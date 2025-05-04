Silentnight Luxury Hotel Collection Pillow review: Get the style and comfort of hotel pillows at home

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Pros Good support

Machine washable Affordable Cons Firmer than expected for medium support

Firm, soft or something in between? As we’ve said before, there is no one size fits all when it comes to pillows: everyone has different preferences. The Silentnight Luxury Hotel Collection pillow aims to strike a middle ground between the two extremes.

Part of its Luxury Hotel Collection, this pair of medium support pillows claims to replicate the style and comfort of a luxury hotel pillow, in the comfort of your own home. The pillows come in a single standard size, and you get a pair for the very affordable price of £22.

With a hollowfibre filling, the pillows feel light while offering a surprisingly firm support. I’d argue that they’re a great choice for side sleepers but to find out if they’re the right choice for you, read on for my full review.

Key specs Filling: Hollowfibre

Cover: Embossed Microfibre

Sizes: One size only ( 64 × 40 × 2 cm)

Warranty: Two year warranty

What does it do well?

Silentnight gives this pillow a firmness rating of four out of ten. In my opinion, however, it is on the firmer side compared with other pillows I’ve tested, such as the Dusk Feels Like Down.

The pillows look good and have a lovely luxurious feel: in particular, the piping around the edges looks really nice – even though you won’t be seeing it under a pillow case. The hollowfibre filling feels lightweight, breathable and is also an ideal choice for allergy sufferers.

Caring for the pillows is easy too: simply pop them in the washing machine on a 40°C cycle to give them a refresh.

How comfortable is it?

There is no doubt that as a medium support pillow you are getting good support, ideal for side sleepers. But it’s very different to the medium support of the Dusk Feels Like Down pillow I reviewed, which is much softer.



While I personally prefer a softer pillow, I still found Silentnight’s Luxury Hotel Collection pillows very comfortable. I found the loft of one pillow was more than enough without the need for stacking, and I’d argue side sleepers would benefit from the comfort and support offered. My daughter, who is naturally smaller in frame and stature than me, also loved the pillow and said it was perfect.

What’s more, £22 for a pair of pillows is very good value for money and puts them among the most budget-friendly pillows we’ve reviewed.

What could it do better?

It’s hard to criticise the Silentnight Luxury Hotel Collection Pillow: it feels and looks like a very good quality product. As I’ve said, I usually prefer something softer and I found these pillows firmer than expected for a rating of four out of ten, but this is just my personal preference and I still had a good experience with them.

Should you buy the Silentnight Luxury Hotel Collection Pillow?

If your preference is for a more supportive, firmer feeling pillow that still offers a good level of comfort, this middle-ground offering from Silentnight is a good choice. Its polyester cover feels soft and luxurious, much like what you’d expect from a hotel quality pillow, and the piping not only offers a decorative touch, but it helps the pillow stay in shape.

I really liked that the pillow is machine washable, meaning you can get that fresh feeling of a hotel pillow as often as you want. And £22 for a pair of hotel-quality pillows is certainly not to be sniffed at.