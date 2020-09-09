Eve Original Hybrid Mattress review: All the support without the heat, now 30% cheaper

Save 30% on the Original Hybrid mattress in Eve's current sale Today, you can save up to 40% on Eve mattresses. The Original Hybrid reviewed here would normally cost you £869 in a king size, but now you can get it for 30% less £608. There are also great discounts to be had on bedding and bed frames. Eve Save 30% Buy Now

With hybrid mattresses all the rage at the moment, bed-in-a-box manufacturer Eve Sleep has decided to expand its already extensive range to include the Original Hybrid. This all-new mattress combines layers of memory foam with 120mm traditional pocket springs, aiming to deliver the best of both worlds.

To put its claim of delivering Goldilocks-level, “just-right” support to the test I tried the Original Hybrid on both solid and sprung slatted bed frames over the course of a few weeks. I'm happy to report the claim isn't far off the mark.

Eve Original Hybrid Mattress review: What you need to know

Despite its name, the Original Hybrid isn’t really Eve’s first hybrid. Its first spring-and-foam offering has now been renamed the Lighter Hybrid Mattress, with this new Original Hybrid now representing the middle of the range below the recently introduced Premium Hybrid.

Somewhat confusingly, then, the Eve Original Hybrid is an all-new model that combines a total of four memory foam layers with traditional pocket springs. On top, there’s 35mm of Eve’s springy “comfort layer” foam which it claims is 30 times more breathable than traditional foam. Next up is 30mm of memory foam, followed by a 25mm support layer.

The hybrid element, of course, comes from its 950 pocket springs. At 120mm the Original Hybrid’s springs are what you might call “full-sized”, although they’re still not the tallest we’ve seen. Beneath these, the mattress has a 35mm foam foundation, and then everything’s wrapped with breathable polyester fabric, and topped with a machine-washable cover.

As with most bed-in-a-box mattresses, the Original Hybrid doesn’t need flipping – only one of the sides is designed to be slept on. Eve does, however, recommend rotating the mattress every month for the first year, then twice annually from then on - fortunately, there are handles on the base to aid with this.

The Original Hybrid can be used on any base, solid or slatted, although it’s recommended slats are no more than 70mm apart. If you find yourself in need of a frame upgrade at the same time, Eve sells a range of its own, each of which is ideally suited to its mattresses.

While bed-in-a-box mattresses have acquired the reputation for being online-only, Eve mattresses are also available in Next, Debenhams and Fenwick showrooms across the country, allowing you to try before you buy. If that’s not an option for you, the Original Hybrid also comes with Eve’s standard 100-day trial, giving you the opportunity to test it risk-free with a no-questions-asked money-back guarantee.

Eve mattresses are also made in the UK and carry a CertiPUR certification to guarantee they’re free from harmful chemicals.

Eve Original Hybrid Mattress review: Price and competition

Pricing for the Original Hybrid starts at £499 for a single, climbing up to £749 for a double, and £849 for a king. That’s at least £150 cheaper than the company’s Premium Hybrid, which offers double the number of pocket springs and costs £899 for a double, and £1,049 for a king.

At the time of writing, Eve’s more basic hybrid (now available as the Lighter Hybrid), which has two foam layers and 600 pocket springs, costs around £200 less than the Original at £549 for a double, and £649 for a king.

Rival Simba’s Hybrid mattress is identically priced in double (£750) and king sizes (£849), but it’s worth noting that the Simba has a micro spring comfort layer rather than the larger pocket springs found in the Eve Original Hybrid. Meanwhile, the hybrid from Otty, which packs 2000 160mm pocket springs and comes in slightly cheaper at £599 for a double, and £699 for a king.

Bed-in-a-box mattresses are regularly discounted through sales and promotions, and so it’s worth checking the latest pricing. We also regularly update our review pages to keep you in the loop on the best deals.

Eve Original Hybrid Mattress review: Performance and comfort

The Eve Original Hybrid arrives rolled-up, vacuum packed and boxed, which may take you a little by surprise if you were expecting something a little more mattress shaped. Once the plastic packaging is removed, like a tube of Jus-Rol it quickly expands to take a more familiar form. Eve says that you can sleep on the mattress right away, but it’ll take up to six hours for it to reach its full size.

Like nearly all bed-in-a-box mattresses the Eve Original Hybrid has a rather prominent “off-gassing” smell when first opened. It’s not overpowering, but it was definitely noticeable during the first night of my test and lingered for the best part of a week. Personally, it didn’t bother me, but those with more sensitive noses may benefit from allowing it to rest in a spare room for a day or two.

For my testing, I used the mattress on both a solid base and a sprung slatted base. Eve describes the Original Hybrid as being “medium to firm”, and I’d be inclined to agree with that assessment. There was a noticeable softening when switching from the solid base to the sprung slats, as you might expect from a yielding foundation, but otherwise the mattress’ character remained largely the same.

Firmness is always subjective, but with that being said, on a firmness scale out of 10, I’d probably place the Original Hybrid somewhere around the 7-7.5 mark while used on a solid base, and closer to 6 while on sprung slats. The overall character of the mattress remained the same, regardless of base choice, but there was more distinction between the softer comfort layer and the denser memory foam layer when used on a solid base.

If you’re coming from a traditional pocket sprung mattress, the Original Hybrid may feel a little on the firm side; despite being a hybrid, it doesn’t have that same spring bounce. I did, however, find it incredibly supportive, especially when used on a solid base. Indeed, thanks to its relatively firm level of support, it’s well-suited to front and back-sleepers, and, even as a natural side-sleeper myself, I still found there was enough give in the comfort layers for me to have a comfortable, refreshing night's sleep.

It also did a great job of isolating movement, which is great if you happen to sleep next to someone who changes sleeping position frequently. With no extra reinforcement around the edges, though, it does suffer a little when it comes to side-support. Though you shouldn’t ever spend too much time sitting on the edge of the bed, those who are inclined to do so will notice this the most.

Foam mattresses can often suffer from being overly warm, but I can happily report that the Original Hybrid manages to side-step this issue. I found it slightly warmer than my usual pocket spring mattress, but even during some of the warmer August nights it never became uncomfortable. What’s more, I didn’t ever notice it becoming softer as the bed warmed up, an affliction that many foam-based mattresses suffer from.

Eve Original Hybrid Mattress review: Verdict

If you’re looking for a new mattress and prefer a firmer feel, then the Eve Original Hybrid could be just what you’re looking for. It’s comfortable, supportive, and, unlike some of its rivals won’t leave you overheated.

While it may be a little lacking in the way of edge support, overall, you’d be hard-pressed to find a comparable mattress for less. And, with a 100-night trial you can comfortably give it a thorough risk-free test at home to ensure it’s the right fit before committing your hard-earned cash.

