Bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow review: Believe the hype

Bbhugme’s pregnancy pillow may be one of the most expensive on the market, but its versatility and comfort levels are unmatched by competitors

Our rating Reviewed price £159

Pros Comfortable to use

Comfortable to use Flexible shape to suit many users

Flexible shape to suit many users Premium and aesthetically-pleasing build Cons Expensive

Expensive The cover is a little hard to put on

The cover is a little hard to put on Only the cover is machine washable

When I started searching for pregnancy pillows, by far the most talked about one that came up was from the brand Bbhugme.

Unlike established bedding brands such as Simba and Silentnight, this company is more specialised, having been set up by three chiropractors with a focus on maternity care. In fact, there’s only two main products in their entire portfolio: the Pregnancy pillow and the Nursing pillow. Both are available in a range of shades to suit your tastes.

The one I’m reviewing here is the Pregnancy Pillow. With a soft, flexible build, this piece of bedding can be manipulated into a variety of shapes to suit your sleeping/lounging preferences. It also has two fastenings on either end that Bbhugme dubs as ‘Pebbles’, which you can use to adjust the firmness of the filling.

I won’t lie, I was a little shocked when I saw the £159 price tag for this pillow. Whenever I review something high-end, I keep this at the forefront of my mind. Should anyone realistically fork out that much money on a singular pillow for such a specific period of time? Is it truly worth splurging on?

Well, I’ve tested the Bbhugme and a range of other pillows during my own pregnancy journey… and I have to say, this is the unit I’ve been returning to every time I need a comfortable night’s sleep, or even a rest on my couch.

Bbhugme Pregnancy pillow: What do you get for your money?

At full price, Bbhugme’s Pregnancy Pillow will set you back £159 – if you buy directly from the brand’s website. That said, you might be able to pick one up for less at third-party stores such as Mamas and Papas, John Lewis, Amazon, Boots and Mori.

There are seven colours to choose from: Dusty Olive (the one I’ve been reviewing), Dusty Pink, Eucalyptus, Seashell Beige, Stone, Midnight Blue and Blushing Roses. Bbhugme also offers some bundles with two covers for versatility. Other cases (and Pebbles) can be purchased both on the manufacturer’s site, or from any of the other retailers above.

With the pillow you get a free canvas bag for storage and travel. While this isn’t as secure as a plastic bag with a zip closure, it’s easy to bundle this pregnancy pillow in if you’re in a rush – though it will take up a decent amount of room, measuring 145 x 20cm. The pillow naturally sits in a slight curve, but can be adjusted into a number of different positions.

You can stick the cover in your washing machine on 40°C, but you should hang it rather than tumble dry. In addition, the inner pillow cannot be washed in the machine. Instead, Bbhugme advises spot cleaning with a damp cloth and mild detergent, or rinsing it (without soaking it) in a bathtub, and then letting it air dry in a well ventilated space. The fastenings can be hand washed, or placed in the dishwasher. More care tips are available on the brand’s website.

The inner pillow is made from expanded polystyrene microbeads, a more flexible type of filling compared to traditional body pillows. Meanwhile, the case is made from a combination of cotton and spandex jersey fabric, again making it more stretchy than your average pillowcase. According to the brand, the materials used are officially certified by OEKO-Tex at a strict standard for baby products.

There’s a 30-day free trial and return policy for products placed through the Bbhugme website, and there’s a one-year warranty in place depending on the type of issue at hand.

What does it do well?

The thought and care that has gone into the Bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow is very obvious.

That microbead filling means that this pillow is so much more malleable than rivals I’ve tested. Because you can slide the fastenings up and down, you can tighten how firm you want the pillow, something that has made me want to use this pillow even when I’m not just sleeping.

For example, I’ve been testing how successful pregnancy pillows are at keeping me on my side at night. This is because the NHS advises against falling asleep on your back where possible after 28 weeks (though it does acknowledge that some people may toss and turn).

I’ve tried using it both in a U-shape, with the middle curve of the pillow between my legs, and as a longer C-shape/J-shape (the definition of this position seems to vary according to the brand you look at, but this is basically with less support on one side). Because I can make the filling more stiff against my back, I’m less likely to shift away from my side, but I can keep the other side squishier for bump support without it pressing hard into my bladder. It’s the best of both worlds.

Meanwhile, I’ve happily used this on the sofa against my back, loosening the fastenings so I can still sit with extra support without feeling like I’m going to be catapulted off the couch. Postpartum, you can settle the pillow around your middle for breastfeeding, or for extra help getting comfy (Bbhugme mentions after c-sections specifically). Generally, this is just a long, huggable pillow that could also be useful for injuries, or for other members of your household to steal and snuggle up to.

Whether I’m sleeping or sitting, the Bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow has kept me comfortable, alleviating aches and pains and never feeling like an obstruction in the bed. Because it’s so pliable, it’s easy to shift around in the night without disturbing my bedmate, despite that long length. I can’t say the same about stiffer pillows, such as the Body Support Pillow from Silentnight.

The jersey case is remarkably easy to slip off, though getting it back on (especially when first out the box) is a bit of a challenge, and it did require me to recruit a helper to feed it through. Bbhugme claims that the case is made from a cooling fabric. While this feature wasn’t as noticeable as Simba’s Body Pillow case, it still held up well under hotter and sweatier conditions.

Finally, it’s also the best-looking pregnancy pillow on the market. With a selection of colours and fastenings to choose from and switch out, it ticks the aesthetic box.

What could be improved?

As I’ve made clear at the beginning of this review, this is not a cheap product. It’s the most expensive pregnancy pillow I’ve tested, and I’ve seen many users on forums even looking to sites such as eBay and Vinted to get it cheaper. It’s not accessible to those on a budget when brand-new, there is no denying that.

Otherwise, my criticisms are very few and far between. The Pebbles are noticeable in the night if they brush up against my skin (unlike the fabric closures of more traditional pillows), and it wasn’t initially foolproof in stopping me from rolling onto my back – but some firmness adjustments and placements have solved that issue.

The larger shape means travelling with the Bbhugme isn’t discreet, but I put up with that hassle to take it on the train with me when visiting family: it’s just that comfortable. And as mentioned earlier, wrestling on the cover is not the easiest task, and some may be put off by not being able to stick the inner pillow in the washing machine.

Should you buy the Bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow?

The Bbhugme is the pregnancy pillow to beat. I’ve not tested one that’s more versatile than this, and I know I’ll have a guaranteed good rest when it’s by my side, even when I’m struggling with pains from my bump.

Whether you prefer softer or firmer support, or need to focus on different areas of your body such as your back, hips or legs, this pillow can meet your needs. It feels and looks premium, offering different covers to suit your bedding and interiors. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a rival that ticks all of these boxes.

‘Premium’ is the key word here though, as it’s not an affordable price. However, if you’re fortunate enough to have the means to buy one, and you’re happy to look at the short-term benefits and possibly of using it postpartum, then I doubt you’ll regret making an investment in the Bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow.