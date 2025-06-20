The best summer duvets to buy in 2025 

We put summer duvets to the test to see which kept us cool and comfortable during the warmer weather – here are our top picks.

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

When summer finally graces the UK, the warmer weather is a dream during the day, but as the sun goes down it can be a nightmare when it comes to drifting off to sleep, especially if your duvet is too hot.

“The best summer duvets will help you to avoid sleeping badly and then waking up feeling sticky and tired,” advises Jonathan Attwood, co-founder of Scooms. A lightweight and breathable duvet is essential for achieving a peaceful slumber during summer; if our core body temperature rises too high, it sends a signal to the brain to stay alert and awake.

We tested several summer duvets over the course of a month, ranging from luxurious and lightweight down-filled duvets to breathable wool and bamboo designs, as well as a range of synthetic products that promise to keep you cool as a cucumber, all varying in softness, thickness, weight, eco-friendliness and, of course, budget.

So if you’re looking for a foolproof way to get a cool and sweat-free night’s kip, check out our pick of the best summer duvets below, plus a comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the right summer duvet for you.

Best summer duvets: At a glance

Best duvet overall Simba Summer Hybrid Duvet, from £129 Check prices at Simba Best value for money The White Company Hypoallergenic Soft & Light Breathable Duvet, from £60 Check prices at The White Company Best budget duvet Silentnight Summer Breeze Duvet, from £16 Check price at Silentnight

How we test summer duvets

We slept under eight best-selling, mostly 4.5 tog, summer duvets. We tested each for around a week, sometimes longer, choosing a king size to match the size of the bed and our sheets.

Where possible, we tried to test all duvets the same conditions, using the same mattress and bedding (a cotton/linen blend) and keeping the temperature of the bedroom as consistent as possible. Inevitably, some nights were naturally hotter than others.

During this time, we assessed how soundly we slept under each duvet, including whether we felt too hot during the night, whether the duvet felt breathable, and how it felt to sleep under (including softness, comfort, drape etc). We also considered the unboxing experience, quality of the construction and materials, ease of care, whether it came with a sleep trial or guarantee, and last but not least – value for money.

The best summer duvets you can buy in 2025

1. Simba Summer Hybrid Duvet: Best summer duvet overall

Price when reviewed: £179 (double) | Check price at Simba

Great for… staying cool

staying cool Not so great for… the bank balance

We were already huge fans of the Simba Hybrid Duvet, and we’re no less enthused by this summer version. It’s lightweight and breathable: perfect for those hotter nights. The real selling point of this duvet is the cool-to-the-touch Stratos tech, which Simba claims offers a “tangible coolness” and draws heat away from the body.

This duvet is perfect for hot sleepers and has been recognised for relieving symptoms of menopause (it carries the GenM Menopause Friendly symbol). We slept like a dream under this one and found the cooling side of the duvet provided a nice relief, particularly when the temperature rose. It’s comfortable too, offering a puffiness and snugness that we weren’t expecting.

Simba’s Summer Hybrid duvet is more expensive than the other duvets we tested. But if you’re a particularly hot sleeper, it could well be worth the investment. If budget is tighter, consider the Panda Cloud Summer duvet further down our list.

Key features – Tog rating: 4.5 tog; Filling: 100% recycled plastic ‘Simba-Renew’ material; Casing: Cotton Cleaning: Machine washable at 40˚C; Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Warranty: One-year guarantee

2. The White Company Hypoallergenic Soft & Light Breathable Duvet: Best value for money

Price when reviewed: From £80 (double) | Check price at The White Company

Great for… affordable luxury

affordable luxury Not so great for… trying before you buy

If you’re looking for a quality duvet that’s not going to break the bank, this goldilocks of a design is a winner. We could have been fooled into thinking it was a premium feather duvet, thanks to its silky cotton cover and the lofty “Smartfil” filling (recycled polyester), which is designed to keep it incredibly lightweight and mimic that downy softness.

During testing, it lived up to its ‘soft, light and breathable’ name, and yet it still felt soft and snug with a good drape around the body. We liked that it also comes with buttonholes so you can partner up your duvet with one of The White Company’s higher tog duvets for the winter months.



