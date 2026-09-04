The Dyson Robot Nurovi range is using geometry to clean corners

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Dyson’s IFA 2026 wasn’t completely dominated by brand new products that I still have mixed feelings about (looking at you, CameraJet toothbrush), but there were some new innovations in more established categories, too, including a brand-new line of Robot cleaners.

There are three models in the new series – the Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry, the Dyson R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry and the Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV. Each has their own selection of cleaning tricks, but I want to talk about the Nurovi R2 first. Not just because it lends itself so well to be named R2D2 (this thing is white with blue accents, they knew what they were doing), but also because its design attempts to address an issue that has plagued robot cleaners since day 1: corners.

Dyson R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry

Where most robot cleaners employ simple circular cleaning pads – which obviously run afoul of those peskily angled corners – the Nurovi R2 turns to good old geometry to figure out this conundrum. The solution that Dyson has landed on is Reuleaux triangles, a rounded, three-sided shape that achieves constant width.

With these pads and a slightly off-centre axle, the R2 cleans in a sporadic arc, creating a square cleaning pattern that will theoretically get into those tricky corner areas more effectively than its circular counterparts. I say theoretically because the demonstration I saw at the Dyson event showed off plenty of cleaning prowess but never actually showed the R2 mucking out corners, which feels like an odd choice, given its USP.

Outside of its fun geometry, the R2 also offers boosted 75-degree water heating at the dock for dealing with stubborn stains, and the new Twin-capture system, which uses bristly brushes to sweep thicker particles into the machine, allowing the suction power to focus solely on drawing in the more fine particles.

It’s available right now, for a surprisingly reasonable (for Dyson) £750.

Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry

If R2-Clean-2 above is a little rich for your blood, it’s little sibling the R1 Nurovi Dry features the same twin-capture technology, although unfortunately it’s stuck with old-world circular cleaning pads and slightly underwhelming 21,000Pa suction. It’s designed to deep clean dry floors.

The side-sweeper system has been redesigned to better guide debris into the airflow system, and they extend outwards beyond the chassis to better clean in those tricky corner areas, so maybe the lack of Reuleaux triangles isn’t the end of the world after all.

Just like the R2, the Nurovi R1 is available now, and is slightly more affordable, at £499.

Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV

I’ll state this up top, we don’t yet know how much the R3 will cost. We don’t even have an official release date yet, with only the vague “Early 2027” window confirmed. When that rolls around, however, I expect that it will be the most expensive member of the family – based in part on the Nurovi R2 being more expensive than the R1, implying that the R3 will be more expensive still, but also due to its high-tech new stain-detection feature.

Using a combination of UV light, green laser projection and AI, the R3 is apparently able to identify nearly 200 different types of household substances and objects. Its self-cleaning wet roller is fitted with 12 hydration points, continuously providing fresh 70-degree water that both keeps the fight up against tough stains and ensures the roller remains clean to avoid streaks.

Again, there are no fancy triangles here, but the R3 has its own method for cleaning coverage: a full-width microfibre roller that extends out from the side of the robot’s body. It has a reach of 40mm, which is plenty of room to get right up to your skirting and the edges of furniture. The notion of corners is still a tricky proposition, but I suppose that the R3 could do a fairly decent job with some clever footwork and strategic angling of the roller. Still, I’m not convinced.

In fact, it appears that some hands-on testing is needed to put a few of these claims to the test. The Nurovi series certainly look the part, and the demonstration at Dyson’s IFA event left me feeling confident that they can handle spills of salt and haphazardly poured water, but the question of corner cleaning needs a closer look. We’ll be putting them to the test soon enough, though, so check back then to see how they perform.