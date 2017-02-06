Best mattress 2024: Tried and tested memory foam, hybrid and budget mattresses
Tired of getting a poor night's sleep? We'll help you pick the best mattress for you
As our testing has shown us, the best mattress for you isn’t always the one that feels good when you try it for a few minutes. You’ll undoubtedly feel differently after a week, or a month, once the shock of upgrading from your knackered coil-sprung mattress wears off.
We’ve tested roughly 40 mattresses in the past few years, sleeping on them for months at a time to form the most detailed opinion possible (and spare you having to do the same). Below, you’ll find a snapshot of our absolute favourites, each labelled as the best in its class for comfort, cooling, price, sleeping position and much more.
Check out our expert picks for a brief overview of the best mattresses we’ve tested. Or, if you need more information, jump to our buying guide where we explain how we test mattresses and offer our advice on picking the best one for you.
Best hybrid mattress
Best hybrid mattress for couples
Emma NextGen Premium mattress
“This hybrid mattress, with “extra tall” pocket springs, offers a cool and comfortable sleep regardless of whether you lay on your side or back. As we explain in a bit more detail below, Emma is facing some logistical difficulties, which may affect how long it takes for you to receive your mattress. We still love the NextGen Premium, and have decided to keep it in our roundup below, but it’s worth bearing in mind when ordering from Emma.” | Read our full review
Best budget foam mattress
Dormeo Memory Plus
If you’re after a supportive and comfortable all-foam mattress at an altogether low price, the Dormeo Memory Plus is the choice for you. At £420 in a king size, it’s staggeringly cheaper than some of its bed-in-a-box rivals and, what’s more, you may even find it discounted in one of Dormeo’s online sales. Just note that it is one of the thinner mattresses we’ve tested. | Read our full review
How we test mattresses
We test our mattresses by sleeping on them, for at least two weeks and as long as three months. As we do so, there are a number of factors we take into account:
Comfort and firmness: Simply put, how does it feel to sleep on? Does it offer levels of plush comfort or is it better suited to those who prefer a firmer feel?
Temperature control: Some mattresses, all-foam ones in particular, might feel warmer than others, which makes them less suitable for those who are prone to overheating at night.
Motion isolation: If you share a bed with a partner, how disturbed are you by their movements during the night?
Mattress base: The foundation on which you put your mattress, whether that be a solid divan base, sprung slatted bed or even the floor, will impact how a mattress feels beneath you. We do our best to take this into account when we’re testing mattresses.
Value for money: Last but not least, how much you spend on a mattress is very important. We’ve tested products across a wide range of price points, many of which also offer generous trial periods and money-back guarantees.
The best mattresses you can buy in 2024
1. Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress: Best hybrid mattress
Price when reviewed: From £1,159 (single) | Check prices at Simba
It might cost an arm and a leg, but the Simba Hybrid Pro is the comfiest bed-in-a-box mattress we’ve ever tested. What separates it from its rivals? For a start, its uppermost layer is made from British wool, which offers better temperature regulation than the foam used in most hybrids.
And that’s not all that’s different. The mattress also adds an additional layer of microsprings compared to the original Simba Hybrid, which makes it both bouncy and more breathable. We found the mattress exceedingly comfortable in a range of sleeping positions. In fact, we liked it so much that we didn’t want to go back to using our regular, everyday mattress.
The fact the Hybrid Pro comes with a 200-night trial rather than the 100 nights offered by some of its rivals means you have the luxury of being able to try it for more than six months before making a decision.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro review
|Key features
|Type
|Wool, foam and micro pocket spring hybrid
|Needs turning?
|Rotate once/month for the first six months; once every 3/6 months thereafter
|Sizes
|Single to king, arrives vacuum-packed
|Warranty
|200-night trial; 10-year warranty
2. Otty Original Hybrid Mattress: Best firm hybrid mattress
Price when reviewed: From £800 (single) | Check prices at Otty
The Otty Original Hybrid mattress is, quite simply, one of the best hybrid mattresses we’ve ever tested. Its combination of 2,000 140mm pocket springs (in king size) and two foam comfort layers enable it to offer unmatched levels of support, comfort and temperature control.
