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Our rating Reviewed price £261 including 4Ah battery £198.00

Pros Good quality cut

Good quality cut Doesn’t bog down on damp grass

Doesn’t bog down on damp grass Folds away very small Cons Fiddly handle operation

Fiddly handle operation Doesn't run for very long

Doesn't run for very long Tricky to remove battery

The Bosch Rotak18V-34, along with the slightly smaller 18V-32 model, has big shoes to fill, forming the entry point to the firm’s cordless lawn mower range. The pairing has no shortage of rivals, but the Rotak18V-34 hits back with Bosch’s reputation for build quality and dependability, and the Bosch Rotak18V-34 uses one of the most flexible battery ecosystems around.

It’s suitably compact and sufficient for small lawns and has some helpful features. But it does come with some compromises you need to be aware of. If they don’t present any concerns, the Bosch Rotak18V-34 could well represent a superb choice as a low-cost cordless lawn mower.

Bosch Rotak 18V-34 review: What do you get for the money?

I maintain that you can get a good first impression of a mower by how well it’s packed. And opening the box on the Bosch Rotak18V-34, I found it was up to the usual Bosch standards. Assembly takes a couple of minutes: the handle arms must be bolted to the mower body using bolts with large handles, and two similar bolts are used to connect the upper handle.

Then it’s simply a case of attaching two cable clips, and giving the grass box handle a very firm shove to click it into place.

The 18V 4.0Ah Power For All alliance battery, which is bundled as part of the £261 kit, comes with a decent amount of charge straight out of the box, but I plugged it in for about 20 minutes using the supplied charger to ensure it was at maximum capacity before first use. The mower is currently available as a bare tool for £184. A replacement 4.0Ah battery currently costs £76, or £44 for a smaller 2.5Ah version.

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It’s worth noting that those Power For All batteries can be used across tools from a wide range of brands, including Flymo, Gardena and Husqvarna, which makes the notion of a bare-tool purchase a little more practical than with some other brands.

The Bosch Rotak18V-34 is relatively compact, and has a 34cm blade, which makes it ideal for small- to medium-sized lawns, although as we’ll see, there’s a significant caveat to that. There are five different height settings from 25-65mm, adjusted via a chunky handle. The 35-litre grass box is perfectly fit for its purpose and has a usefully positioned capacity indicator, which is easy to see, and a handle on the back that makes it easier to empty into your garden waste bin. A removable mulching bung is handy, too.

The general construction feels first rate, as is typical with Bosch mowers, and the carry handle and triggers are all ergonomically excellent. It’s just a shame the same can’t be said for the way they fold. The upper section uses bolts with a square collar on the shaft, which tend to jump out of the square hole, making them difficult to tighten.

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Meanwhile, the lower handle is even more fiddly because you have to tighten both bolts to just the right position to allow the quick-release button to work. Too tight and you can’t press the button; too loose and there’s play in the handle itself.

Still, once the handle is folded, it’s possible to stand the Rotak upright, and I particularly like the hook on the grass collector, which allows it to hang on the handle, putting an end to balancing it precariously on top, or wedging it between the handles.

How well does it mow?

I was a little frustrated by how fiddly the Bosch Rotak18V-34 was to set up, so was a little apprehensive as to how well it might mow, but those fears were unfounded, as it provided a neat, even and consistent cut across a variety of surfaces.

A small flat lawn, which required a 10cm trim, posed little challenge, and I was happy with its ability to cut close to my grass edging strip; the 34cm blade swipes near the extremities of the deck, and the wheels are flush, too. Although the mower is fairly light, there’s enough downward pressure to leave guiding tramlines.

I then raised the cutting height and moved to a bumpier, damp lawn with uneven grass length and clumps of longer, thicker growth. Despite this more challenging patch, the Bosch delivered a very neat cut, and only bogged down on a particularly long band of grass.

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I find grass-box-full indicators hard to see when they’re located on the edge of the collector; fortunately, it’s positioned towards the middle here, and its red hue contrasts nicely with Bosch’s trademark green, making it easy to read. It’s simple to remove the grass collector, but I found that when it is at maximum capacity, the lack of a tongue between the collector and mower’s exit chute means it has a tendency to drop clippings on the lawn.

The Rotak is wieldy and easy to manoeuvre, and even with the grass box attached, it was easy to wind its way around bushes.

The trigger doesn’t have the feeling of solidity that I’d really like for a near-£300 mower kit, but it’s ergonomically sound, and I like that it doesn’t matter in which order you press the unlock button and squeeze the trigger. That makes it a tad easier to use, although it takes a second or two of pressing for the blades to whizz into life.

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There’s no quick-release height adjustment, but at 5ft 9in, I found the default handle position absolutely spot on. If you’re a little taller, you can extend the handle by around 3cm by removing the bolts midway up the handle and relocating using a second set of mounting holes. It takes a few minutes; if you’re the only one that does the mowing, this won’t be an issue, but if the work is shared among other people you may find you are doing this quite often.

When it comes to the height of cut, that’s easier to do. To drop it, you can simply pull the handle away from the mower body, and allow the weight of the machine to do the rest. It’s a two-handed job to increase the height of the cut, because you’re working against the mower’s weight, but you’ll soon get the knack after a few outings.

Battery life, noise and vibration levels

It’s easy to slide the battery into its dock, but it does require a very precise grip. It’s a shame, too, that while there are four bright LED indicators on the battery, you can’t see them when it’s installed.

On some mowers, that wouldn’t be an issue, but I was surprised how quickly the Rotak18V-34 would discharge its battery. In my no-load runtime test, it expired after just 20 minutes, although I should point out that the temperature was around 11 degrees Celsius; it should last longer in warmer weather. Bosch says the mower’s coverage is around 200m2, but during my tests, which included longer and damp grass, the battery was drained after around 130m2. It took me 60 minutes to charge the battery from flat to full using the supplied fast charger.

I measured noise at 84dB(A), which is in line with Bosch’s official figures, although my vibration measurements were a little higher. Still, even at 2.0m/s2, the Rotak18V-34 won’t come close to breaching government levels.

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Should you buy the Bosch Rotak 18V-34 lawn mower?

Whether you choose the Bosch Rotak 18V-34 really comes down to how you store it and how small your garden is. The handle mechanism is unnecessarily fiddly, so if you’re short on storage space, you’re going to find it annoying to use. More of a dealbreaker may be the battery life; in my tests, it could only handle a small front and a medium-sized back garden.

Assuming that fits your needs, though, the Rotak acquits itself very well. The quality of the cut is good, and it’s light, easy to carry and very manoeuvrable around the garden.

Because of this, it bears comparison with the Ryobi RY18LMX33A, a mower with similar compromises and price tag. The Stihl RMA 235 doesn’t fold nearly as small as the Bosch, and costs a little more, but has the edge in terms of usability.