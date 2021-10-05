Best hybrid mattress: Cyber Monday deals on our favourite hybrids

The best hybrid mattresses combine the lush comfort of memory foam with the support of pocket springs. These days, most popular bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma, Simba and Eve make at least one hybrid mattress, so there’s certainly no shortage of choice on the market.

But, as is often the case with buying a new mattress, deciding which is the best hybrid for you isn’t always an easy task. What might be sleep heaven to one person may be a nightmare to the next. And while the trial periods offered by most bed-in-a-box mattress brands will allow you to test out a mattress before you’ve made a commitment to it, it helps to do your research first.

This is where we can help. After testing heaps of mattresses, we’ve put together a roundup of the best hybrids below, as well as a short buying guide to help you make the right decision.

How to buy the best hybrid mattress for you

What is a hybrid mattress?

Before we get started, it might help to clarify exactly what we mean by “hybrid” mattress, particularly as the term gets thrown around quite loosely. While they might differ when it comes to the finer design details, all hybrid mattresses have essentially one thing in common: they are made from a combination of foam (or other synthetic materials such as latex) and springs. The sprung layer in a hybrid mattress can serve either as a comfort layer (micro springs) or as part of its foundation (full size springs).

What is the benefit of a hybrid mattress?

Many people find it difficult to get along with all-foam mattresses, whether it’s because of the feeling of being enveloped, or because they can feel quite warm. A hybrid can alleviate these problems without sacrificing the comfort you get with a foam mattress. A layer of springs should improve airflow throughout the mattress and usually gives a more subtle feeling than you get with foam alone.

How much do I need to spend?

Compared with all-foam mattresses, you’ll usually need to splash out a bit more on a hybrid. Take the Emma Hybrid, for instance. This will cost you £919 in a king size, compared to £799 for the all-foam Original. Similarly, Eve’s Original foam mattress also costs £799 in a king size, while the Original Hybrid in the same size will set you back £869. Despite the extra cost, given the benefits outlined above, you might decide that a hybrid mattress is worth the investment.

With the exception of some of the most expensive mattresses we’ve tested, you’ll rarely need to pay over £1,000 for a decent hybrid mattress (in a king size). And if you’re really on a budget, you can get a decent one for as little as £509 (see the Silentnight Studio Eco in our roundup below).

Anything else I need to consider?

If you’re still feeling in the dark when it comes to buying a new mattress, we recommend checking out some of our other pages, listed below:

The best hybrid mattresses to buy

1. Simba Hybrid Pro: Our favourite hybrid mattress

Price: From £999 (single) | Buy now from Simba



Bed-in-a-box brand Simba has three different hybrid mattresses in its range. Before the Luxe came along, the Hybrid Pro was the most expensive, starting at £999 for a single and rising to £1,419 for a king-size mattress.

While it’s not cheap, the Hybrid Pro remains our favorite Simba mattress and one of the best hybrids we’ve tested. It has not one but two layers of micro springs (an upgrade on the regular Hybrid’s single layer), as well as an upper comfort layer made from wool, which is an excellent temperature regulator.

As such, the Hybrid Pro is a comfortable, cool and supportive mattress. Best of all, though, it comes with a 200-night trial, so you can return it for a full refund if you’re not happy.

Buy now from Simba

Simba Hybrid Pro | Read our full review Type Wool, foam and micro pocket spring hybrid Needs turning? Rotate once/month for the first six months; once every 3/6 months thereafter Sizes Single to king, arrives vacuum-packed Warranty 200-night trial; 10-year warranty

2. Emma Premium: Best hybrid mattress for couples

Price: From £749 | Buy now from Emma



Previously known as the Original Hybrid, the Premium is Emma’s most expensive mattress, starting at £749 (single). Alongside several layers of foam, it uses full-sized pocket springs which set it apart from many of its hybrid rivals. Overall, the mattress measures in at 250mm deep.

Emma describes the Premium as “medium/firm”, which we’re inclined to agree with. It might feel a bit hard to begin with, but the mattress does soften up and feels comfortable in most sleeping positions. It’s also rather effective at reducing motion transfer, making it a good choice for those who are often woken up in the night by their partner’s movements. However, much like Emma’s regular Hybrid, which has now been discontinued, the Premium is best placed on a solid base if you want to get the best levels of support from it.

While it is the brand’s most expensive mattress, the Emma Premium is still more affordable than the Simba Hybrid Pro featured above. Plus, you get a 200-night to test it out.

Buy now from Emma

Emma Premium | Read our full review Type Six layer foam/spring hybrid (bottom layer 5 Zone CarbonFlex Springs, Emma HRX Supreme Foam, Airgocell Memory Foam, Point Elastic Airgocell, Halo Memory Foam, UltraDry Original Cover) Needs turning? No Sizes Single to super king Warranty 200-night trial with money-back guarantee, 10-year guarantee

3. Silentnight Studio Eco: Best budget hybrid

Price: From £359 (single) | Buy now from Silentnight



One of the most affordable hybrid mattresses we’ve tested, the Silentnight Studio Eco will set you back just £509 in a king size. Admittedly, you don’t get the lengthy trial period offered by the above bed-in-a-box brands (Silentnight offers a 60-night “comfort exchange” instead). However, when a hybrid mattress is this competitively priced, you can’t really complain.

The Eco is part of the brand’s Studio collection: a range of affordable, bed-in-a-box-style rolled mattresses that you can get delivered straight to your door. Despite its competitive price, it’s a cool and comfortable mattress. In fact, the only real complaint we had about the Studio Eco was its lack of edge support, which isn’t great for those who roll around a lot during the night.

Nevertheless, if you haven’t got the budget for a hybrid mattress from the likes of Emma or Simba, Silentnight’s Studio Eco is a great budget buy.

Buy now from Silentnight

Silentnight Studio Eco mattress | Read our full review Type Recycled synthetic materials and pocket springs Needs turning? Rotate once/month for the first few months Sizes Single to king, arrives rolled and vacuum-packed, without a box Warranty 5-year warranty

4. Otty Hybrid: Best firm hybrid mattress

Price: From £600 (single) | Buy now from Otty



Otty has a grand total of four hybrid mattresses to its name, from the affordably priced Aura to the Pure Hybrid with its bamboo and charcoal-infused memory foam. Featured here is the brand’s Original Hybrid.

The Original Hybrid contains 140mm pocket springs (2,000 of them, to be exact), rather than the micro springs that are contained in the Simba and Emma mattresses featured in this roundup. These longer springs are sandwiched between a foam base and two upper memory foam comfort layers, and make the mattress feel slightly firmer when compared to, say, the Simba Hybrid Pro.

The Otty Original Hybrid is a very comfortable mattress, although that firm level of support might not be for everyone. If you’re on the heavier side or like to sleep on your back, though, it’s a great choice. Since its launch, Otty’s prices have gradually increased but at £900 for a king size, it has remained cheaper than the Simba Hybrid (£999) and the Hybrid Pro (£1,419) as well as the Emma Hybrid (£919). You get a 100-night trial to decide whether it’s right for you.

Buy now from Otty

Otty Mattress | Read our full review Type Foam/pocket spring hybrid (50mm high-density foam; 2,000 140mm pocket springs; 30mm reflex foam; 30mm memory foam) Needs turning? Rotate once/month (for first six months) Sizes Nine sizes from single to emperor (also EU sizes), arrives vacuum-packed Warranty 100-night trial; 10-year warranty