This SUPERB hybrid mattress is now better than half price

In addition to this, the Premium Hybrid doesn’t get too warm throughout the night, but rather keeps cool – even on warmer evenings. This is particularly impressive as overheating is a common complaint with many mattresses that use memory foam in their construction.

The only qualm that our reviewer had with the Eve Premium Hybrid was with its edge support, which could be firmer. Nevertheless, the Premium Hybrid is a fantastic mattress. And if you find you don’t agree with our verdict after trying it out for yourself, you can rest assured knowing that Eve’s 365-night trial period and money-back guarantee is there to back you up.

While it’s certainly not uncommon to see Eve’s mattresses discounted in one of its regular promotional sales, this 60% discount is particularly appealing: offering a premium mattress at a much-less-than-premium price. To reiterate, a king size will now cost you just £580 (was £1,449), while a double is down from £1,249 to £500.