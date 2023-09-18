Best luxury mattress 2023: High-end mattresses for your best night’s sleep

Best luxury mattress: At a glance

How to choose the best luxury mattress for you

Do I need a new mattress?

As a general rule of thumb, mattresses need replacing every seven years. However, some will last a little longer than this, and cheaper options might be considerably less durable. Of course, it also depends on how often you sleep on the mattress. For instance, your main bedroom mattress will need replacing more frequently than one you have relegated to the guest bedroom.

Signs your mattress may need replacing include waking up sore and tired, overheating at night, worsening allergies, or visible signs of wear. Many of these symptoms come on slowly over time which means an old mattress is a hidden culprit few are likely to spot. Luckily, most mattresses you buy online have a lengthy free trial period so you can test them out before you fully commit.

Springs vs foam mattresses

There are two main kinds of mattresses on the market – sprung and foam. Both have their benefits and drawbacks. Sprung mattresses tend to feel cooler than their foam counterparts, but can be prone to developing body compressions over time. If you’ve ever slept on an old sprung mattress, you might have been able to feel or hear the springs underneath you.