It was certainly one of the best synthetic duvets we tried, delivering luxuriousness and breathability in one – it’s great value for money. The only downside is there’s no sleep trial, but we doubt you’ll want to return it.

Key features – Tog rating: 4.5 tog; Filling: 80% Smartfil polyester and 20% Modal microfibre; Casing 200 thread count cotton; Cleaning: Machine washable; Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Warranty: Five-year guarantee

3. Silentnight Summer Breeze Duvet: Best budget duvet

Price when reviewed: £21 (double) | Check price at Silentnight

Great for… your wallet, heatwaves

your wallet, heatwaves Not so great for… that luxurious feel

Whether you’re in the midst of a heatwave or you’re a chronic overheater, this is a brilliant duvet to have in your armoury. It’s as lightweight as duvets get, at only a 2.5 tog. It has the thinnest profile of all of those we tested, but it has enough substance that it still feels like you’re wrapped in a duvet, rather than just a sheet.

We tested Silentnight’s Summer Breeze duvet when the temperature was reaching mid-teens at night, and we found it kept us cool enough while still providing an element of cosiness. It’s easy to look after too – given how thin it is, it can be bunged into a standard-sized washing machine and dries quickly in the tumble drier, or on the line.



For less than £20, we think it’s a great buy, whether it becomes your go-to summer duvet, or even one that you keep in reserve for when a heatwave hits. If you prefer something a little more snuggly but with the same price tag, Silentnight’s Cooler Summer duvet is worth a look; this made it into our best duvet roundup, along with some of the others above.

Key features – Tog rating 2.5 tog; Filling Polyester; Casing Polyester; Cleaning Machine washable at 40°C; Sizes Single, double, king; Warranty Five-year guarantee

4. Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet: Best down summer duvet

Price when reviewed: £240 (double) | Check price at Scooms

Great for… luxury and lightweight feel

luxury and lightweight feel Not so great for… tight budgets, feather allergies and vegans

If you love a lightweight duvet, this 90% down duvet from Scooms provides that cloud-like sensation while still feeling sumptuous enough to sleep under thanks to its pillowy plumpness. The filling is evenly distributed so there are no hotspots and it doesn’t have that crackly noise that some feather duvets have. It’s clearly well made and fab quality, with a super-soft sateen cotton cover that’s dust-mite proof (usually the cause of allergies rather than the feathers themselves).

We loved how breathable it felt to sleep under and didn’t overheat – however, if you’re a really hot sleeper, Scooms offers an even lighter 2.5 tog duvet that could pair well with the 4.5 or 9 tog to make an all-season duvet for the cooler months. Sure, it’s pricier than some of the others, but there’s a 60-night sleep trial so you can be sure it’s the one for you before you commit – if you stick with it, you can sleep easy knowing there’s a 10-year guarantee.

Key features – Tog rating: 4.5 tog; Filling: 90% goose down and 10% goose feather; Casing: 300 thread count cotton; Cleaning: Machine washable; Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Warranty: Ten-year guarantee

5. Emma Cloud: Best summer duvet for colder sleepers

Price when reviewed: £69 (double) | Check price at Emma

Great for… most seasons

most seasons Not so great for… hot sleepers

This duvet’s designed for all year round use, but it’s relatively lightweight at 6.7 tog, meaning it’s also good for the summer months, especially if you tend to sleep cool. Living up to its name, the Cloud duvet is super lightweight and fluffy, which helps to keep it airy.

Despite being a slightly higher tog and made of polyester, which is less breathable than other materials (especially natural ones), we actually found this to be surprisingly comfortable to sleep under and neither too hot, nor too cold. It feels like a premium duvet, as it’s well constructed and nicely finished. Given its price (£77 for the king size we tested) it seems like good value considering it’s suitable for most seasons.

You’ll probably want something a little more substantial for winter but otherwise this is a nice lightweight duvet that should suit most. We especially liked the fact that you can easily machine wash this duvet at a hygienically hot 60˚C, making maintenance a doddle.

