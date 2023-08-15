JBL Bar 1300 review: Save £420 on our Soundbar of the Year this Black Friday

In terms of other features, the Bar 1300 takes the Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast and AirPlay found on the Bar 9.1 but adds Alexa Multi-Room, a hat-trick of voice assistants (Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant), and Pure Voice to bring out dialogue in more complex surround mixes.

JBL Bar 1300 review: Price and competition

The JBL Bar 1300 is priced at £1,299, which is fairly competitive when compared to similarly performing soundbars. The ability to quickly create a fully immersive sonic experience with the minimum of hassle and no visible wiring certainly helps to make the price tag more appealing.

The obvious competitor is Samsung’s HW-Q990C, which also offers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based audio using an equally immersive 11.1.4-channel speaker layout. Thanks to some recent price reductions it’s also surprisingly cheap, currently retailing for a tempting £1,099.

In terms of other brands, the LG S95QR is another possibility with its 9.1.5-channel system that has fewer side channels but an extra centre-height driver instead. Otherwise, it’s very similar to the JBL and Samsung soundbars but is currently the most expensive option at a hefty £1,699.

READ NEXT: The best subwoofers to pair with your soundbar

JBL Bar 1300 review: Design and features

The JBL Bar 1300’s design is minimalist, with curved edges, mesh grilles, and a black finish. The styling is sleek, and at only 60mm high, the JBL should be able to sit in front of a TV without blocking the screen. It’s solidly built, and the perfect width for 65in screen sizes.

Along with the included remote, there are basic controls on the top of the soundbar itself, plus a simple display at the front right. The detachable rears are obviously designed to match the styling of the soundbar, while the wireless subwoofer is finished in a simple matte black.