Best cooling mattress: Cool off with these Cyber Monday deals

For those prone to overheating in bed, the best cooling mattresses can be a lifesaver. Made with materials designed for maximum breathability, they’ll keep you comfortable throughout the warmest of summer nights.

But picking out the wheat from the chaff (or in this instance, the cool from the warm) can require some considerable research on the part of the consumer, particularly as most mattress brands claim to be breathable and cool in some way, shape or form. Luckily, we’ve reviewed plenty of mattresses here at Expert Reviews, allowing us to give you the best recommendations whatever your needs might be.

We’ve put together a roundup of some of the best cooling mattresses that we feel are well suited for hot sleepers. And before that, you’ll find a short buyer’s guide on how to find the best cooling mattress for you.

How to buy the best cooling mattress for you

What is a cooling mattress?

In a sense, the term “cooling mattress” is a bit of a misnomer, as no mattress we’ve ever tested will actively cool you down. Ultimately, whether your mattress will help you to keep cool or not depends on the materials it’s made with, and there’s a lot of variation in this respect. Mattresses made with breathable materials will be the most effective in keeping you cool, while denser and more synthetic mattresses will be warmer.

What makes a cooling mattress cool?

Sprung mattresses: Mattresses with a sprung layer, whether they be pocket-sprung mattresses or hybrids (memory foam or latex mattresses with a spring or microspring layer), allow for improved airflow between their coils, meaning better breathability and a cooler night’s sleep.

Wool: Natural materials are often better than synthetic ones when it comes to heat regulation. Wool is particularly good for both its insulating qualities and its breathability, keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Two of our top picks in this roundup, the Simba Hybrid Pro and the Harrison Spinks Velocity 4250, contain wool layers.

Latex: The open-cell design of latex foam allows for air circulation and breathability, which is why many have praised it as a cooler alternative to memory foam (which we’ll get into in more detail in the next section).

What about memory foam?

Because it retains body heat, memory foam has gained a reputation as a poor choice for hot sleepers – and not unfairly. However, you shouldn’t be too quick to completely write off memory foam.

Many modern memory foam mattresses use open-cell foam in their top comfort layers to improve breathability. Better still, many bed-in-a-box foam mattresses are hybrids, which, as we’ve touched on above, combine the benefits of foam with the breathability and air flow of a sprung layer.

Anything else I need to consider?

Bear in mind that these recommendations are based on the experiences of the Expert Reviews team. Mattress comfort can be highly subjective, so you might not necessarily have the same experience as we had. However, many mattresses (particularly those from online bed-in-a-box brands) come with a home trial period, at the end of which you can return your mattress for a refund if you’re unhappy with it.

While important for the hot sleeper, the cooling properties of a mattress aren’t the only thing to consider. In fact, there are myriad factors to take into account before you invest in a new mattress. In order for you to make the most informed buying decision, we recommend checking out some of our other mattress roundups and buying guides, a few of which are listed below.

The best cooling mattresses to buy

1. Simba Hybrid Pro: Best cooling bed-in-a-box mattress overall

Price: From £929 (single) | Buy now from Simba Sleep



One of the best hybrid mattresses we’ve ever tested, the Simba Hybrid Pro is constructed from several layers of foam, two microspring layers (one more than the regular Hybrid), an upper wool layer and a “breathable sleep surface”. For this reason, it outperforms many other foam and hybrid mattresses when it comes to heat regulation.

At £1,159 for a double mattress, it’s not cheap (although the Hybrid Luxe holds the title of Simba’s most expensive mattress). However, it does come with a 200-night money-back guarantee, and can often be had at a discounted price in Simba’s regular sales.

Read our full review of the Simba Hybrid Pro

Key specs – Type: Hybrid seven-layer (breathable “sleep surface”, wool upper layer, open-cell Simba-Pure foam layer, two microspring layers, high-definition Simba-Pure with edge support, zoned Simba-Pure support base); Sizes: Single to super-king; Trial: 200-night money-back guarantee

Buy now from Simba Sleep

2. Otty Hybrid: Best-value cooling mattress

Price: From £500 (single) | Buy now from Otty



If the Simba Hybrid Pro is a bit of strain on the budget, Otty’s mattress is a good affordable alternative. The Original Hybrid is a firm and supportive mattress, constructed from several layers of foam including an upper layer of temperature-regulating memory foam, as well as a layer of full-size pocket springs (up to 2,000 16cm springs according to Otty) and “airflow side support”.

Otty’s trial period is shorter than Simba’s at just 100 nights, but it’s still plenty of time for you to decide whether or not the Original Hybrid is right for you.

Read our full review of the Otty Original Hybrid

Key specs – Type: Foam/pocket spring hybrid (50mm high-density foam, 2,000 140mm pocket springs, 30mm reflex foam, 30mm memory foam); Sizes: 9, from single to emperor (also EU sizes); Trial: 100-night trial, 10-year warranty

Buy now from Otty



Also consider: Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal mattress Since we first reviewed the Otty Original Hybrid, Otty has introduced a new range of hybrids with layers of bamboo and charcoal-infused memory foam, promising improved temperature regulation and moisture-wicking qualities. Indeed, when we tested the Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal mattress, we found it, too, did a great job of keeping us cool. Otty From £550 (single) Buy Now

3. Harrison Spinks Velocity 4250: Best-value traditional cooling mattress

Price: From £599 (single) | Buy now from Barker & Stonehouse



Following the methods of the growing bed-in-a-box market, Harrison Spinks delivers its Velocity 4250 mattress to your door, rolled up and vacuum sealed. Aside from this, it’s a much more traditional design than those manufactured by brands such as Simba, Emma and Eve.

Indeed, the Velocity 4250 is made up of two layers of pocket springs and three comfort layers of cotton and wool blends. As outlined in our buyer’s guide, natural materials such as wool and cotton are more breathable than synthetic materials, which makes the Velocity 4250 cooler than some of its foam rivals. What’s more, it’s more eco-friendly, too.

Because of its natural fillings, it’s a bit on the firmer side, but it offers good levels of support in all sleeping positions. Harrison Spinks doesn’t offer a money-back guarantee with its trial period, but you do have the option of swapping your mattress after 60 nights.

Read our full review of the Harrison Spinks Velocity 4250

Key specs – Type: Pocket spring mattress with natural fillings made from cotton and wool; Sizes: 4, from single to super king; Trial: 60-night comfort guarantee

Buy now from Barker & Stonehouse