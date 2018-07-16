Best mattress deals 2024: Get spectacular savings from our favourite bedroom brands, based on our in-depth tests
Bag a bargain for your bed with our rundown of the best mattress deals this April, based on the results of our in-depth reviews
With a score of offers from top brands like Emma, Simba, Nectar and more, there is never a bad time to think about taking advantage of one of the best mattress deals.
The online “bed-in-a-box” market is no longer the new invention it was some years ago, and getting a mattress rolled up and delivered to your home isn’t such a novelty anymore.
That being said, the top brands still offer regular promotional deals, discounts and sitewide sales on their websites, and deciding where the best offers are can sometimes be confusing.
While you’re likely to find the biggest savings during peak sales periods such as Black Friday, Christmas and Boxing Day, it’s a rare moment when all the major mattress brands aren’t offering some kind of sale. Read on for our pick of the best mattress deals you can get right now.
And if you’re unsure which type of mattress is right for you, we suggest you read our mattress buying guide, which lays out the key differences between them, and what type of sleeper they’re suitable for.
The best mattress deals you can buy in 2024
1. Simba: Get a free mattress protector worth £99 with the Simba Hybrid Pro
Simba is currently offering a generous freebie with the five-star Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress: a free protector worth £99.
The Simba Hybrid Pro has remained one of our all-time favourite hybrid mattresses. It’s got two layers of micro pocket springs and an upper wool layer for cooling comfort. The king-size version will currently set you back £1,329, with that free mattress protector sweetening the deal.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro review
2. Nectar: Get a huge saving on the Nectar Premier mattress
Nectar is no longer the only brand to offer a full year-long trial period with its mattresses – offering 365 nights for you to decide whether or not it’s the right pick for you – but it was one of the first.
Nectar’s Premier mattress, which we awarded four stars out of a possible five, is currently £740, or a whopping £185 cheaper than the usual £925. Make sure you get in there quickly, though, because freebies this good don’t tend to hang around for long.
Read our full Nectar Premier mattress review
3. Otty: Save up to 25% on these outstanding hybrid mattresses
Otty is treating customers up to 25% off its range of hybrid mattresses as part of its fantastic sale.
For instance, the five-star, Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Pure Hybrid with Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress has been reduced 15% from £850 to £725 in a king-size. A terrific 25% discount can also be had on the Aura (previously called the Essential), with a king-size down from £600 to just £450.
Read our full Otty Pure Hybrid with Bamboo and Charcoal mattress review
4. Ergoflex: Save 45% on the 5G Memory Foam mattress
Supportive and comfortable, the four-star Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Ergoflex 5G excels in a few areas in particular. Firstly, its movement isolation is some of the best we’ve seen, making it perfect for those with partners who tend to toss and turn. Secondly, its mouldable memory foam is very well-suited to back sleepers, offering a comfortable base for them to settle into.
Previously going for a full price of £1,055, a king-size Ergoflex 5G is just £633 – representing a massive £422 saving. Just enter code PRESALE45 to take advantage of this jaw-dropping offer.
Read our full Ergoflex 5G mattress review
5. Emma: Save up to 40% in the sitewide sale
Bed-in-a-box brand Emma is currently offering significant savings of up to 40% across a wide range of products as part of its superb Spring Sale.
And the stellar Emma NextGen Premium mattress, which we crowned Mattress of the Year in our 2023 Product of the Year Awards, is no exception. At full price, a king-size NextGen Premium will cost you £799, but now you can get it for 30% less at an attention-grabbing £559.
Read our full Emma NextGen Premium mattress review