Best mattress type 2023: Which is better, springs or foam or hybrid
We weigh up the pros and cons of each mattress type to help you choose the best model for you
Buying a mattress isn’t like it used to be. You not only need to decide on your budget and the right level of firmness for you, but with memory foam seemingly ever increasing in popularity, you’ve now got to choose between foam, springs, or a combination of the two.
On top of that, a shift to online shopping means that you’re unlikely to be able to try the full range of options in person, with popular bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma and Otty being sold almost exclusively online. The upside, however, is that these new-age mattresses invariably come with some kind of money-back guarantee.
In an effort to make the mattress market a little less confusing for consumers, we’ve put together this guide to help you understand the differences between springs and foam, so you can make a well-informed buying decision.
How we test mattresses
It may not come as a surprise, but we test our mattresses’ by sleeping on them. However, there’s more to it than meets the eye. There are some important factors we take into account during the process. In addition to comfort and support, we pay close attention to temperature control and firmness – though we will also consider such things as edge support and motion isolation when relevant.
Some mattresses, all-foam ones for instance, might feel warmer than others, which makes them a less viable option for those likely to overheat at night.
The base for your mattress – whether that be a solid divan base, slightly bouncier slatted bed or even a flat surface like the floor – will affect how the mattress feels beneath you. And though we can’t always test multiple bed bases when reviewing our mattresses, we will take this into account at all times.
Lastly, it is important to consider any trial runs that may be on offer – which are particularly common in the bed-in-a-box market – before asking the burning question, is the mattress good value for money?
The best mattress type: Memory foam vs sprung mattresses
Memory foam
Memory foam is a dense visco-elastic foam, in which the primary ingredient is polyurethane plastic. Many all-foam mattresses, such as the Emma Original, are made up from different layers of foam.
Pros
- Moulds to the shape of your body, relieving pressure and aiding spinal alignment
- Can isolate movement and reduce motion transfer
- Less susceptible to body impressions (though it can still sag over time)
Cons
- Can become uncomfortably warm
- Gives off a plasticky smell when first released from vacuum packaging
- Doesn’t offer much bounce
- Can be harder to turn over on a foam mattress
Should I buy a memory foam mattress?
Lying on a memory foam mattress can sometimes feel like being enveloped in a giant marshmallow, which is certainly not for everyone. That being said, they do tend to feel a lot more sumptuous than sprung mattresses.
Plus, if you are regularly disturbed in the night due to a partner’s movement, memory foam mattresses offer the best levels of isolation.
The best foam mattresses you can buy in 2023
1. Emma Original: Best memory foam mattress for couples
Price when reviewed: From £311 (single) | Check price at EmmaUPDATE: Since publishing our review, Expert Reviews has noticed a recent influx of negative customer reviews for Emma Sleep on Trustpilot, with many customers complaining of delays to shipping and a lack of communication over when deliveries will happen. According to Emma Sleep, these delays have been caused by factors “not under [the brand’s] control”, and a spokesperson said that the process of transitioning “order management and fulfilment platforms” has led to these issues. We’ve also been told that resolving these issues is a top priority for Emma Sleep and the company is expecting to resolve the issues in the coming weeks. We will be sure to bring you more information as we receive it.
A superbly versatile mattress, the Emma Original offers comfort and support regardless of whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or front. It’s for this reason that, in our best mattress roundup, we recommended the Emma Original as a great option for couples who might be struggling to find a compromise in terms of firmness.
Read our full Emma Original review
Also consider: Eve Original
For those who prefer a firmer feel, consider the Eve Original. Noticeably firmer than most of its all-foam rivals, it’s a supportive and comfortable mattress that’s particularly well suited to a sprung-slatted base. Prices start at £499, then rise to £699 for a double and £799 for a king size. What’s more, Eve has increased its mattress trial period to one year, now matching the 365-night trial offered by Nectar.
2. Nectar mattress: Best mattress for a generous trial period
Price when reviewed: From £949 | Check price at NectarThe standout feature of Nectar’s memory foam mattress is the brand’s 365-night-long trial period, which is one of the most generous trial periods we’ve ever come across. Having a whole year to decide whether or not a mattress is right for you certainly takes a great deal of stress out of the buying process. Before Eve increased its own trial period to one year, Nectar was the only bed-in-a-box brand to offer such a generous perk.
