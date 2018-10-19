Eve Original Mattress review: A firm and supportive foam mattress

To help it last longer, Eve recommends rotating the mattress every six months, or every four months if both people using the mattress are very heavy. You should never flip it, however, because the mattress is only designed to be used one way up.

The manufacturer claims the mattress can be used on any bed base, providing its not old and worn out. And if you have a slatted bed base, it also recommends the slats should be no greater than 70mm apart. If you need of a new bed, Eve sells its own range of bed frames that work with all of its mattresses.



Not only is the Eve Original manufactured in the UK but, unlike many of its rivals, all its materials are CertiPUR certified, meaning they have been independently tested to confirm they contain no harmful chemicals.

And, although most bed-in-a-box mattresses have the reputation of only being available online, that’s not the case with Eve. You can try its mattresses before you buy in various Next, Debenhams and Fenwick stores throughout the UK before embarking on the 100-night trial.

Eve Original Mattress review: Price and competition

The Eve Original is the most expensive of the company’s bed-in-a-box mattresses with prices starting at £349 for a single and rising steeply to £600 for a double and £700 for a king. That’s £100 more than the Eve Hybrid, which uses a combination of pocket springs and foam and costs £500 and £600 in the larger two sizes. The Eve Light – a mattress made from a mere two layers of foam – is cheaper still with double and king sizes costing £400 and £500 respectively.