Key features – Tog rating: 6.7 tog; Filling: Microfibre polyester; Casing: Polyester; Cleaning: Machine washable at 60˚C; Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Warranty: Unspecified

6. Panda Cloud Bamboo Duvet: Best bamboo summer duvet

Price when reviewed: From £115 (double) | Check price at Panda

Great for… sustainability and sensitive skin

sustainability and sensitive skin Not so great for… tumble drying

Another ‘Cloud’ duvet, this one from Panda is supremely soft with a silky sheen, made from sustainably grown bamboo. Arriving in its own duffle bag, the duvet is filled with half organic bamboo fibres and half “light-as-air, ultra-thin” microfibre made from recycled plastic bottles. It’s a thing of quality, with nicely finished edges and its baffle-box construction means the filling is nicely distributed.

It’s perhaps not as lightweight as the Emma Cloud duvet, but the finish feels very premium and nice against the skin – bamboo is naturally antibacterial, hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking, so good for sensitive skin and allergy sufferers. It regulated our temperature well and we felt cool and comfortable throughout the night.

It looks like a promising option for the planet too. We’re careful about overstating any claims of eco-friendly credentials made by brands, even where bamboo – which has traditionally been considered the sustainable option – is concerned. But according to the brand, Panda sources its bamboo “from the world’s most sustainable FSC-managed forests”, where its grown pesticide-free. And while it’s not the cheapest option, it’s not a bank-breaker either. For a well-made, vegan-friendly and organic duvet that comes with a 30-night sleep trial and five-year guarantee, it feels good value for money.

Key features – Tog rating: 4.5 tog; Filling: 50% Bamboo and 50% Nano-Microfibre; Casing: Bamboo; Cleaning: Machine washable at 40˚C; Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Warranty: Five-year guarantee

7. Slumberdown Wonderful Wool Duvet: Best for temperature regulation

Price when reviewed: From £35.80 | Check price at Slumberdown

Great for… keeping night sweats at bay

keeping night sweats at bay Not so great for… machine washing

While wool is a material that’s generally associated with winter, it’s actually a brilliant filling choice for the summer months too. Wool is a natural temperature regulator and can hold up to 30% of its own weight in moisture before feeling damp, making it perfect for those who get hot and clammy at night.

Wool bedding can be expensive, but this offering from Slumberdown is reasonably priced, packed with 100% British Wool. Wool duvets can be heavy, but this one was actually quite light (equivalent to a 3-4.5 tog), and while it did have a slight lanolin smell on unpacking, that dissipated after a few sleeps.

We slept soundly, without overheating, under this duvet – if we were quibbling, it doesn’t have that soft and silky feel of the other duvets and the edging could be better finished, but its square edges meant it stayed put inside the duvet cover nicely. Ideally it would be washable, as it can only be spot cleaned (often the case with wool duvets), but an occasional airing outdoors is all that’s required to keep it fresh.

Key features – Tog rating: Lightweight (equivalent to 3-4.5 tog) ; Filling: 100% British wool; Casing: 230 thread count cotton; Cleaning: Air outside (spot clean only); Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Warranty: Unspecified

8. Norvegr Premium Collection Duvet All Year: Best luxury summer duvet

Price when reviewed: From £1,204 (double) | Check price at Norvegr

Great for… a “barely-there” duvet, supreme luxury

a “barely-there” duvet, supreme luxury Not so great for… anything but the biggest of budgets

There are duvets, and then there are duvets. Norvegr prides itself on making the best in the world, supplying the likes of Belmond with its bedding. This duvet from its Premium Collection is packed to the rafters with large clusters of goose down for a duvet that’s light as air yet delightfully puffy for a cloud-like experience.

Unlike feathers, which are flat and dense, down is ball-like, soft and bouncy. Down works as an insulator by trapping air; the larger the clusters, the more air is trapped, resulting in greater loft (the duvet’s height or springiness). The fill power of this duvet – what you’re looking for when buying a down duvet – is 850, the best that money can buy on the commercial market. To put it in context, the fill power of most duvets is usually around 600.

