Reviewed price £120

Soft and comfortable

Well-made

Reasonably affordable for Hungarian goose feather and down

Provide very little head support

The Odd Company is a UK-based mattress and bedding brand that specialises in bespoke, made-to-order mattresses of the traditional pocket-sprung variety rather than vacuum-packed bed-in-a-box mattresses.

The brand’s range of bedding consists of a reasonably small selection of duck and goose feather products. Contrary to what its name suggests, the Luxury Pillow Bundle is the cheapest of the brand’s pillow offerings and includes two pillows filled with Hungarian goose feathers and down. They’re soft and comfortable, but not well-suited to those who need substantial support.

Odd Company Luxury Pillow Bundle review: What do you get for the money?

For £120, you get two Odd Company Luxury pillows; the brand doesn’t sell these pillows individually. The bulk of the filling (85%) is goose feathers, with the remainder made up of down. The casing is made from 100% cotton with a thread count of 233 and has double stitching along the edges.

Compare all this to our current favourite down pillow, the Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Pillow: this is filled primarily with down and has a 300 thread count cotton cover. It’s considerably more expensive, however, with one standard pillow costing £95 and the medium/firm variants priced at £100 each. So, you’re looking at around £200 for a pair.

The pillows are packaged in a striped bag with a zipper. I’d have liked a handle on the bag for ease of transportation, but its inclusion is a very nice touch and made a great first impression on me.

What do we like?

If you’re partial to the comfort that feather and down pillows offer, then you’ll likely be a fan of the Odd Company’s Luxury Pillow Bundle. The pillows are soft and plush, so your head will gently sink into them. And while I was occasionally aware of some quills in there, they were never uncomfortably poking me in the face. This is a common complaint about feather pillows, but I didn’t experience it during my time testing the Luxury Pillow Bundle.

I was most comfortable when lying on my back or my front, particularly after I’d fluffed them up a little (something that you have to get used to doing with any feather or down pillows). My partner was a much bigger fan of them than I was, however. She loved the plush comfort and had no trouble whatsoever snoozing on them.

The cotton casing of the pillows feels nice, and the double stitching around the edges looks and feels premium. Sure, it’s not the 300 thread count cotton that Scooms offers, but it’s not far off. And besides, you’re going to be using a pillow case (and perhaps even a pillow protector) between this casing and your face anyway.



At £60 per pillow, it’s a reasonably affordable bundle too – particularly where Hungarian goose down is concerned. Of course, you can only buy them in pairs, so it only makes financial sense if you have a double mattress or larger and are looking to replace your pillows completely. It’s also worth bearing in mind that these pillows are predominantly feather rather than down. Pricier alternatives such as the Scooms and Soak & Sleep justify their higher price with a considerably higher down percentage.

What could be improved?

As soft and plush as they are, I had one major problem with the Odd Company’s Luxury Pillow Bundle: the level of support the pillows offer is disappointing. When trying to sleep on my side, I found that they simply didn’t prop my head up enough. Fluffing the pillows up before bed is an absolute must, but even then, the pillows collapsed very quickly under the weight of my head.

It may be that I just don’t get along with down and feather pillows as well as I do with denser, loftier and more supportive pillows. However, these issues weren’t as troublesome when I reviewed the Scooms pillow, though that option is a sizeable step up in price.

I’m stating the obvious here, but vegans and those with allergies should avoid feather and down pillows.

Should you buy the Odd Company Luxury Pillow Bundle?

While my partner had no qualms sleeping on these Odd Company pillows, they weren’t conducive to a supportive night’s sleep for me.

If you prioritise support from your pillow, I wouldn’t recommend them. Instead, I suggest opting for an adjustable pillow such as this one from Otty, or a denser memory foam pillow: the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo pillow and the Otty Deluxe Pure are both good options.

However, if you’re after a pair of supremely soft pillows and enjoy small luxury touches like double stitching, the Odd Company’s Luxury Pillow Bundle is a cost-effective and appealing choice.