Although its price has been up and down over the past couple of years, it has settled into being a good bit cheaper than some of the other hybrid mattresses in this roundup. What’s more, there’s a good chance you won’t have to pay full price when you take advantage of one of the manufacturer’s regular promotions. The only significant caveat is that it’s quite a firm level of support so, if you prefer a softer mattress, you’ll probably be better off with something else. There’s also quite a strong chemical smell when the mattress is first unpacked, but this soon dissipates.
Read our full Otty Original Hybrid review
|Key features
|Type
|Foam/pocket spring hybrid (50mm high-density foam; 2,000 140mm pocket springs; 30mm reflex foam; 30mm memory foam)
|Needs turning?
|Rotate once/month (for first six months)
|Sizes
|Nine sizes from single to emperor (also EU sizes), arrives vacuum-packed
|Warranty
|100-night trial; 10-year warranty
3. Nectar Essential Hybrid Mattress: Best-value hybrid mattress
Price when reviewed: From £475 (single) | Check prices at Nectar
As far as value for money is concerned, Nectar’s Essential Hybrid undercuts many of its bed-in-a-box rivals on price. Following a recent restructuring of the brand’s price model, it starts at just £475 in a single and rises to just £725 for a super king. The six-layer (including base), 25cm thick mattress is one of the cheapest hybrids we’ve reviewed.
Price aside, how comfortable is the Nectar Essential Hybrid? It’s thinner than some of Nectar’s other mattresses (such as the pricey Nectar Premier, which is 28cm thick), but our tester found it still offered comfort and support as well as good motion isolation. All in all it’s a great medium-firm option, and of course you get Nectar’s generous 365-night trial period, at the end of which you can return the mattress for a full refund if you don’t agree with our verdict.
Read our full Nectar Essential Hybrid mattress review
|Key features
|Type
|Spring and foam hybrid (base material, “supportive base” foam, 15cm encapsulated pocket spring layer, “dynamic support layer”, “pressure relieving memory foam”, “quilted cooling cover”)
|Needs turning?
|Unspecified
|Sizes
|Single to super king; arrives vacuum-packed
|Warranty
|365-night trial; forever warranty
4. Emma NextGen Premium: Best hybrid mattress for couples
Price when reviewed: From £419 (single) | Check prices at Emma
UPDATE: Since publishing our article, Expert Reviews has noticed a recent influx of negative customer reviews for Emma Sleep on Trustpilot, with many customers complaining of delays to shipping and a lack of communication over when deliveries will happen. A spokesperson for Emma has informed us that the brand is working on resolving these issues, and estimated delivery times on Emma’s online store have been updated accordingly.
Many mattresses claim to offer the best of both worlds – comfortable yet supportive, cosy yet cool – without quite delivering on the promise, but the Emma NextGen Premium genuinely hits every mark. This sumptuous mattress uses a higher proportion of springs than other hybrid mattresses, and the result is a lovely balance of comfort, breathability and ergonomic support.
The “extra-tall” 18.5cm pocket springs help the NextGen Premium do an excellent job of absorbing and isolating movement, even when sharing with a restless partner. The springs also allow a level of airflow that’s rare in a bed-in-a-box mattress, avoiding the dreaded clamminess you often get with foam.
There’s even a removable cover that’s adept at wicking away moisture from your skin which pops in the washing machine.
The mattress is on the firm side, so those who prefer a softer sleep may need a mattress topper for optimum comfort.