Trial period aside, it’s also one of the most comfortable bed-in-a-box mattresses we’ve ever tested, offering excellent levels comfort and support, as well as minimal odour after unpacking it.
Read our full Nectar mattress review
Sprung mattresses
“Sprung” is a blanket (sorry!) term that encompasses a range of different designs. Pocket sprung mattresses (pictured below) are the most popular, in which the springs are sewn into fabric pockets.You can also get open coil and continuous coil mattresses, which are made up of springs (or in the case of continuous coil, of one single looped wire) held together by a wire frame. These are often the cheapest option, but they are not as good as pocket sprung mattresses.
Pros
- Offers ample support
- Better at keeping you cool than a foam-based mattresses
- Avoids the ‘sinking feeling’ associated with memory foam
- Construction uses less plastic
Cons
- Doesn’t conform to the body like memory foam does
- Not as good at reducing motion transfer
- Won’t feel quite as luxurious
- Natural fillings more susceptible to body impressions
Should I buy a sprung mattress?
If you’re prone to getting too hot in bed, or decent levels of buoyant support are a priority for you, then you should perhaps consider opting for a pocket sprung mattress. Since their construction uses less plastic, there’s also some argument in favour of the environment (although most mattresses can be recycled).
The best sprung mattresses you can buy in 2023
1. Harrison Spinks Velocity 4250: Best eco-friendly bed-in-a-box alternative
Price when reviewed: From £799 | Check price at Now to BedInspired by the bed-in-a-box market, traditional mattress manufacturer Harrison Spinks’ Velocity 4250 arrives at your door rolled and vacuum sealed within 24 hours. One of nine models in the Velocity range, it offers a “medium” support and contains two layers of pocket springs beneath three natural comfort layers made from cotton and wool blends.
When we tested it, we found it to be a very supportive mattress (although slightly lacking in edge support). If you like the idea of free, fast delivery but would rather avoid the foam mattresses of many bed-in-a-box brands, it’s a great eco-friendly alternative, being free of chemicals and glue.
It’s also worth noting that, although you don’t get a money back guarantee with your new mattress, Harrison Spinks does offer a 60-night comfort promise, at the end of which you can swap your mattress if you’re not happy.
Read our full Harrison Spinks Velocity 4250 review
The best mattress type: What about hybrid mattresses?
Hybrid mattresses claim to offer the best of both worlds, using a combination of springs and foam to strike the perfect balance between comfort and support. There are plenty of hybrid mattresses available, but it’s worth considering that some use springs as a comfort layer, where others use them as a support layer.
Simba, for example, uses small titanium “Aerocoil” springs in the upper layers of its Hybrid, whereas Eve uses full-sized pocket springs to deliver a supportive foundation in its Lighter Hybrid.
The best hybrid mattresses you can buy in 2023
1. Simba Hybrid Pro: Best hybrid mattress where money is no object
Price when reviewed: From £1,164 | Check price at Simba With an upper wool layer, the Simba Hybrid Pro did a better job of keeping us cool than many of its hybrid rivals. It also has two layers of micro springs (one more than the regular Simba Hybrid), which makes the mattress both bouncy and breathable.
It’s certainly not cheap, starting at just under £1,000 for a single, but the 365-night trial period should soften this blow somewhat. Plus, there’s a good change that you’ll be able to get it discounted at any given time.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro review
2. Otty mattress: Best hybrid for a firmer feel
Price when reviewed: From £800 | Check price at OttyAlthough its crawled up in price since we first reviewed it, the Otty Original Hybrid still represents a more affordable alternative to the Simba Hybrid Pro featured above. Made from five layers in total, including full-size pocket springs, it’s on the firmer end of the spectrum. So, if you prefer a soft mattress, the Otty Hybrid might not be for you.
That said, It’s one of our favourite hybrid mattresses, and we could find very few faults when we tested it. Although the above-mentioned price increase has undermined its previously held title as one of the best value hybrid mattresses, you’ll rarely need to pay full price thanks to the regular discounts offered by Otty.
Read our full Otty Hybrid review