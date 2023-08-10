How to dispose of an old mattress

Mattress disposal: Everything you need to know

Are mattresses recyclable?

Yes! Many of the components that make up your mattress are completely recyclable. Recycling plants can break them down to these parts and redistribute each to an industry that can use it.

Can I give my old mattress away?

If you believe your mattress is no longer good enough for yourself, then it’s unlikely to be good or healthy for anyone else to sleep on, either. As a guide, the National Sleep Council suggests changing your mattress every seven years.

This means that while handing a mattress down to your kids or donating it to a charity shop is a cost-effective way of dealing with its disposal, it’s not necessarily the best idea.

Can I take my mattress to the tip?

If all else fails, you can take your old mattress to the skip to dispose of it personally. However, we don’t recommend this course of action. As we mentioned earlier, mattresses are recyclable but, unless you find a good recycling plant, disposing of your mattress at the tip means that it will likely end up in landfill.

On top of that, simply dumping it might land you with a fee, so it’s worth reading on as we explore other, more environmentally-responsible ways to dispose of your mattress.

How can I get my mattress collected for free?

Ideal worlds don’t exist, which is why you shouldn’t be surprised to learn that finding someone who will collect your mattress for free is tricky.

However, it’s not impossible. Some charities, like the British Heart Foundation, will offer to collect your old mattress (as well as bed frames, divans and bedroom furniture) from you for free. Bear in mind that the mattress must be in a clean, usable condition, without any damages or stains. Considering you’re getting rid of it in the first place, this might not be the case.

An alternative charity route is to arrange a collection from Emmaus. This charity tends to collect for free, but it’s worth checking its website. Your mattress will then be used in accommodation for people that Emmaus is trying to help avoid substance abuse or violence. So, the mattress will need to be clean and in good condition.

Can I pay a company to dispose of my mattress?

Most mattress retailers go beyond the notion of simply providing a mattress and offer to collect your old bed-pal upon delivery of its replacement. Here’s a quick run through of what the top mattress manufacturers/retailers currently offer in the way of collections and recycling:

Emma

Emma offers a mattress removal service for £39. Depending on the condition of the mattress, it will be donated to a partner charity (Debra, Shelter or The British Heart Foundation), recycled or sold on eBay as an ‘Emma Refurbished’ product. Simply click the ‘old mattress removal’ option when at checkout to arrange a collection date (note that this will need to be different to the delivery date).

Emma mattress removal