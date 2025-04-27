REM-Fit Cool Gel Pillow review: A foam pillow for Goldilocks

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Expert Reviews logo recommended 1 / 5

Our rating Reviewed price £50

Pros Flawless temperature regulation

Flawless temperature regulation Firm, adaptive support

Firm, adaptive support Washable cover Cons Rigid construction

Rigid construction Blue cover shows through thinner pillowcases

One of the main problems I have with memory foam pillows is that they tend to be very firm – so firm, in fact, that they don’t offer the comfort I’m after. However, the REM-Fit Cool Gel pillow was refreshing in more ways than one.

This memory foam pillow offers adaptive support, is designed to accommodate all sleeping positions and has impressive sweat-wicking, temperature regulating properties. It’s softer than other memory foam pillows I’ve tested, while still offering a good amount of support for my head, neck and shoulders. If you want to prioritise your spinal alignment while you sleep without sacrificing comfort, it’s an easy recommendation.

What do you get for the money?

The REM-Fit cool gel pillow retails for a hefty £50, which is on the higher end of average for a memory foam pillow. It’s made from a solid lump of memory foam, which is infused with “cooling gel” to help regulate your temperature as you sleep. The pillow also has a removable, machine washable cover made from a stretchy fabric. The cover is also infused with REM-Fit’s proprietary “Re-Ax” fibres, which are designed to wick away sweat and absorb excess heat from the head.

There’s no trial period for the REM-Fit Cool Gel Pillow, but it does come with a generous five-year warranty. Provided you also use a pillow protector, this covers you against any “defects in workmanship or materials” over that time.

What does it do well?

As mentioned above, I thought the REM-Fit Cool Gel Pillow struck a perfect balance between soft comfort and firm support in my tests. Typically, memory foam pillows don’t compress much after they’ve taken the shape of your head. This allows your head and neck to be properly supported when sleeping on your back and sides but isn’t quite so comfortable for people who like soft comfort.

Thankfully, the foam of this pillow is far softer than others I’ve tested while still offering the structural support you’d expect from memory foam. Not only did this mean I could more easily adjust my sleeping position without having to wait for memory foam to adjust each time, but it also meant the pillow was softer and more comfortable when I had settled into a good position.

3 / 5

Furthermore, its softer feel makes this pillow more suitable for front sleepers than other memory foam pillows I’ve tested. For example, the Silentnight Impress pillow was so stiff that it was nigh-on impossible to sleep on my front comfortably, whereas this pillow is far softer. However, I’d mainly recommend this pillow to people who sleep on their back and sides, since it’s fairly lofty at 12cm high.

Despite my skepticism toward cooling properties in bedding, including REM-Fit’s “cool gel-infused memory foam technology”, I appreciated how well the REM-Fit Cool Gel pillow kept my head cool during the night. At no point during my tests did my head feel too hot or claustrophobic, which is rare considering I have a pretty thick head of hair. I tested the pillow in the transitional period between winter and spring and even on unseasonably warm nights, I felt consistently cool and comfortable.

What could be improved?

Despite the above, the REM-Fit Cool Gel pillow fell into the same pitfalls as other solid foam pillows I’ve tested. Its solid foam construction meant that its sides weren’t very flexible at all: as someone who likes their pillow to comfortably cradle their shoulder, I found REM-Fit’s foam offering didn’t offer much give. That said, if you want to have a more malleable pillow, I’d suggest opting for a shredded foam pillow or a feathery option.

4 / 5

Other than the pillow’s more rigid shape, the only downside I found in my tests was the colour of the removable pillow cover. When I tested the pillow, I used white cotton pillowcases. Since the pillow’s cover has bright blue-coloured patches, it was clearly visible through the case. Perhaps I need to invest in thicker pillowcases, but bear this in mind if you’re particularly concerned with the aesthetics in your bedroom.

Should you buy the REM-Fit Cool Gel Pillow?

Of all the memory foam pillows I’ve tested, the REM-Fit Cool Gel Pillow is a firm favourite. It’s comfortable to sleep on in any position, and its supportive foam helped to minimise neck and back pain during my tests. I also found its cooling capabilities to be mightily effective.

Saying that, £50 is a lot of money to invest in a pillow. That is especially true in the current economy, where good bedding might not be at the top of your priority list. I will say, however, that the REM-Fit Cool Gel Pillow is a very safe bet for first-time foam pillow buyers. If you’re looking to throw out a lumpy old pillow in favour of one that offers more support – for pain relief or otherwise – but don’t want to risk buying something too firm, this is an easy recommendation.