Kit out your kitchen for less this Black Friday, with deals on our favourite Ninja products

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Black Friday is here. We’ve been scouring the web for the best deals on our favourite products, from smartphones and laptops, to mattresses and kitchen appliances – and we’ve featured some of the best over on our Black Friday deals hub.

Ninja has all but cornered the market for many small kitchen appliances. So if you’ve still not hopped onto the air fryer bandwagon, now is the time to grab one at a discount. In the brand’s Black Friday sale, I’ve spotted deals on some of our favourite Ninja air fryers (of which there are quite a few) as well as coffee machines, grills and multicookers.

With that said, read on for our roundup of the best Ninja deals. And if it’s vacuum cleaners you’re after, why not check out our roundup of Shark Black Friday deals after?

Best Black Friday Ninja deals: At a glance

Black Friday Ninja deals: Air fryers

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone: A near-perfect air fryer for less Our reviewer, air fryer extraordinaire Danielle Amato, described the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300UK air fryer as "what every good air fryer should be". Its easy to use, handles frozen foods like a dream and offers a total of 7.6l across its two drawers. It's down from £210 to £130 in Ninja's Black Friday sale. But buy it on Amazon and it's yours for £120 (avg price: £158). View deal at Amazon

Black Friday Ninja deals: coffee machines

Ninja Cafe Luxe Pro: Over £100 off this semi-automatic espresso machine The Cafe Luxe Pro is a "do-it-all espresso machine for beginners". It gives you a rewarding home barista experience, while taking care of some of the more tricky elements of espresso brewing, such as determining grind size, preparing the puck and steaming milk. It makes good coffee and, while it's not a perfect machine by any means, there's a lot to like about it. Its out of stock in a few places but it's currently on sale in Currys' Black Friday sale, down from £730 to £620. View deal at Currys

Also on offer this Black Friday





