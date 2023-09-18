Best luxury mattress 2023: High-end mattresses for your best night’s sleep
Fancy splashing the cash on one of the best luxury mattresses you can buy? Here’s our pick of the bunch
Sometimes average doesn’t cut the mustard. If you’ve got expensive taste then you’ll want one of the best luxury mattresses you can buy. With a high-end mattress, you’ll get unmatched quality and support, premium sweat-wicking materials, and a long life span. All that, of course, contributes to a great night’s sleep.
But with so many high-end options to choose from, it can be difficult to know which mattress is right for you. That’s where we come in – we’ve tested a whole range of mattresses, from budget options to the most advanced mattresses on the market. Below, we’ve listed our favourite luxury options as well as some tips and tricks for picking out the best option for your needs.
Best luxury mattress: At a glance
- Best luxury memory foam mattress: Tempur Original Supreme | from £1,499
- Best luxury hybrid mattress: Simba Hybrid Luxe | from £1,579
- Best cooling luxury mattress: Eve Premium Hybrid | from £1,249
- Best hypoallergenic luxury mattress: Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo | from £850
How to choose the best luxury mattress for you
Do I need a new mattress?
As a general rule of thumb, mattresses need replacing every seven years. However, some will last a little longer than this, and cheaper options might be considerably less durable. Of course, it also depends on how often you sleep on the mattress. For instance, your main bedroom mattress will need replacing more frequently than one you have relegated to the guest bedroom.
Signs your mattress may need replacing include waking up sore and tired, overheating at night, worsening allergies, or visible signs of wear. Many of these symptoms come on slowly over time which means an old mattress is a hidden culprit few are likely to spot. Luckily, most mattresses you buy online have a lengthy free trial period so you can test them out before you fully commit.
Springs vs foam mattresses
There are two main kinds of mattresses on the market – sprung and foam. Both have their benefits and drawbacks. Sprung mattresses tend to feel cooler than their foam counterparts, but can be prone to developing body compressions over time. If you’ve ever slept on an old sprung mattress, you might have been able to feel or hear the springs underneath you.
Foam mattresses, however, are often good at reducing motion transfer, “soaking up” movement from your partner in the night so you shouldn’t notice them tossing and turning as much as you would on a sprung mattress. However, foam mattresses can soften up over time, and they tend to feel warmer in the night as the foam responds to your body heat.
Hybrid mattresses are the mattress industry’s answer to these problems. With a combination of springs and foam, they’re designed to offer the best parts of both. They typically provide ample support, good motion isolation, and they’re a little cooler than all-foam mattresses. That’s one reason why the luxury mattress market tends to consist of high-tech hybrid mattresses.
How much should I spend on a luxury mattress?
As you can probably guess, luxury mattresses are among the most expensive mattresses you can buy. That’s because they offer enhanced comfort, support and excellent heat regulation. Ultimately, you’ll probably get a better-quality mattress if you’re willing to splash out a bit more.
Typically, for a double, you can expect to spend over £1,000 on a luxury mattress. However, if you’re lucky enough to catch a mattress while it’s on sale, you can find great bargains that bring the prices down to a more affordable range.
How we test mattresses
The only real way to test mattresses is – you guessed it – by sleeping on them. While much of this testing conveniently happens in our sleep, there are a range of other factors our conscious minds must consider.
Comfort, support, and temperature control are obviously key features of a good mattress, but other factors such as edge support and motion isolation are also important to consider. We also take into account the cost of the mattress, as well as the length of the available trial periods. That’s why, particularly with luxury mattresses, we’d expect the mattress to deliver on all fronts.
That doesn’t mean all luxury mattresses will be suitable for all people though. For instance, even the best luxury all-foam mattress will feel slightly warmer than its sprung counterpart. This is simply a case of personal preference.
Furthermore, the type of bed base on which a mattress is placed impacts how a mattress will feel. While it’s not practical to test each mattress on a variety of bases, we always consider the impact our bed bases may have on the feel of the mattress during testing.
The best luxury mattresses you can buy in 2023
1. Tempur Original Supreme Mattress: Best luxury foam mattress
Price when reviewed: From £1,499 (Single) | Check price at Tempur
The first Tempur mattress was released in 1991, using NASA-designed material, and since then the brand has earned a reputation for being the gold-standard of memory foam mattresses. When we tested the Tempur Original Supreme mattress, it definitely lived up to expectations.
