There are some cracking deals on Shark vacuums this Black Friday, but be careful - not all the deals are what they seem

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If you don’t have the money for Dyson, or simply don’t like the brand, Shark’s products are the closest you can get, and usually offer much better value for money. And on Black Friday, which falls on Friday 27 November this year, that value proposition becomes even greater.

As you’d expect, the company is running its own sale on the official Shark website, but there are also deals on Shark products across all the other retailers, from Amazon to Argos, Currys, AO and Very.

Shark seems to relish making its range of products impenetrably difficult to decipher, though, which is where we come in. We’ve filtered out the good deals from the rubbish, checked the price history for you, and only the deals that meet our stringent criteria are listed below. If you don’t have time to scroll through pages and pages of so-called discounts, let us take the load off for you.

And if you’re interested in Black Friday deals on products from other brands and across other categories, head to our Black Friday hub. But for now, let’s get cracking with the best Shark has to offer.

1. Shark PowerDetect Transformer (LX5001UKT)

Pros Very powerful

Very powerful Flexible and easy to use

Flexible and easy to use Floor and dirt detection Cons A bit pricey

A bit pricey Four filters to keep clean

Shark PowerDetect Transformer is the best vacuum we’ve ever tested here at Expert Reviews. Not on ly is it an incredibly powerful vacuum cleaner, acing every one of our demanding cleaning tests, but it’s also amazingly flexible and able to turn into a lightweight stick vacuum or a handheld machine for cleaning in tighter spaces.

It might not have the appeal of a cordless, but if you prefer to deep-clean your floors every time you vacuum, there is no better machine out there, and it’s stuffed with features, from anti-hair wrap to automatic floor type detection.

This deal, available across multiple retailers, sees the price drop from the launch price of £500 just a couple of months ago, to a much more affordable £350 now. That price gets you the vacuum cleaner itself, plus the usual selection of accessories and add-ons: a smaller motorised stair/pet hair head, a multi-surface tool and a crevice too. This is a great deal on an absolute beast of a vacuum cleaner.

Need further convincing? Read our Shark PowerDetect Transformer review

Shark PowerDetect Speed Pet (IA1241UK)

Black Friday price 2006: £250 | View deal at SharkNinja |

£250 | | 180-day average price at Amazon: £411

Pros Powerful suction

Powerful suction Easy to use and lightweight

Easy to use and lightweight Exceptional anti-hair wrap head Cons Long initial charge time

Long initial charge time Small bin on board the actual vacuum

Shark’s model names are a bit of a minefield of misinformation and sleight of hand, so you have to know what you’re looking at if you want to get the best deal possible. This model here is actually the same core product as the top-of-the-range Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty Pro we reviewed in June 2026 this year at £500, only it misses out on the self-emptying station and the motorised pet cleaning head.

So, you can expect all the same floor-detection anti-hair wrap technology, the same thorough clean and the same ease of use and manoeuvrability – just at a much, much lower price of £249.

Need further convincing? Read our Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Pet Pro review

3. Shark PowerLite Clean & Empty

Black Friday 2026 price: £200 | View deal at Amazon

£200 | 180-day average price: £300

Self-emptying vacuums used to be the preserve of flagship models, but the Shark Powerlite Clean & Empty proves that’s no longer the case. This model originally cost around £300 when it was first launched and it’s now a relatively cheap £200 in the Black Friday sales.

Now, that doesn’t get you a huge amount beyond the vacuum itself and the emptying station: there’s just one extra multi-function crevice attachment in the box. But what you are getting is a solid £100 saving off the original price here, and like most other Shark vacuums the PowerLite delivers excellent cleaning power for the money.

And here’s one to avoid…

Shark Stratos IZ400UK

“Black Friday 2026” price: £200 | View deal at Amazon

£200 | View deal at Amazon 180-day average (skewed by recent price hikes): £261

£261 Actual historic price: Around £215

On the surface it looks like Amazon is offering a big fat juicy deal on the Shark Stratos IZ400UK. It lists the RRP at £420 and the Black Friday 2026 price at £200.

What a saving!

Except, it isn’t. If you look at the historic price trend, you’ll see that, apart from a couple of price hikes in the last four months or so, the price has tended to sit at around £215 since March this year.

Now that doesn’t mean it’s a bad vacuum, or that you shouldn’t buy one. Indeed, when we reviewed the flagship IZT400UKT model at £449, we awarded it a five-star rating and a Recommended award. And £200 for this vacuum is a good price on an excellent vacuum cleaner. Don’t, however, be fooled into thinking you’re saving a huge amount on it this Black Friday.