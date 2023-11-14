Get a SIZZLING saving on a five-star KitchenAid kettle ahead of Black Friday

Our rigorous testing at Expert Reviews put the kettle through its paces. It boiled a litre of water in just 2mins 22secs, outperforming many other models in its category. Additionally, it boasts excellent insulation, remaining cool to the touch during use, and retains heat effectively over time. It also operates quietly, so you can boil and still have an indoor-voice conversation.

The combination of its stylish (and retro) looks, functionality, and our Best Buy award makes the KitchenAid Artisan an attractive choice, especially at the discounted price of £159. This deal at Fenwick, leading up to Black Friday, is a prime opportunity to nab a kettle you can show off to all your Christmas guests.