This is one of Tempur’s all-foam offerings, and it’s available in three depths; the 210mm supreme, which we tested, the 250mm elite, and a 300mm luxe version. We tested the thinnest, entry level mattress and were blown away by its comfort, support, and the overall lack of overheating issues. In fact, it provided ample support in any sleeping position. So, if you’re worried the entry-level mattress won’t fit the bill, then you can rest easy.
All Tempur mattresses come with a 100-night free trial, as well as free delivery by Tempur’s dedicated delivery team, who will deliver the mattress right to your bedroom. Add onto that a conveniently washable cover, and you’ve got a memory foam luxury mattress that’s hard to beat.
Read our full Tempur Original Supreme review
|Type
|Memory foam
|Needs turning?
|No
|Sizes
|Small single, single, double, king, super king, long single, and four “special sizes”: 120 x 190cm, 120 x 200cm, 135 x 200cm, 160 x 200cm
|Warranty
|10 years
2. Simba Hybrid Luxe Mattress: An excellent premium hybrid mattress
Price when reviewed: From £1,579 (Single) | Check price at Simba
If you want to get your hands on one of the most sumptuous mattresses on the market, then the Simba Hybrid Luxe – the brand’s most premium mattress – is a great option.
It’s got three layers of springs, Simba’s “thickest and plushest” foam layers to date, and a wool comfort layer that has been combined with bamboo to help intensify its cooling effect. The removable top layer has a comfortable open-cell design that provides a breathable, soft sleeping layer so you won’t overheat in the night.
With so many layers and a 310mm thickness, the Hybrid Luxe is a bit thicker than your average mattress. This means it feels a little softer than Simba’s cheaper models, making it perfect for side sleepers. Saying that, the Hybrid Luxe still offers plenty of support and stability for lying on your front or your back.
So, if you’re willing to splash the cash on an all-singing, all-dancing hybrid mattress, you can’t go far wrong with the Simba Hybrid Luxe. Especially since it comes with a generous 365 night trial, during which you’re free to return the mattress for a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Luxe review
|Type
|Hybrid
|Needs turning?
|No, but rotate every three to six months
|Sizes
|Single, small double, double, king, super king, EU queen
|Warranty
|10 years
3. Eve Premium Hybrid Mattress: A hybrid mattress for hot sleepers
Price when reviewed: From £1249 (Double) | Check price at Eve
When we reviewed the Eve Premium Hybrid mattress, we thought its combination of sprung and foam layers earned it a five-star Best Buy Award. It’s suitable for any sleeping position, and has an impressive build quality that’s hard to beat.
Underneath its removable, washable cover, the mattress has an innovative “float foam” layer designed to give you a serene feeling of supported weightlessness. Working alongside this is a memory foam layer that hugs the contours of your body, as well as a firm foam support layer for your back. Underneath this, housing 1,500 full size pocket springs, is a sturdy foam casing that provides added edge support – although we did think this edge support could be better.
With that much foam, our reviewer was particularly impressed with how well the top layer worked to keep them cool throughout the night, even on warm summer evenings. Taking this into account, alongside the 365-night trial and money back guarantee, the Eve Premium Hybrid Mattress is an easy recommendation.
Read our full Eve Premium Hybrid review
|Type
|Hybrid
|Needs turning?
|Recommended once monthly
|Sizes
|Double, king, super king
|Warranty
|10 years
4. Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo Mattress: Best luxury hybrid for allergy sufferers
Price when reviewed: From £850 (Single) | Check price at Otty
If you suffer from allergies, asthma or have sensitive skin, an old mattress could be exacerbating these problems. That’s why, if you’re investing in a new mattress, choosing one with hypoallergenic properties is wise. Luckily, the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo mattress delivers on this front because thanks to its top comfort layers infused with bamboo and charcoal, which can help with sweat-wicking, temperature regulation, cleanliness and odour elimination.
Alongside this, of course, the mattress’ build has plenty in common with the four-star Otty Original Hybrid mattress, which means it’s super comfortable, has excellent edge support and is suitable for a wide range of sleeping positions. Thankfully, Otty’s improvements to the Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal mattress has brought it into five-star, Best Buy award territory. That means it’s comfortably one of our favourite mattresses on the market, and it’s slightly more affordable than other luxury mattresses.
Read our full Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo review
|Type
|Hybrid
|Needs turning?
|Recommended once monthly for the first year, then every three months
|Sizes
|Single, double, king, super king, small double, EU double, EU king, emperor
|Warranty
|10 years