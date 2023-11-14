Get a SIZZLING saving on a five-star KitchenAid kettle ahead of Black Friday
This is the best pre-Black Friday kettle deal we’ve seen so far: £40 off the award-winning KitchenAid Artisan Kettle
In this pre-Black Friday deal, the KitchenAid Artisan Kettle, renowned for its style and functionality, is available for just £159, a reduction from its usual price of £199 at Fenwick. Awarded five stars and the Best Buy in our KitchenAid Artisan review, this kettle is a true gem.
The KitchenAid Artisan is not just visually appealing but it also excels in performance. It features variable temperature settings for perfect brewing and a quick and quiet boiling process. The kettle’s design features a matte, textured exterior made from hard anodised aluminium, available in a range of colours such as Empire Red and Onyx Black. It has a 1.5-litre capacity, with an efficient dual-walled, stainless steel interior for optimal heat retention.
Our rigorous testing at Expert Reviews put the kettle through its paces. It boiled a litre of water in just 2mins 22secs, outperforming many other models in its category. Additionally, it boasts excellent insulation, remaining cool to the touch during use, and retains heat effectively over time. It also operates quietly, so you can boil and still have an indoor-voice conversation.
The combination of its stylish (and retro) looks, functionality, and our Best Buy award makes the KitchenAid Artisan an attractive choice, especially at the discounted price of £159. This deal at Fenwick, leading up to Black Friday, is a prime opportunity to nab a kettle you can show off to all your Christmas guests.
Now that the weather’s turned colder, being able to make yourself a hot cuppa in next to no time at all makes this KitchenAid Artisan Kettle Black Friday deal incredibly tempting.