Read our full Emma NextGen Premium mattress review
|Key features
|Type
|Foam and pocket spring hybrid (185mm “extra tall” springs, 140mm high-resistance polyurethane foam, 200mm visco-elastic memory foam)
|Needs turning?
|No
|Sizes
|Single to super king, arrives vacuum-packed
|Warranty
|200-night trial; 10-year warranty
5. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: Best foam mattress with a year-long trial
Price when reviewed: From £475 (single) | Check prices at Nectar
Since its rival Eve extended its mattress trial period to one year, Nectar can no longer claim to have the longest trial in the bed-in-a-box industry. Nectar’s generous 365-night trial was a key selling point for the brand, making it stand out from its rivals. Nevertheless, considering that most brands still offer trials of no longer than 200 nights, Nectar’s year-long trial period still stands above the crowd.
It’s also one of the most comfortable bed-in-a-box mattresses we’ve tested (and, at 260mm deep, one of the thickest all-foam mattresses too). Not quite as firm as Otty and Eve but still offering good levels of support, it hits a perfect middle ground that should appeal to a wide range of people and cater to a range of different sleeping positions.
Unfortunately, Nectar’s memory foam mattress doesn’t have a machine-washable cover, so it’s a good idea to use a protector, and there are no handles for turning it. As with most memory foam beds, it can also soften as it becomes warmer, but it’s plenty supportive even then and works well when used on a sprung slatted base.
Read our full Nectar Memory Foam mattress review
|Key features
|Type
|Three-layer (bottom layer 160mm seven-zone supportive foam; middle layer 50mm soft “visco” memory foam; top layer 40mm breathable “visco” foam)
|Needs turning?
|No
|Sizes
|Single to super king, available online only
|Warranty
|365-night trial; forever warranty
6. Ergoflex 5G: An excellent memory foam mattress for back sleepers
Price when reviewed: From £770 (single) | Check prices at Ergoflex
If you’re a back sleeper looking for a mattress that offers comfort and support in good measure, the Ergoflex 5G is an excellent choice. With a generous 90mm foam top layer the 5G moulds effectively around your body, providing support just where you need it along with plenty of comfortable pressure relief.
The all-foam construction also allows the 5G to excel at movement isolation, effectively dampening the vibrations produced by a restless partner, making it ideal for light sleepers. Like many memory foam mattresses, it can sleep a little warm, but we found it compared favourably against the competition, never leading to uncomfortable overheating.
At 30 days, the Ergoflex’s home trial is notably shorter than some of its rivals but that still gives you the risk-free opportunity to try it out in your own home.
Read our full Ergoflex 5G mattress review
|Key features
|Type
|Three-layer (bottom layer 90mm dense high resilience foam; middle layer 50mm memory foam; top layer 90mm visco-elastic foam)
|Needs turning?
|Rotate every three months
|Sizes
|Single to super king (including EU sizes), available online only
|Warranty
|30-night trial with money-back guarantee
7. Dormeo Memory Plus: Best budget foam mattress
Price when reviewed: From £295 (single) | Check prices at Dormeo
Arriving vacuum-packed in an astonishingly compact box, the Dormeo Memory Plus has a 140mm foam core with a 30mm memory foam top layer. The mattress is very slightly softer than average but offers great support when you consider its relatively thin design.
If you sleep on your back and have struggled to find something suitable, this mattress should do you proud – as it will for people who are prone to moving around a lot in the night and don’t want to disturb their partner. Best of all, though, is its remarkably low price. What’s more, you can regularly find it discounted in one of Dormeo’s online sales.
As for niggles, that thin design means fitted sheets have some slack, but rotating it isn’t too difficult as it’s not very heavy. All in all, you’ll be very hard pushed to find anything better at this impressively low price.
Read our full Dormeo Memory Plus mattress review
|Key features
|Type
|Foam core with 3cm memory foam on top
|Needs turning?
|No
|Sizes
|Five sizes from single to super king, arrives vacuum-packed
|Warranty
|15-year warranty
8. Hypnia Supreme Memory Foam Mattress: A versatile foam mattress
Price when reviewed: From £901 (single) | Check prices at Hypnia
Hypnia describes its all-foam Supreme mattress as “medium firm”, and we found it soft and cushioned while still offering a decent level of support. At 25cm thick, its construction consists of four layers of foam, including a “graphite-infused” foam designed for temperature control.
