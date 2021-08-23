Otty adjustable pillow review: Plush comfort that’s fully adjustable

Finding the right pillow for your needs can be a tricky task. Indeed, since comfort is hugely personal, it’s often difficult to recommend one particular product to suit everyone.

Adjustable pillows can provide a solution to this problem. By removing or adding to the pillow’s filling, you can adjust its height to match your optimum comfort level. Several bed-in-a-box brands have their own adjustable offerings, such as the Whole Night’s Sleep pillow from Nectar, which also earned a five-star review.

Otty’s adjustable pillow is a pricier but plusher alternative to its Nectar rival that allows for more subtle height adjustments to be made.

Otty adjustable pillow review: Key specs

Filling: Memory foam pieces

Cover: Polyester inner cover, egyptian cotton outer cover (machine washable at 40°C)

Sizes: One size only (60 x 35cm, 25cm full height)

Warranty: 1 year, with 14-day trial

Otty adjustable pillow review: What does it do well?

Otty’s adjustable pillow is filled with hundreds of small foam cubes that look a bit like the foam equivalent of polystyrene packing peanuts. These can be removed or stuffed into the pillow according to how high you’d like it to be.

This allows for the most subtle of changes to be made – and certainly more than is possible with Nectar’s adjustable pillow. Indeed, although the Whole Night’s Sleep pillow is one of our favourite adjustable options, it’s filled with just three removable memory foam slabs, which don’t give you quite as much control as Otty’s many foam cubes do.

Adjustability aside, the Otty pillow is soft and plush. Otty rates it as a 5.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, and we found its foam cubes certainly offer a more spongy feel than other, denser memory foam pillows. In fact, because of this, I found it to be more comfortable than Nectar’s adjustable pillow (which is noticeably on the firmer side), and I wouldn’t hesitate in recommending it to those who prefer a softer feeling pillow, including those who sleep on their side.

Otty adjustable pillow review: What could be improved?

Despite offering sufficient comfort, those looking for the highest levels of support might find the Otty adjustable pillow a little too squishy and, as such, might instead prefer Nectar’s pillow. Ultimately, this comes down to personal preference.

Something that doesn’t necessarily come down to personal preference, however, is the price. At £85, the Otty adjustable pillow is one of the pricier memory foam pillows I’ve tested: it’s £26 more expensive than Nectar’s competitively priced pillow, which costs just £59. Similarly, it’s beaten on affordability by many of our favourite non-adjustable memory foam pillows, including the Dormeo Octasmart pillow (£49), Panda’s Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow (£45) and the Eve pillow (£59).

On the other hand, if you do buy the pillow and find it’s not to your liking, you don’t need to fret about wasting almost £100 on a pillow you no longer want. Indeed, Otty will give you 14 days to try out the pillow and, if you don’t like it, you can simply return it for a refund (though you’ll have to pay for delivery yourself).

Otty adjustable pillow review: Should I buy it?

If you can afford it, the Otty adjustable pillow is a versatile and very comfortable option. Although its “packing peanut” filling doesn’t look glamorous, it’s a great way to make even the smallest changes to the pillow’s loftiness. If you’re looking for soft, plush comfort from your pillow, it comes very highly recommended indeed.

On the other hand, those who prefer a firmer support opt for Nectar’s Whole Night’s Sleep pillow. Similarly, if the £85 price tag is a bit of a stretch on your budget, Otty’s non-adjustable memory foam pillows are also very comfortable and cost a fair bit less: the Otty Deluxe pillow, for instance, costs £55, while the Deluxe Pure Pillow with bamboo and charcoal is £65.

