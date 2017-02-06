Best mattress 2024: Tried and tested memory foam, hybrid and budget mattresses

How we test mattresses

We test our mattresses by sleeping on them, for at least two weeks and as long as three months. As we do so, there are a number of factors we take into account:

Comfort and firmness: Simply put, how does it feel to sleep on? Does it offer levels of plush comfort or is it better suited to those who prefer a firmer feel?

Temperature control: Some mattresses, all-foam ones in particular, might feel warmer than others, which makes them less suitable for those who are prone to overheating at night.

Motion isolation: If you share a bed with a partner, how disturbed are you by their movements during the night?

Mattress base: The foundation on which you put your mattress, whether that be a solid divan base, sprung slatted bed or even the floor, will impact how a mattress feels beneath you. We do our best to take this into account when we’re testing mattresses.

Value for money: Last but not least, how much you spend on a mattress is very important. We’ve tested products across a wide range of price points, many of which also offer generous trial periods and money-back guarantees.

