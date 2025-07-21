To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Expert Reviews logo best buy 1 / 8

Our rating Reviewed price £70

Pros and Cons Pros Pocket sprung design is supportive

Pocket sprung design is supportive Well suited to side sleepers and back sleepers

Well suited to side sleepers and back sleepers Good temperature regulation Cons Too lofty for stomach sleepers

Read the description for REM-Fit’s newest pillow and you could be easily forgiven for thinking you’re about to purchase a mattress. The REM-Fit Deluxe Pocket Sprung pillow contains 60 individually wrapped pocket springs, more usually found in mattresses. But here, they’ve been added to REM-Fit’s pillow to create a bouncy and supportive surface that will appeal to a wide range of sleepers.



As someone who is notoriously fussy when it comes to pillows, I was hugely impressed by the REM-Fit pillow, awarding it five stars. It’s one of the best pillows I’ve slept on and, even though it won’t suit absolutely everybody, it has huge amounts to recommend it. But is it the right choice for you?

What do you get for the money?

The REM-Fit pillow comes in at £70, which seems to be a popular price for many pillows. You’ll find both the Otty Deluxe Pure pillow and the Otty Adjustable pillow for the same price, to give a couple of examples.

4 / 8

The pillow has a machine-washable polyester outer cover incorporating REM-Fit’s “Re-ax technology”: fibres that, according to the brand, are designed to help wick sweat and moisture away from your body as you sleep. The filling is made up of 60 individually wrapped springs surrounded by polyester fibres. The pillow also has mesh sides to help air to circulate and prevent heat from being trapped. The first thing that struck me about the pillow was its height: at 12cm high, it has some substantial loft and certainly filled out a standard pillowcase. There’s no trial period with the pillow, but you do get a five-year guarantee, as long as you always use the pillow with a pillow protector (the omission of which is one of the mistakes to avoid when buying a pillow). Do note that the pillow comes vacuum packed and you’ll need to give it a good few hours to allow it to inflate to its full height.

What does it do well?

By my own admission, I am ridiculously fussy when it comes to pillows. When I last had to replace my pillow, I tested out around 10 before finding one I liked (and I’m still not convinced that any one is perfect). So, I wasn’t expecting miracles from the REM-Fit pillow. But, to my surprise, I really enjoy sleeping on it. I thought the pillow was particularly supportive for side sleepers, who often need a higher loft to help support their necks. There is ample support and the pillow’s springs flexed nicely into position, cradling both my neck and head.

6 / 8

This, in my opinion, is one of the big plus points of the REM-Fit pillow. The pocket springs mean that the pillow always springs back into position as soon as you move or lift your head from it. This bodes well for the lifespan of the pillow but also means that your head is kept supported as you move around in your sleep. More importantly, the fibres around the springs prevent you from being able to feel any of the individual springs as you sleep. Instead, there’s just a nicely cushioned feel and plenty of padding.

I think a lot of back sleepers will also enjoy the REM-Fit pillow for this reason. As a lightweight sleeper, I think I could possibly have done with a slightly lower loft when sleeping on my back but my husband, who is of average weight, enjoyed back sleeping on this pillow as his head pushed it down a little further. The pillow does have a bouncy feel that takes a little getting used to but despite this, I think most sleepers will find it comfortable from the off. I also don’t think that £70 is an unreasonable price for this pillow – it’s extremely well made and feels as if it will be durable.

8 / 9

Another big selling point of the pillow is how well it regulated temperature. I’m not a hot sleeper but my husband is, and he found that the REM-Fit kept him cool through the night. Pocket springs, of course, always do an excellent job of promoting airflow and the open mesh sides are a great idea to prevent heat building up. The cover remained fairly temperature neutral through the night as well, even during testing over a particularly hot period of summer weather.

What could be improved?

There really isn’t much to complain about with the REM-Fit pillow. It’s well made, comfortable and provides excellent support for back and side sleepers. I wouldn’t recommend it to stomach sleepers though as the loft is simply too high and is likely to cause the spine to fall out of alignment in this sleeping position. The bouncy feel might not be to everyone’s taste, but this is a pillow that rewards the patience and time required to adjust to it.

9 / 9



Admittedly, it would be nice to see a trial period offered with the REM-Fit Deluxe Pocket sprung pillow, such as those offered by other bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma and Origin. And, whilst we found the pillow did a good job of keeping us cool, really hot sleepers might prefer to check out the REM-Fit Cool Gel pillow instead.

Should I buy the REM-Fit Deluxe Pocket Sprung Pillow?

The REM-Fit Deluxe Pocket Sprung pillow is a well-made and very comfortable pillow that I think is a great buy for side and back sleepers. Its supportive and bouncy design cradles the head and neck in these positions and it’s a comfortable sleep throughout the night. Front sleepers will want to avoid but, then again, that’s not a recommended position to be sleeping in anyway.

The pocket springs allow the pillow to bounce back quickly after sleeping on it and – even at this early stage – I’d wager that you’ll get many years out of it, making it more than worth the £70 price tag. While there are others out there, pocket sprung pillows aren’t common in the pillow market, but I think they’re an excellent idea and particularly good for those who aren’t fans of memory foam and its encompassing feel. It also does a great job of keeping sleepers cool at night, even in the hottest of weather. There really isn’t much wrong with this pillow at all and I think a lot of sleepers will be extremely glad they invested.