During testing, we found the Hypnia Supreme to be a versatile mattress, having allowed a number of sleepers to test it out. Our testers also agreed that edge support was impressive, even if this could be improved at the corners.
Like many foam mattresses, there’s a notable off-gassing smell when it’s removed from its vacuum packaging. Although this smell did take a little while to dissipate with the Hypnia Supreme, plenty of ventilation ensured that it was far from a permanent issue. And as is usually the case with bed-in-a-box brands, the mattress comes with a 200-night trial so you can try it out before you commit.
Read our full Hypnia Supreme review
|Key features
|Type
|Foam (“Multi-zoned base”, “premium memory foam”, graphite-infused “cooling foam”, “quilted cover Air-wave”)
|Needs turning?
|Unspecified
|Sizes
|Single to super king, arrives vacuum-packed
|Warranty
|200-night trial; 15-year warranty
9. Origin Hybrid Mattress: Excellent-value hybrid mattress
Price when reviewed: From £499 (single) | Check prices at Origin
Sneaking in at under £500 for a single and rising to £719 for a king size, Origin’s Hybrid mattress is an affordable option that impressed us enough to win the maximum five stars in our full review. It has just enough softness for those who favour a more cushioned sleeping surface, while also delivering the kind of ergonomic support adored by firm mattress enthusiasts.
Like many newer hybrid mattresses, the Origin Hybrid contains a grid-based layer designed to optimise back support and a temperature-control layer to keep you cool while you sleep. There’s also a solid foam layer for extra support where needed, even right at the edge of the mattress, and a layer of pocket springs whose innovative tapered design offers greater support the further you sink into the mattress.
The Origin Hybrid is advanced but cost effective with an excellent 15-year warranty, and it offers a balance of comfort and support that will suit a wide range of people.
Read our full Origin Hybrid Mattress review
|Key features
|Type
|Hybrid with six layers including “HexaGrid” foam, bamboo-infused wool, cooling cover, 3,000 pocket springs
|Needs turning?
|No
|Sizes
|Five sizes from single to super king
|Warranty
|200-day trial; 15-year guarantee
10. Eve Premium Hybrid Mattress: Best hybrid mattress for temperature control
Price when reviewed: From £1,249 (double) | Check prices at Eve
The Premium Hybrid is Eve’s thickest, most sumptuous hybrid to date, combining multiple layers of foam with over 1,400 12cm pocket springs in a mattress that our reviewer reckoned to be well worth the cost.
The Premium Hybrid mattress is a beefed-up version of the Eve Original Hybrid, with different foams that Eve promises offer better cooling, enhanced comfort and superior support.
Our reviewer was particularly impressed by the way the mattress didn’t leave her feeling too warm, even on hot summer nights. Foam mattresses, even hybrids, have a tendency to hold onto body heat, but this wasn’t the case with the Premium Hybrid. Eve has now extended its free trial period to one year, so you have plenty of time to make up your mind.
Read our full Eve Premium Hybrid review
|Key features
|Type
|Hybrid with five layers of “next generation” foam, top two foam layers are “graphite-infused” to help with cooling, over 1,400 pocket springs
|Needs turning?
|No
|Sizes
|Three sizes from double to super king
|Warranty
|One-year trial; 10-year warranty
Also consider: Eve Original Hybrid Eve’s Original Hybrid mattress is significantly cheaper than the Premium Hybrid, at £799 for a double (when not discounted) and £899 for a king size. However, it’s still a high-quality mattress, with an excellent balance of comfort and support that helped it to win an Expert Reviews Recommended award from our reviewer.