It’s amazing how this duvet felt substantial and yet simultaneously weightless. It’s a sleeping experience quite like no other. On advice of Nils Stene, Nordvegr’s CEO, we tried out the All Year duvet, which tends to suit most people and seasons in the UK. We felt cosseted and yet just-right temperature wise, enjoying the way it draped lightly over the body and felt truly breathable. If you’re an exceptionally hot sleeper, however, we’d recommend the summer version (equivalent to a 4.5 tog) for the warmer months.

There’s no getting away from the fact that it’s as expensive as (and in some cases, more than) some mattresses: the king size All Year duvet we tested, for instance, would set you back £1,450. That’s simply not going to factor into most people’s budgets, and this recommendation is best reserved as a luxury option aimed at those for whom money is no object. Norvegr also offers a full restoration service (recommended every 10 years) at the quarter of the price of buying it new, meaning this duvet could last half a century given the right care.

Key features – Tog rating: All year (equivalent to around an 8 tog); Filling: 100% down; Casing: Egyptian cotton; Cleaning: Machine washable up to 60˚C; Sizes: Single, double, king, super king, super king extra long; emperor; Warranty Ten-year guarantee

How to choose a summer duvet

What tog count is best for summer?

Before you buy your duvet, it’s worth paying attention to the tog rating, as it can vary dramatically. The tog rating (thermal overall grade) will indicate how warm the duvet is going to be (not to be confused with thickness) and how well it insulates. The tog rating system ranges from 1 to 15 (rarely higher), with the higher the tog, the warmer the duvet.

While the preferred tog rating will vary from person to person, for summer it’s best to opt for a lower tog duvet to keep you cool. “A duvet between 2.5 and 7 tog is generally considered a ‘summer duvet’, but in the height of summer, I would recommend opting for a duvet of 4.5 tog or less as a general rule,” says Jonathan Warren, bedding expert and director of Time4Sleep.

For more information, we have a more detailed article dedicated to explaining tog ratings.

What materials are best for keeping cool in hot weather?

When choosing a summer duvet especially, you’re looking for materials that are breathable and ‘moisture wicking’. This latter terms refers to how well moisture is absorbed by a material through capillary action and moved away from the body.

For optimal breathability, it’s generally best to choose a duvet that’s made from natural materials. Goose down is wonderfully lightweight and breathable, while wool is great for night sweats and an effective temperature regulator – wool can absorb up to 30% of its own weight before feeling damp. Other great choices for moisture wicking are bamboo and silk.

Image credit: The Woolroom

However, don’t discount synthetic fillings. Yes, cheaper hollowfibre fillings can feel stiff and bulky and not all that breathable, but higher-quality duvets use more advanced fibres, such as “Smartfil”, explained in more detail on The Fine Bedding Company’s website, or Simba’s Stratos cool-touch technology, which the brand claims provides lightweight warmth and better temperature regulation, supporting restful sleep.

What if I’m a hot sleeper?

If you find you’re regularly kicking off the covers, you’re probably sleeping under a duvet with too high a tog. Factors that can impact this could include health concerns, such as the menopause when night sweats can be more prevalent, and environmental factors such as how well your bedroom retains heat through the night and the level of insulation in your home.

Or you may just naturally be a person who runs hotter than others. Either way, it’s likely you’d benefit from a tog on the lower end of the scale, such as a 2.5 tog, or those that have specific cooling properties, as mentioned above.

Sharing a bed can also be a major issue, especially if both of you run hot, so it may be worth trying the Scandinavian sleep method, where each person chooses their own single duvet to suit them, allowing you to tailor the material and tog to your specific needs.

Can I use the same duvet all year round?

Possibly. Although it’s typically advised to have at least one set for warm seasons and one for the colder seasons. You can get an ‘all round’ duvet, which typically sits between 7 to 10.5 tog (or ‘medium weight’ if it’s wool or silk), which is ideal for spring and autumn and the more temperate summer nights, but you may find it too hot or too cool in more extreme conditions.

Often a better bet and good value is to invest in an all-seasons duvet, which is made up of a pair of higher and lower tog duvets, usually a 9 and a 4.5 tog, which can be used separately or fastened together for the chillier winter months.