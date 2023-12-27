This SUPERB hybrid mattress is now better than half price
Nab the Eve Premium Hybrid for 60% less in the brand’s end of year sale
Bed-in-a-box mattress brand Eve is currently offering huge discounts in its end of year sale, including 40% off the Original memory foam mattress and 20% off the Lighter mattress. The star of the show, however, is the Premium Hybrid mattress, which is a whopping 60% cheaper (down from £1,449 to £580 in a king size). If you’re hoping to see in the new year with a comfortable and supportive hybrid mattress, look no further.
We gave the Eve Premium Hybrid a five-star Best Buy award in our full-length review, praising it for offering “all the comfort and support you could wish for in one neat package”.
Like all hybrid mattresses of this type, it’s made up of a combination of pocket springs and layers of memory foam. The Premium Hybrid uses full-size 90mm pocket springs alongside different types of foam designed to offer enhanced comfort and support as well as cooling properties.
Our reviewer, Danielle Amato, found Eve’s Premium Hybrid mattress to be very comfortable and supportive: “there’s a feeling of weightlessness that you often don’t find with many mattresses made using foam. The top layers are incredibly soft and comfortable, but there’s no sinking feeling at all – every part of you feels lifted and well supported.”
In addition to this, the Premium Hybrid doesn’t get too warm throughout the night, but rather keeps cool – even on warmer evenings. This is particularly impressive as overheating is a common complaint with many mattresses that use memory foam in their construction.
The only qualm that our reviewer had with the Eve Premium Hybrid was with its edge support, which could be firmer. Nevertheless, the Premium Hybrid is a fantastic mattress. And if you find you don’t agree with our verdict after trying it out for yourself, you can rest assured knowing that Eve’s 365-night trial period and money-back guarantee is there to back you up.
While it’s certainly not uncommon to see Eve’s mattresses discounted in one of its regular promotional sales, this 60% discount is particularly appealing: offering a premium mattress at a much-less-than-premium price. To reiterate, a king size will now cost you just £580 (was £1,449), while a double is down from £1,249 to £500.