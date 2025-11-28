I’m a coffee expert – this is my favourite Black Friday coffee machine deal

De’Longhi’s Stilosa espresso machine flying under the radar this Black Friday - here's why you should grab it

The De'Longhi Stilosa (EC230) is currently £85 on Amazon

, down from an average price of It’s the cheapest we’ve seen the machine since we reviewed it earlier this year, at the full price of £104

While it’s not the biggest coffee machine discount we’ve seen this Black Friday, the Stilosa remains a brilliant budget buy if you’re after a manual espresso machine

It’s Black Friday Eve, and many brands and retailers have already cut their prices ahead of the big day. On the coffee machine front, I’ve come across plenty of deals on pod, bean-to-cup, manual espresso and filter machines. But when it comes to the cheapest price, my top recommendation isn’t the biggest discount I’ve seen. Let me explain.

The De’Longhi Stilosa is a fantastic budget manual espresso machine that you can currently pick up for £85 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. But its average non-deal price isn’t much more than this: you can often pick this little gem up for around £90 on Amazon or Argos.

There are a few models of the Stilosa to choose from, with our recommendation being the EC230. While it’s not often that we’d recommend a manual espresso machine this cheap, we gave it a five-star review and Best Buy award.

The Stilosa is made from plastic, but you get a nice slim metal steam wand for making smooth and silky foams. There’s a cup warmer on the roof of the machine, and you get two unpressurised portafilter baskets, for single and double shots. While these are a bit less forgiving for beginners when compared to pressurised baskets, they give you a greater degree of control and potential to produce better results. You’ll need a good quality grinder, but when you’re spending just £85 on your espresso machine, you should have plenty of budget left over for one.

We found the Stilosa a doddle to use, with a single central dial to switch between espresso, steam and hot water. And in our tests, we pulled some very impressive shots considering the machine’s budget price tag.