The Original Hybrid, which represents the middle of the range below the cheaper Lighter Hybrid Mattress and the newer Premium Hybrid, is ideal for anyone needing a mattress with a firmer feel. It doesn’t quite match the Premium Hybrid for temperature control and edge support, but unlike some of its rivals it won’t leave you overheated. Like all Eve mattresses, the Original Hybrid comes with a one-year trial and a 10-year warranty.
11. Tempur Original Supreme: Best premium foam mattress
Price when reviewed: From £1,350 (single) | Check prices at Bensons for Beds
It may be the priciest mattress in our rundown, but if you’re looking for a no-compromise memory foam mattress, there’s nothing quite like the Tempur Original Supreme. This mattress has a unique feel that most of its new-age bed-in-a-box rivals can only aspire to. Its upper layers of foam give relief to your hips and shoulders, while its lower layers provide ample support to your lower back. It’s not the firmest mattress on our list, but it delivers a supreme level of comfort without compromising on support.
There’s no denying it’s a considerable investment, but if the Tempur Original Supreme helps you sleep brilliantly by night and feel pain-free by day, then it may well be an investment worth making.
Read our full Tempur Original Supreme review
|Key features
|Type
|Memory foam with three layers including 110mm Durabase, 80mm support foam, 20mm comfort foam
|Needs turning?
|No
|Sizes
|Six sizes from single to super king
|Warranty
|100-night trial, 10-year guarantee
How to choose the best mattress for you
What types of mattresses are available?
Before you look for a mattress, consider the different types on the market:
- Traditional pocket sprung: These are made up of layers of springs encased in fabric, alongside materials such as wool. Before the era of the bed-in-a-box, you could expect many mattresses to be of this variety.
- Memory foam: Synthetic foam mattresses are popular for their ability to mould to your body, providing pressure point relief and thus being a good option for those who suffer from aches and pains. One common drawback is that memory foam absorbs heat, so can be uncomfortable for those prone to overheating at night. Another type of foam is latex, which, unlike memory foam, is a natural material and may be better for hot sleepers. For a more in-depth rundown on foam, check out our memory foam guide.
- Hybrid mattresses: A combination of pocket springs (either full size or ‘micro’ pocket springs) and memory (often alongside other materials) offers a best-of-both-worlds approach. Many of our favourite and most highly-reviewed mattresses are hybrids.
What is a bed-in-a-box mattress?
We throw this term around a lot when talking about many of the mattresses we review. A bed-in-a-box mattress is, as the name suggests, a mattress that arrives – rolled up and vacuum sealed – in a box. This can be very convenient, especially if your living conditions make mattress deliveries cumbersome. Bed-in-a-box mattresses will take a little time to fully expand when you unwrap them, so be sure to check the manufacturer’s recommendations on how long you should wait before you can sleep on it.
Does a good mattress need to cost a lot?
As we’ve said, we’ve tested mattresses across a range of price points here at Expert Reviews, from £420 to £1,329 (king size). You can spend an awful lot of money on a new mattress, particularly when it comes to brands like Simba, but there are also plenty of affordable memory foam and hybrid mattresses out there. We’ve aimed to cater to a range of budgets in our roundup below.
What else do I need to consider?
Buying a new mattress? You may also want to think about your current bed too. We’ve already pointed out that your bed base will have an impact on how your mattress will feel, and buying a bed will come with its own set of considerations. For instance, the curved slats on a sprung-slatted bed frame will make a mattress feel a little less firm.
Another thing to consider is mattress deals. Most bed-in-a-box brands regularly offer promotional sales, admittedly to such an extent that you will rarely see them at full price. In any case, we quote the full price in our mini reviews below, as well as highlighting some of the best deals on offer.
And what about trial periods? You no longer need to visit your local showroom if you want to try a mattress out before committing to the cost. Almost all bed-in-a-box brands offer generous trial periods, allowing you to try the mattress out at home (in some cases for as long as a whole year). Don’t like it? No problem: simply return it for a full refund.