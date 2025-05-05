Fine Bedding Co Boutique Silk Pillow review: A luxurious, firm and supportive pillow

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Fine Bedding Company Boutique Silk Pillow is crafted to provide the same luxury, comfort and support you’d expect from high-end hotel pillows without using down or feather. Its sustainable cotton cover and eco-friendly microfibre and silk filling make for a lightweight pillow that – in my experience – still provides a good amount of support. Great for back sleepers, and I’d say a good choice for side sleepers as well.

However, there’s no flexibility on the size and weight; it’s standard and medium-firm. So, if firm isn’t your thing, check out our roundup of the best pillows to find your perfect pillow.

What do you get for the money?

If environmental impact is high on your list of priorities, the Fine Bedding Co – a certified B Corp – is a very good choice indeed. The Fine Bedding Co. Boutique Silk Pillow is exceptionally environmentally friendly: it has a reusable storage bag made from recyclable materials; a cover crafted from 100% sustainably sourced cotton; and a filling composed of 90% recycled PET-based microfibre and 10% pure silk. Better yet, the pillow is produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

This effort to be eco-friendly comes at a cost: the Boutique Silk Pillow is £38 per pillow, which makes it relatively expensive for a microfibre pillow. For example, the Silentnight Luxury Hotel Collection Pillow is £20 for two pillows, while John Lewis’ Anyday microfibre pillows can cost as little as £10 for a pair. You’re clearly paying for the Fine Bedding Co’s impressive commitment to sustainability – not an issue per se, but worth noting.

The Boutique Silk Pillow comes with a two-year warranty and a 30-day return policy for additional peace of mind. It’s machine-washable and can be tumble dried, too.

What does it do well?

The medium-firm weight of the Fine Bedding Co Boutique Silk Pillow provides excellent support. It seeks a balance between softness and firmness but tends to lean more towards the firmer side, at least when compared to other microfibre pillows of comparable weight I’ve tested. This makes it ideal for those who prefer a firmer pillow but find foam/memory foam too much.

Although the microfibre filling is dense, it becomes softer the longer you rest your head on it, without sacrificing the level of support expected of a firm pillow. It retains its shape nicely – lift your head and the filling bounces back quickly. In essence, the Boutique Silk Pillow strikes a good balance between the dramatic sinkage you’d expect from a feather pillow and the firmness of foam.

I should also applaud the Fine Bedding Co for its efforts to be eco-friendly – microfibre isn’t biodegradable like down, but it also doesn’t involve livestock farming, and the Boutique Silk Pillow uses entirely recycled materials in the creation of its microfibre. That’s alongside the various other credentials I’ve already mentioned.

What could be improved?

The Boutique Silk Pillow sleeps warm, which makes it ideal for cold nights but not so great for warm ones. It’s also obviously not going to work for anyone who prefers a soft pillow – for those people, I’d suggest the Dusk Feels Like Down pillow instead.

It’s also a shame that the Boutique Silk Pillow is only available in a single size/weight, and that it sits at the pricier end of the spectrum. Ultimately, it is possible to get much cheaper microfibre pillows – such as the Silentnight Hotel Collection pair – although personally, I feel that it’s worth the cost.

Finally, I want to point out that returns are only accepted within 30 days if the pillow is unused and in its original packaging. If it has been used, you cannot return the pillow unless both parties deem it faulty.

Should you buy the Fine Bedding Co Boutique Silk Pillow?

If you’re searching for a down alternative pillow offering firm support, the Fine Bedding Co Boutique Silk Pillow is well worth considering. It’s ideal for back and side sleepers who want ample support, a touch of bounce and a pillow that maintains its shape. It’s machine washable, making it convenient to care for, and it’s kind on your conscience, too. If you’re after something softer, try the Dusk Feels Like Down; or if you can’t stomach the price tag, try the Silentnight Hotel Collection Pillow set.