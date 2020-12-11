DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review: A good bed-in-a-box mattress for deep sleepers

Unlike most bed-in-a-box manufacturers, newcomer DreamCloud has set out to do things differently. Instead of offering many different types of mattress at various prices, its range consists of one model and one model alone: the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid.

As the name suggests, it’s a luxury, mail-order bed-in-a-box made up of foam layers and pocket springs and, at 280mm deep, it’s in direct competition with other premium hybrids from the likes of Eve and Simba. So how does it stand up against the competition? It's certainly a premium mattress at a premium price but it won’t be to everyone's liking.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress review: What you need to know

Structurally, DreamCloud’s Luxury Hybrid is similar to other premium hybrids. The non-washable top cover is made from a “phase-changing” material that’s meant to absorb and release heat to ensure the surface area stays cool. Underneath is a layer of breathable memory foam for added comfort, followed by a layer of support foam for general structure and edge support. There’s a layer of 150mm-deep full-sized pocket springs underpinning that and, finally, a layer of support foam at the bottom. All in all, the mattress measures 280mm deep.

One thing that sets the DreamCloud apart from its rivals, is its long money-back home trial. While other brands such as Otty, Simba and Eve offer 100 or 200 night trials, you’ll get a full year in which to test the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid and decide if it's for you.

What’s more, DreamCloud also offers a lifetime warranty on its hybrid, which protects against defects in workmanship and materials, something no other bed-in-a-box manufacturer provides.

Buy now from DreamCloud

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress review: Price and competition

How does it stack up against the competition price-wise, though? Starting at £849 for a single, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid certainly isn’t a budget mattress, and prices rise as you go up in size. A double will set you back £949, a king £1,049 and a super king £1,149.

Compared with other premium hybrids though, these are fairly standard prices, especially for a mattress of this depth. To put it into perspective, the Simba Hybrid Pro costs £869 for a single, moving up to £1,074 and £1,229 for a double and king. Meanwhile, the Eve Premium Hybrid starts at £978 for a double and goes up to £1,128 for a king. This actually puts DreamCloud’s hybrid at the cheaper end of the premium scale. Add the longer home trial and lifetime guarantee into the mix and it’s one competitively-priced luxury bed in a box.

If you’re willing to sacrifice either some depth or layers there are some more affordable options that we rate pretty highly. These include Brook + Wilde’s Lux mattress, which starts at £549 for a single or the Eve Lighter Hybrid, which starts at a reasonable £360 for the same size.

READ NEXT: Brook + Wilde Lux Mattress review

The best alternatives and where to buy them

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress review: Comfort and performance

It may be pricey but DreamCloud’s mattress certainly looks the part. It looks and feels like a premium mattress you might find in a showroom and that classic bed-in-a-box, off-gassing smell that inevitably arises when you pull it from its shrinkwrap bag, isn’t nearly as bad as some of its rivals.

However, while it very much looks like a bed you’d want to dive into night after night, its comfort and performance is a bit of a mixed bag.

I should start by saying that overall, it’s supremely comfortable. DreamCloud rates the Luxury Hybrid as ‘luxury firm’, meaning it’s supportive but still has the soft, plushness you’d associate with a top-end hybrid mattress.

Arguably, it’s on the softer side of firm and this is down to its airy memory foam top layer. When you first lie down, it feels comfortable and supportive plus, because it’s not overly firm, it suits most sleeping positions. Some issues did arise during testing, however, which may rule out DreamCloud for certain sleepers.

One of the most noticeable things about the mattress is that the top layer of memory foam softens during the night as your body heats up, meaning you’re left with a body shaped dent under and around you. While this isn’t likely to affect deep sleepers or even those who prefer to sink into their mattress; light, active sleepers may struggle to cope with this.

Another issue that arose with two people in the bed was motion transfer. That is, how much you can feel someone else moving around in the bed during the night. While firmer boxed beds seem to have tackled this issue, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid doesn’t quite get it right and even with a relatively low combined weight of 138kg, we found there was some motion transfer. I should add that I am a very light sleeper, so even small movements from others can wake me at night. Nonetheless, it was still more noticeable than with other hybrids I have previously tested.

An area where this mattress really excels is heat distribution. If you tend to get very hot or cold at night and it’s one of your primary mattress concerns, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is certainly worth considering. I tried it with both a thicker, winter duvet and a light summer one and didn’t once feel too hot or cold if I woke up during the night.

READ NEXT: Our pick of the best pillows

What’s more, the edge support is exceptional, by far the best on any mattress I’ve tested. This is incredibly important if you like to sleep close to the edge of your bed or hang over it during the night, and means you’ll unlikely get that tipping feeling that some foam mattresses cause.

Buy now from DreamCloud

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress review: Verdict

While the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid isn’t for everyone, it would be wrong to rule it out completely. It’s luxurious and comfortable for the most part, especially if you love to sink and snuggle into your mattress at night. The edge support is spot on and, despite the memory foam softening at night, it will keep you at the right temperature when you need it.

If you’re a light or active sleeper, I’d suggest you take a look at the alternatives listed above or those in our best mattress lineup, to see if there might be something better suited. Either way, DreamCloud’s extended money-back trial period means you’ll have a lengthy 365 days to decide if it really is right for you.