pad is designed to give the same beneficial sensory experience as traditional blankets just across a smaller surface area. Something like this might be particularly useful for long journeys or any other situation where you’ll need to be sitting in one spot for a while.

Key specs - Size: 38 x 50cm/65 x 50cm; Weight: 1-2.5kg; Material: Cotton; Suitable for kids: 1kg suitable for 3+ (on average, for reference only)

6. Anjee Kids Weighted Blanket: Best weighted blanket for children

Price: £43



Weighted blankets can be a tempting solution for parents whose children suffer from autism and the anxiety and concentration issues that come with it. That’s why many brands also have blankets specifically for kids available, such as this one from Anjee. The fun designs are designed to appeal to kids, and you can choose from three sizes depending on the age and weight of your child. However, while the blanket is designed with kids in mind, ensure it does not exceed 10% of their body weight before purchasing.

Key specs - Size: 90 x 120cm/100 x 150cm; Weight: 2.3/3kg; Material: Cotton; Suitable for kids: 2.3kg suitable for 7+ (on average, for reference only)

7. Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket: The perfect companion to a Simba mattress

Price: £169



We love Simba’s range of mattresses and if you can justify spending over £150 on a weighted blanket, the Orbit could be the perfect companion for your Hybrid or Hybrid Pro mattress. It comes in two different weights, 6.8kg and 9kg (although just the one size, for a double bed) and is made from cotton, filled with thousands of tiny glass nano-beads. These are evenly spread in quilted pockets which allows the blanket to shape to your body, and to provide ‘deep pressure therapy’: a gentle but firm hugging sensation, to help you relax and get the best night’s sleep.

For added convenience, the cover can be removed and machine washed at 30°C. It's one of the most expensive blankets on our list (alongside the Nectar blanket below), but if you’re prepared to pay a bit of a hefty price for a weighted blanket, you can’t really go wrong here.

Key features - Size: 135 x 200cm; Weight: 6.8kg/9kg; Material: Cotton; Suitable for kids: No



8. Nectar Sumo Sleep Weighted Blanket: Best breathable blanket

Price: £169



While we’re on the topic of bed-in-a-box brands that we’re fans of, here’s Nectar’s own entry into the weighted blanket market.

This 10kg blanket is a bit different in that its cover is made from natural bamboo, which makes it breathable and capable of wicking away sweat while retaining the cosy benefits that come with having a weighted blanket in the first place.

Much like the Simba blanket, it’s not cheap. In fact, it’s the most expensive weighted blanket on our list. However, you do get a 100-day trial period, so if you decide that a weighted blanket isn’t for you, you can simply return it. Sure, it’s not the 365-night trial you get with a Nectar mattress, but it certainly takes some of the stress away from spending just under £170 for a blanket.

Key features - Size: 135 x 200cm; Weight: 10kg; Material: Bamboo; Suitable for kids: No

